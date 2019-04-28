Adopted: Brooklyn was adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
IZZY
ID No.: A636314.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Izzy is a bright young lady who knows sit, down, paw, and when you ask her to do a down, she’ll roll around on the grass with the biggest smile on her face. She loves playing with her toys, walks well on a leash, enjoys car rides, and is housebroken.
ORDELLETA
ID No.: A664851.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Ordelleta is a lovely girl. She sits patiently when it’s time to leash up, walks nicely with a loose leash, and responds well to verbal cues.
BUBBA
ID No.: A664858.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Bubba is a sweet boy who will thank you for your companionship by giving you kisses. He knows sit, shake, is housebroken, lived with dogs and cats, is sociable, and a great walker.
GUS
ID No.: A664680.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Gus is a gentleman with a friendly disposition. He likes people, affection, going for walks, and is always ready to show off how nicely he can sit when asked.
MYSTERY
ID No.: A642734.
Age: 10 years.
Story: We think Mystery was a dog in a previous life. He tolerates cats, but he’s ecstatic when he meets others of his canine tribe. Mystery is a goofy guy, who enjoys attention and tasty food — he’s a complete delight!
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BLUE BAYOU — CHESAPEAKE BAY RETRIEVER
Age: 4½ years.
Story: Blue is eager to learn how to have fun, relax, and be someone’s happy dog and companion.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
PIPER — SHORTHAIRED GREY TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Piper loves attention and to be around other cats and dogs, is very vocal, energetic, and his favorite toys are hair ties. He’s the perfect cat if you need someone to talk to or play with — almost like a dog.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA/BEAGLE MIX
Age: 1 year.
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit” he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Fee: $225.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
NICCO
ID No.: 869582
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Nicco came to HSSA as a stray. He is shy at first but once he warms up he loves chin scratches and might even chirp at you! Nicco needs a family that will give him plenty of time to adjust to his new home.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus or call 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
FABEL
ID No.: 874262
Age: 1 year.
Story: Fabel has big lips and a sweet bark. She is crate trained and has been playing a lot in dog behavior play groups.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus or call 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
IVY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age : 2 years.
Story: Ivy was left in a cardboard box with two kittens. She is an energetic playful girl, and prefers things on her own terms. She would do best as an only cat.
Fee: $99 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or Pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
HAROLD (left) and MAUDE (right) —DSH GINGER TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: This gorgeous boy is bonded with his sister, Maude. He’s shy at first, and is having a little trouble adjusting to the hustle of the shelter. If you give him time to warm up, he’s a lovebug, and enjoys the company of humans and kitties. Harold needs to be adopted with his “bestie” Maude and needs a family who will be patient as he adjusts, and will give him and his sister love and snuggles.
Fee: $80 (2-fer adoption fee: $130)
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.