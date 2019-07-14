Adopted: Goliath and Buster were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
VERNON
ID No.: A667358.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Vernon is a sweet and gentle young male who walks nicely by your side. He’s a lover and will lean in for hugs and rubs. Vernon has the cutest parrot mouth and takes treats softly, he enjoys lying in the grass and is a loyal companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MAPLE
ID No.: A671113.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Maple is a wonderful female with a sweet personality. She’s house trained, crate trained, is wonderful with children, knows sit and shake, and is calm and friendly. Maple gives joyous greetings and loves to tag along for adventures.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
WALKER ANNIE
ID No.: A667772.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Walker Annie is one of the prettiest and smartest females around. She loves playing fetch and will always give the ball back politely. She’s kennel broken, friendly and is super fun.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ARNOLD
ID No.: A591889.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Arnold enjoys taking in the sights and sounds while out for a walk. This wonderful pup likes riding in the car and knows sit, shake and down. Arnold is affectionate, house broken, experienced with kids, and is gentle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MAVERICK — DSH
ID No.: A671380.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Maverick says more tasty tuna, please. This handsome fella has a beautiful fluffy coat and the cutest fluffy legs and feet. He loves neck rubs and will even lean into your hand to get better scratches!
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
HAZEL
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Beautiful Hazel, soft and sweet, was a wonderful young mother. Now it’s her turn for an exciting new life, a fun adventure with you! Hazel is playful and gentle and will be a loyal, loving companion.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p-.m. Daily.
MIJA — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 3 years.
Story: Mija is super-loving and adores being petted. Mija is diabetic and needs shots twice a day, so she needs a special someone to adopt and care for her.
Fee: $45; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SIMBA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR ORANGE TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Simba and two other kittens were born in a trailer park and had a nice man who fed them. Then a mountain lion moved in and they all survived that ordeal. Finally, the three cute kittens were rescued and came to Paws Patrol. There they got plenty of food, shelter, safety and love. Simba now needs a home; his friends Oreo and Shadow are already adopted. Simba is a handsome orange tabby, and he loves attention. He will get along with other cats but he doesn’t really trust dogs since there were a few aggressive ones in the trailer park. With the right home, love and protection, Simba and you will be the perfect family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
KAPPY — GREYHOUND
Age: 3 years.
Story: Kappy is a big male weighing in at almost 90 pounds and loves to run just for fun. He gets along well with his greyhound foster brother and sisters. He behaves on his walks, even when he see bunnies. (He does love to watch them and dreams of encountering one when not on leash.) He uses the doggie door to go outside to potty and just loves getting pets from people. Kappy is a tiny bit afraid of squeaky toys and people throwing things like tennis balls. He would prefer a non-squeaky, non-throwing home. Kappy is super-nice and handsome. He needs a home with no small animals or children and would like another large hound for companionship.
Fee: $375.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
TOOTSIE
ID No.: 871096.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Tootsie is a sweet female who enjoys being petted and held. She like to find a cozy spot leaning against you or hiding under your arm.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NILES
ID No.: 877105.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Niles is a friendly male who loves to be around people and other dogs. Once he gets to know you, he doesn’t mind being carried, but he also walks well on a leash.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
AMOS — DSH GREY AND WHITE ANDY — DSH BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 4 months.
Story: Amos and Andy are typical kittens, except for their adorable heart-shaped noses. They are energetic, playful, sweet males. They love to run, chase and wrestle with each other. Adopt them together. They’re more fun than a barrel of monkeys.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for both, includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
FINNEGAN — DSH ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 3 months.
Story: Finnegan is a true kitten with two speeds, full steam ahead and completely zonked out. This sweet angel loves people, other kitties, and cat-friendly dogs. His favorite toy is his foster dog sister’s tail. Finnegan will be a great addition to an animal-loving family.
Fee: $110, includes neutering, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
OPAME — DLH DILUTE CALICO
Age: 7½ years.
Story: Opame is our resident “model” kitty, and her gorgeous locks and pretty face can attest to that! Her beauty is more than skin-deep, however, as she is loving and sweet. Because she’s a little retiring, she is cautious on first meeting, but within a few moments she lets her affections flood out into purrs and snuggles. She gets along with other cats, but we’re not sure about how she feels about dogs. Needs a quieter home, as she’s not a boisterous kitty.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.