Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
XENIA
ID No.: A703373
Age: 3 years
Story: Xenia always welcomes you with a happy smile and wagging tail! This lovely gal just can’t help but love every person she meets. Xenia has good reason for that as she was found injured on the side of the road after likely being hit by a car and was brought to PACC. She’s all fixed up now and is loving life.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PATRONE
ID No.: A704486
Age: 4 years
Story: Patrone enjoys taking walks around the lake so he can check out the ducks. He’s a nice boy, walks well on a leash, makes good eye contact, enjoys being petted and thinks treats are great!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BELLA
ID No.: A702790
Age: 3 years
Story: Bella is a super affectionate girl who loves all things pets, scratches and belly rubs! She’s sweet, gentle, walks well on a leash, loves being around people, is crate trained, and housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LIBBY
ID No.: A704908
Age: 2 years
Story: Libby is a sweet girl who was found as a stray and brought to PACC by a kindhearted person. She was friendly to her finder and has been super sweet to everyone at the shelter. Libby hasn’t been at PACC long, so she’s a little unsure of this new stage of her life, but she warms up quickly. She enjoys her walks and appreciates all the love and affection she receives.
Fee: Libby has a $30 adoption fee.
JESSIE — DSH
ID No.: A704991
Age: 2 years
Story: Jessie is a social and sweet soul who was transferred to PACC from an emergency clinic with a presumed snake bite. Most of her swelling is gone and she’s in really good spirits. She would love to have an endless supply of tasty treats, some crinkle toys and a comfy bed to nap on throughout the day.
Fee: $30 adoption fee.
CORY CAT — DSH
ID No.: A695896
Age: 10 years
Story: Cory Cat came from a home with too many kitties and has mentioned he would really enjoy living in a quiet home with other kitties to cuddle with. He’s currently in foster care and has learned to play with toys and is appreciating human touch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
EMILY — CALICO
Age: 11 years
Story: Oh, if you had only seen Emily in her younger days when she was a working cat in a goat barn. There she made friends with other working kitties and many children on the ranch, and she loved her job and life! Some changes came along that made her doubt myself and she returned to Paws Patrol a little scared, a bit plump — that goat’s milk was yummy — but very healthy.
So Emily may look coy, glancing back over her rounded bottom, but she really is ready to show off her beautiful tortie colors, get petted and give love. As her ranching days are behind her, retirement on a cushy spot in your indoor home, where Emily can dream of her glory days, sounds very appealing. She likes to be petted, brushed, sleeping on the bed, and does fine with other cats. Emily prefers not to be carried and startles with a TV but will be great in about any home situation. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Emily. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BEAR — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 10 months
Story: Bear was adopted as a young kitten and now has returned to Paws Patrol to help take care of medical issues that have been resolved. This handsome, black cat is just a joy to be around. His demeanor is delightful and playful. He would fit in best with a home that has other cats, specifically the ladies who will enjoy romping with this young studly cat. He enjoys attention and loves being petted and brushed. This emerald green eyed feline will make a great companion and will uplift your spirits! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee is $40 for Bear. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
SIERRA
Age: 1½ years
Story: This smart, energetic girl was found in early March.
She gets A’s in basic command training and can’t wait to learn more. TALGV reimburses up to $100 for professional dog training, so what are you waiting for?
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170, talgv.org, or facebook.com/TALGV. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
CITRUS
Age: 4 years
Story: After being found dodging traffic, Citrus was a bit shy at first, but a little petting and a nice quiet chat will convince him that he should come home with you.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
KATI
ID No.: 888059
Age: 11 years
Story: Kati is a queen looking for her throne. She’s a beautiful, mature girl who is super soft and loves to be brushed. Kati needs a warm, loving home for her to live out her golden years.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road.11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
OONA
ID No.: 889518
Age: 8 months
Story: Oona is pure love and affection! She loves attention, and adores everyone she meets. She’s loves people and has lots of energy and pep! Oona needs an active home where she can be the only dog.
Fee: $80
DELTA AND DREAM CATCHER — ARABIAN MIX
Age: Delta 20 years, Dream Catcher 11 years
Story: Delta is mother of Dream Catcher. Both are inseparable. They are very friendly and love spending their days eating and relaxing in the sun.
Delta loves watching Dream Catcher play with the rest of the herd. They both enjoy being around other horses (it’s preferable they get adopted together).
Fee: $750 each; $1,500 both
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary. Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office 398-2814
Reminder: We are currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19, but please visit our website at www.equinevoices.org for updates.
LAVELLE — DSH CALICO
Age: 4 years
Story: This pretty girl is very affectionate and would love to be your adorable kitty companion! She is a calico, and so does have an independent streak, but overall, she’s laid back. She gets along with other cats OK, but we don’t know how she feels about dogs. She needs snuggles and play time, and would prefer a sunny spot to supervise her humans from.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
TAMMY
Story: Tammy was a very good mama to her babies and now is looking for a family to give her all the love. At first she may come off shy, but once she warms up she is sweet and can be very affectionate. She doesn’t like to be picked up. She would prefer to rub up on your legs letting you know she wants pets or sit near her human and receive them. She has a loud purr, the softest, velvety fur, and enjoys bird watching out a window. She does well with other mellow cats and dogs.
Age: 1 year.
Fee: $110, includes spay, deworming, felv/fiv negative, vaccines and a microchip/registration.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1653.
