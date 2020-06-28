Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Ishii, Emmy, Cecil, Sterling and Bear from Paws Patrol, Morty and Rosie from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CHARLES
ID No.: A708565
Age: 3 years
Story: Charles is a big sweet fella who staff and volunteers have found to be friendly and affectionate. He likes to meet new people and loves snacks! This boy will make your heart melt! He’s gentle, friendly and just a joy to be with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
Lexi
ID No.: A648571
Age: 3 years
Story: Lexi is a lovely young lady who lights up when she gets into the play yard or out on a walk. She has good leash manners, engages well with her handler, gives great kisses and she’ll crawl into your lap if she’s given the chance. Lexi thinks string cheese is tasty, has good house manners and she has a heart of gold.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
THANOS
ID No.: A700981
Age: 1 year
Story: Thanos is a sweet, goofy boy who loves to get pets and affection. He’s easy to leash up, walks nicely, and takes treats gently. Thanos is still technically a puppy and has a playful personality.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
XENIA
ID No.: A703373
Age: 3 years
Story: Xenia is a sweet girl who LOVES people, belly rubs and rolling in the grass. This girl is so affectionate, she’ll always welcome you with a smile and a wagging tail! She knows how to sit, shake and takes treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
GANONDORF
ID No.: A708643
Age: 5 years
Story: Ganondorf is a sweet and sensitive soul. This poor pup was hit by a car and has been sporting a cast, but is healing well and has always had a positive attitude. Ganondorf has been nothing but affectionate to everyone he’s met at PACC. If you have a comfy spot at home for him, he would love to continue his recovery with you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
HOOK — DMH
ID No.: A694906
Age: 8 years
Story: Hook is always calm, cool and collected. No matter the situation, you’ll find him cruising around his surroundings or stretched out on a rug or table pretending to be asleep. He’s a chatty guy and will chirp at you when he wants to talk. He has the softest fur and the deepest purr and loves to rest on your chest so you can give him scratches! Hook has diabetes and takes his insulin like a champ and loves his low-carb food.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
POPPY — ORANGE TABBY DOMESTIC MEDIUMHAIR
Age: 8-10 years
Story: Poppy is a wonderful male cat that is quite a lover. He recently came to us from a cat colony in Tucson where all the cats are being removed to make room for a new development. He is healthy and currently in a foster home doing great. Someone must have owned him at some point because he loves being brushed and petted, which is good because he does have longer, fine hair. Poppy was already fixed so he does not spray. Please consider giving this senior kitty a quiet home. He will show you his appreciation with lots of purrs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BOBCAT — SEAL POINT DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 10 years
Story: BobCat is a blue-eyed beauty. He lived with three other cats and a woman who loved them dearly. She passed away last year and has been with Paws Patrol ever since. He is more comfortable with cats than people, other than his previous owner. Now that his three companions who made him feel safe have been adopted, it’s time to find his perfect home. BobCat would do well in a home with a calm kitty companion, no dogs or small children.
He will not be a lap cat. BobCat is front declawed and recently had most of his teeth out due to dental disease. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
DOZER
Age: 5 years.
Story: Dozer is a happy-go-lucky, 65-pound boy who is always eager to please his humans. He’s leash trained and crate trained and knows all basic commands. He craves an active lifestyle with lots of adventures.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
TIGER
Age: 8 years.
Story: Tiger is an extra large bundle of love, hoping to find a new place to call his own. Mom said that he loves snacks (you can tell), to be petted, brushed and to play with a laser light.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
ABU DHABI
ID No.: 890620
Age: 3 years
Story: Abu is a sociable, curious and confident young kitty! He would love to go to a home where he can receive lots of attention, whether it be from humans or other cats.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
RIPHER
ID No.: 888092
Age: 8 years
Story: Ripher is a total friendly gentleman! He’s sweet and very active and curious for his age. He needs a loving owner with a pocket full of treats.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
SIMONE — DSH LYNX POINT
Age: 3 years
Story: Simone is a very sweet, lovable and calm girl looking for her special person. She was abandoned and roaming outdoors until she found herself a nice feral colony caretaker and made herself at home in his lap. Simone has been with us since February and hasn’t been happy around other cats. She would do best as an only cat. She is energetic, playful and very lovely with people.
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747. To adopt, please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. By appointment only.
CRESCENDO — DSH GINGER TABBY WITH WHITE
Age: 5 years
Story: This talkative girl would love to bring a little ginger spice to your home! She loves to play with toys; when she’s playing with wand toys she tries to eat the feathers, so needs supervision when she’s playing with those. She also loves other kitties. Crescendo needs a family to explore and play with, to love and cuddle with and to enjoy conversations with. She gets along great with other cats. She needs play time, otherwise she will get the zoomies, but she’s adorably round and so it’s very cute when she gets them!
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!