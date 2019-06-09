Story: Banded Opal is an affectionate and smart young man. He loves squeaky toys, learning new tricks, belly rubs, and playing in the pool. “Bandy” knows sit, stay, down and seems very comfortable in a crate.
BANDED OPAL
ID No.: A660018.
Age: 1 year, 10 months
Story: Banded Opal is an affectionate and smart young man. He loves squeaky toys, learning new tricks, belly rubs and playing in the pool. “Bandy” knows sit, stay, down and seems very comfortable in a crate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DINOSAUR
ID No.: A660676.
Age: 2 years, 4 months.
Story: Dinosaur is a happy-go-lucky guy. He’s a calm walker, a sweet boy with a kind disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
AESOP
ID No.: A608559.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Aesop is ready to be your walking companion, your eating companion and your napping companion. This fabulous fellow is super smart, too. He knows sit, shake and down.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JR
ID No.: A662333.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Jr is a well-behaved, handsome gentleman. He loves car rides, is housebroken, treat-motivated and has the best little wiggle ever! Jr walks gently, loves hugs, is very sweet and has the softest fur.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MAGGIE — DMH
ID No.: A665563.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Maggie dreams of tuna servings, cat trees to nap on and multiple windows so she can keep track of all the birds and lizards outside.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BELINDA
ID No.: 872015.
Age: 10 months.
Story: Belinda is a very shy girl, but once she is comfortable, she enjoys scratches on the ears. Belinda needs a patient, loving family with older, calmer kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LOLA
ID No.: 862321.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Lola is a very friendly girl who has done well with cats and other dogs. She needs a loving family with older kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
LUCIA — GREYHOUND
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lucia, also known as LuLu, is a very pretty brindle hound who does not look or act her age. She has lots of energy to go on walks with you, socialize with other hounds or explore some new adventures. Lucia gets along well with cats and smaller dogs, but can be a bit timid at times. Lucia is a very sweet and special girl looking for her forever family, preferably in a quieter home with another laid-back companion to hang out with. This lovely lady is looking for a home that will shower her with lots of love and attention that she so well deserves. Lucia needs to be in a home with no birds.
Story: Mia was brought to the shelter emaciated, with a crushed foot. Mia has made remarkable progress. She has steadily gained weight and is stable at 44 pounds, which means she is very petite. Her foot is now healed and she no longer favors it, although it will always be a bit unstable. She will need joint supplements for life (we use chondroitin and glucosamine from Costso), and fish oil, but these are inexpensive. She will have arthritis in her injured foot earlier than usual and may require an anti-inflammatory on an as-needed basis, but this is not a difficult or expensive issue to manage. Mia has the big coonhound personality. She is great with other dogs, loves to be loved, loves to go for walks and is great with kids. Cats are iffy.
Story: Five years ago, Missy found love as an indoor cat after a year of making her own way in the outdoor world. But the kind lady who took her in has moved into assisted living. Missy is a pleasingly plump, independent soul. She does not like to be picked up, is picky about lap-sitting and needs some help losing a few pounds, but boy, will Missy will purr when you pet her. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Rocket has gotten along with cats at home, kids ages 11 and 13, and he was great company for a senior family member. Medium size, Rocket looks like a Shar-Pei (“triangular” ears), is loyal, attentive and loves to be with people.
Fee: $85; includes neutering, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BOBBY — SHORTHAIRED TUXEDO
Age: 9 months.
Story: Bobby was part of a group home of 25 cats and was rescued after his human mom died. When the shelter decided to be “dog-only,” he was moved again to TALGV. It’s taking him and his friends some time to readjust, but lots of love should make the difference.
Fee: $45; includes neutering, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
MURPHY — DSH GREY and SISSY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 5 years.
Story: Murphy is not only handsome, but he is also “Mr. Personality.” This lover boy will meet you at the door with a chirp and rub your legs until you give him your undivided attention. Murphy is a friendly, affectionate cat who is energetic and playful. Sissy is a pretty little girl who is shy at first, but warms up quickly. She loves a good back rub. Sissy gets along well with the other cats from their home, but would probably prefer a quieter home where she can get lots of love and affection. Murphy and Sissy can be adopted together or separately.
Fee: $99 for one, $149 for two, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747, 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
BUFORD — DSH TUXEDO
Age: 8 years.
Story: This big, gentle boy can be a little shy at first meeting, but warms up quickly and is impossible not to fall in love with. He loves ear scratches, and his purr is bigger than he is. He has FIV, but is very healthy. He is available for our Lease for Life Program. In the past, he has had appetite troubles, so he needs a family who will monitor his eating and be willing to give him an appetite stimulant when necessary. Buford needs snuggles and love, and would be best in a quieter home with lots of cuddle time.
Fee: $50 for adoption; $50 for Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.