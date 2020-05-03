Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: This pretty girl is very affectionate and would love to be your adorable kitty companion! She is a calico, and so does have an independent streak, but overall, she’s laid back. She gets along with other cats OK, but we don’t know how she feels about dogs. She needs snuggles and play time, and would prefer a sunny spot to supervise her humans from.

Story: Tammy was a very good mama to her babies and now is looking for a family to give her all the love. At first she may come off shy, but once she warms up she is sweet and can be very affectionate. She doesn’t like to be picked up. She would prefer to rub up on your legs letting you know she wants pets or sit near her human and receive them. She has a loud purr, the softest, velvety fur, and enjoys bird watching out a window. She does well with other mellow cats and dogs.