ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SUGAR
ID No.: A666588.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Sugar is a very pleasant and easy-going lady. She enjoys going for walks and leashes up easily. Sugar is well-mannered, tolerant, eager to please, and housebroken. She welcomes affection, takes treats gently, adores tummy rubs, and knows sit, down, and shake.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SONNY
ID No.: A662683.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Sonny is all about manners. He sits patiently in his kennel waiting to be leashed up and once outdoors he walks on a loose leash. He knows a few tricks, like sit, paw and down. Sonny is housebroken, sweet, gentle and would make a great couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BR’ER BEAR
ID No.: A663980.
Age: 6 years.
Story: This sweet and chill gentleman is well-mannered and housebroken. Br’Er Bear rides great in the car, listens to what he’s told, is low maintenance, sleeps through the night, and a great companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LITTLE NICKY
ID No. A668613.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Little Nicky is as sweet as they come. He’s housebroken, dog-friendly, and fun. He loves to play fetch and when he returns with the ball, he’ll drop it at your feet. Little Nicky takes treats with a soft mouth and is gentle on the leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HUNTER — DSH
ID No.: A668162.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Napping, snacking, stretching, napping, purring, head scratches, oh and napping are all of Hunter’s favorite things. She also enjoys crinkle toys sprinkled with cat nip and bird watching.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ARNOLD
ID No.: 871922.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Arnold is very friendly and loves to nuzzle with its head. It’s his way of saying he likes you. He needs a loving family with older kids and no cats.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NOVA
ID No.: 875548.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Nova is a friendly girl who loves food and belly rubs. Great news, she is already house and crate trained. Nova needs a loving family where she can be the only pet.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
SHADE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BLACK
Age: 1 year.
Story: If a cat can be a teen-age mom, Shade fits that description. In April, at not quite 1-year-old, she had a litter of three. She was loving, caring and protective of her brood. She is very mindful of being a good resident in my foster home, and love to snuggle at nap time and have its head and backside scratched. Since there are no more babies in my future, a forever home that would take in me and one of my kittens, Panda, Tigger or Munchkin is its dream. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $60 for Shade and kitten. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Muna is a friendly little dog who loves treats, playing with other dogs, and her toy bone. She knows some commands, asks to go outside, and is leash trained. Muna will return your kindness by giving you her happy heart forever.
Fee: $85; includes spaying, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
JAZZY STAR — MAIN COON
Age: 11 years.
Story: This laid-back guy gets along with small dogs but not other cats. He enjoys games, toys, and serious napping. His mom was unable to continue his care so he is looking for a new family to love.
Fee: $45, with free vet care for life; includes neutering, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
KAPPY — GREYHOUND
Age: 3 years.
Story: Kappy is a striking male brindle hound who is well-behaved and gets along great with his foster brothers and sister. He walks nicely on a leash, even when he sees smaller critters. He also loves getting pets and hugs. Kappy is a big boy weighing in at almost 90 pounds and loves to run just for fun. He likes the quiet fluffy toys (not the squeaky ones) and is house trained using a doggie door. Kappy needs to be in a home with no cats or small dogs.
Story: It takes Aggie a little bit of time to adjust to new people, but once she does, she is a sweet girl. Aggie will sit up and take treats very gently from your fingers, which is the quickest way to your heart and hers.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 4 years.
Story: Felicity is a super sweet retired mama just looking for people to love. She is a nice playful kitty who would be a wonderful addition to any home.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
THURSTON — SHAR PEI HOUND MIX
Age: 6½ Years.
Story: Thurston is a medium-sized dog and could stand to lose some weight. He is back with SoAZBR due to a change in his family situation. Thurston is very sweet and easygoing. He loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well-behaved. He comes when called, sits, and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has Valley Fever and is on Fluconazole. His titer is now 1:8. He has dry-eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears, but he is on maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% Cyclosporine ointment 3 days a week and Blink over the counter tears 4 days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws but daily wiping with Douxo Chlorhexidine Mouse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy, and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Story: While he doesn’t like to be picked up, Chaka loves chin scratchies. He loves to be up high, and enjoys snoozing away the afternoon. He’s a little shy at first, but give him some love, and he’ll melt. He will make a wonderful fur-kid, and gets along with other kitties quite well. Needs a family who will be a little patient with him, and understands that he doesn’t want to be picked up. He prefers to come to you for snuggles. Needs toys and playtime, because he’s still a young enough kitty that he wants to play.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates her need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.