Adoptable pets in Tucson

HOOK — DMH

ID No.: A694906

Age: 8 years

Story: Hook is always calm, cool and collected. No matter the situation, you’ll find him cruising around his surroundings or stretched out on a rug or table pretending to be asleep. He’s a chatty guy and will chirp at you when he wants to talk. He has the softest fur and the deepest purr and loves to rest on your chest so you can give him scratches! Hook has diabetes and takes his insulin like a champ and loves his low-carb food.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

Contact: To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

POPPY — ORANGE TABBY DOMESTIC MEDIUMHAIR

Age: 8-10 years