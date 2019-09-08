Adopted: Axe, Molly, Suzy and Eleanor were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MURPHY
ID No.: A667244.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Murphy will be the first to greet you with kisses and a wagging tail. This happy guy is currently in a foster home spending his days romping around with multiple dogs and cats. Murphy is good with children, is house trained, will sit for his treats and he’ll proudly walk around with a toy in his mouth. To meet Murphy, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
BERTRAM
ID No.: A673265.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Bertram is a sweet and gentle boy who likes affection. He has an infectious smile, he’s consistently an even-tempered gentleman and is a joy to walk.
GIGI
ID No.: A667113.
Age: 4 years.
Qualities: Gigi is a happy, go-lucky, full of life, mellow girl. She says that having her ears rubbed and back scratched is the way to her heart.
CHIPOTLE
ID No.: A678688.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Chipotle is a lovable guy who knows sit, leashes up easily and is a pleasure to walk. He’s a very gentle, relaxed, confident and mellow fellow.
STUBBY — DSH
ID No.: A680297.
Age: 12 years.
Story: Stubby is a super friendly, sweet gal who likes being held. She licks her chops when she’s served tasty treats and tuna and she loves attention.
SALT — DSH
ID No.: A668163.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Salt is one of our working cats. She would love to patrol your yard, ranch or acreage and keep it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LAZARUS
ID No.: 874019.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Lazarus is a sweet girl who came to HSSA shortly after her owner passed away and she can’t wait to be back in a comfortable home. In her previous home she did great with other cats.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
BELLA
ID No.: 864678.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Bella loves doing tricks and playing in the water. She enjoys being on the go and plays well with other dogs at HSSA.
Fee: $80.
TONY STARK — BLACK AND WHITE TUXEDO
Age: 4 Months.
Story: Although he had a rough start, Tony has had a wealth of good fortune so far in his short life. From his start in deplorable conditions, he came to Paws Patrol and discovered clean surroundings, nutritious food, medicine when he was sick, and loving, caring people who would give him anything he wanted. He is a genius because he knows that if he wants to get something from a person or a cat he has to play a game, and he excels at gamesmanship. This handsome guy is gentle, loving and a typical very active kitten. He will fit into about any home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: From now until the end of September, Tony Stark and all the other black and tuxedo cats at Paws Patrol have a special adoption fee of $25, adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
TIMMY — PAPILLON
Age: 13 years.
Story: Timmy is a silky, quiet little guy with butterfly ears who is seeking a new lap to snuggle. He is deaf and has limited sight, but he is good with other dogs that treat him gently and is most content being close to his family.
Fee: $85 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
O.J. — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: O.J. is a handsome, medium-haired, 10-pound guy. He was found so we’ll never know his background, but he loves people and petting and has a great personality to go along with his distinguished markings.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
DIAMOND — BOXER
Age: 4 years.
Story: Diamond is super sweet and loves to be with people. She was brought to us due to her owner having a terminal illness. She needs lots of exercise and likes walks and doing zoomies in our grassy field. May get along with other dogs but would need a meet and greet with approved application. She is a great, loving dog.
Fee: $125, includes alter, full vaccinations and microchip.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
GUS
Age: 19 weeks.
Story: Gus is 5 pounds of pure entertainment. He can be sweet and likes to burrow or go inside his little house and pop back out. He came to Pima Paws For Life as a tiny bottle baby and now he’s ready to go to his forever home.
Fee: $99, include alter, fully vaccinated and microchip. Cats are also tested for fiv/felv.
EMERIE — DLH SILVER TABBY
Age: 1½ years.
Story: This beautiful girl came to Hermitage in need of a safe space to have her kittens. Her kittens are grown up and she’s ready to find her forever home. She’ll talk to you, chirping for attention and snuggles, and would love to tell you all about her day. She can be a little cautious when meeting new people, but warms up quickly, and is very affectionate. Emerie needs a human or two of her own to supervise, as all cats do. She needs good conversation, snuggles and love. Regular treats and a warm bed are also on her must-have list.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.