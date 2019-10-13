Adopted: Darwin, Schrodie, Emily, Cooter, Indy, Marty, Nebula, Munchkin, Riesling, Blaze, Peeps, Jazmyn, Lindor, Simba, Spats, Bowie, Tasha, Doodle, Willow, Decker, Loki, Thor, Buffy, Frosty, Cashmere, Clark Kent, Sox, Ebby, Prancer, Cinnamon, Periwinkle, Panda, Clyde, Boots, Bucky and Shade were all adopted from Paws Patrol, Green Valley. Big Boy was adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley. Tiki, Cholo, Kayla, Orange Pop, Salt, Little Man, and Gravy were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
KOI
ID No.: A679252.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Koi is a very sweet guy who enjoys playing with his dog friends. He’s a little shy and reserved until he gets to know you, but he loves affection and your heart will feel his appreciation for it. This handsome little pup is calm, walks well on a leash, and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CLYDE
ID No.: A667051.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Clyde is a well-mannered, sweet, gentle and calm pup. He’s very loving, easy going on a leash, and loves to cuddle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GORDA
ID No.: A680333.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Gorda is a beautiful young lady who loves to play ball. She looks forward to her walks around the park, loves to do some sniffing, and likes to give sweet smooches. Gorda is very sweet, does well with dogs her size, and she knows “sit.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BILLY THE KID
ID No.: A679452.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Billy the Kid loves to play fetch. He’s athletic and fast and will get that ball back to you in a flash! Billy the Kid is a super nice dog with a happy personality. He gets along with other dogs, is a calm walker, and he knows “sit” and “shake”.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GIZMO — DMH
ID No.: A680635.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Gizmo looks like he has a bad bowl cut. Good thing he’s super cute. He’s a little shy and tends to hide in his box, but we know there’s an affectionate little guy inside just waiting to shower his person with love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FOX — DSH
ID No.: A663356.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Fox is one of our Working Cats. She would love to patrol your yard, ranch, or acreage and keep it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
TINY TIM — DOMESTIC MEDIUM SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Tiny Tim was found wandering in a very hot parking lot in the summer heat when someone took notice and brought him to Paws Patrol. Ever since then, this cute kitten has been in a foster home. Tiny Tim is a handsome devil. He is full of energy and is very active. He’ll bring his toy to you when he wants to play, fetch it, and bring it back. He is always full of purrs, mischievous fun and he loves attention. Now that he’s spayed, he is ready for a home of his own. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, Arizona. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BLANCA — CHIHUAHUA
Age: 2 years.
Story: Blanca and her sister were rescued after being abandoned in the house after their human mom died. She has relied on Olivia throughout their ordeal, but she’s gaining independence and is eager to start a new life with you.
Fee: $85; includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
HEATH — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 1 year.
Story: Heath is a handsome boy with striking sleek, black fur, which matches perfectly with his extraordinarily gentle and loving nature. As a teenager he still loves playing with toys and his sister Gummie Bear and even small dogs.
Fee: $45 including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
ROY
ID No.: 863640.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Roy is a very sweet boy who loves to curl up in his favorite person’s arms and will purr. Roy would do best in a home with no cats and calmer, older kids.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
CHLOE
ID No.: 859662.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Chloe is a sweet girl who loves to play. In her previous home she did well with dogs, cats and kids. Her dream home would have lots of toys for her to play with and a comfy bed for her to rest.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
OBIE – LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX
Age: 1 year.
Story: Obie is a super-loving, playful dog who will bring lots of joy to a lucky family. He is eager to learn and already knows “sit,” “down” and “stay.” Obie loves everyone and is looking for an active family with another dog to play with. He is housebroken, trustworthy in the house when left alone, loves other dogs but not cats, and will continue to blossom into a perfect Lab with a little more training and plenty of love.
Fee: $365 includes vaccinations, neuter and microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
ELWOOD — LABRADOR/HOUND MIX
Age: 9 years.
Story: Elwood is a sweet, happy, easy-to-love dog. His favorite activities are napping, getting pets, being scratched, having belly rubs, going for short walks, and being by his humans. He likes to explore, but is not good at long hikes. He’s happy, healthy, housebroken, good with dogs and cats, and even likes to run and play sometimes. Elwood sat in a crowded New Mexico shelter for two months before a team of people who felt he was worth saving arranged for him to fly on a private jet to Tucson, where he hopes to find his forever home.
Fee: $275 includes vaccinations, neuter and microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
HARPER — DMH ORANGE, HANNAH — DSH CALICO and HEIDI — DMH TORROISE SHELL
Age: 4 months.
Story: Harper is the sweetest, snuggliest love bug. She loves to sleep stretched out on her back. Hannah is playful, very inquisitive and loves to climb things. Heidi is the most independent of these sisters. She is quite playful and talkative. Heidi likes short bouts of attention, then she is off to run and chase toys and wrestle with her sisters. All three sisters get along well with other kittens and cats in her foster home.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Contact Pawsitively Cats for adoption location details.
SHEBA — BRINDLE AND WHITE MIX
Age: 5 years.
Story: She was brought in because her owner replaced her with a puppy. She loves treats, leisurely walks but also loves to run full speed in our field also. She can be a little shy at first. She may be good with another dog her size. She does not like cats.
Fee: $125, includes alter, microchip and all vaccinations.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
GUS
Age: 6 months.
Story: Gus came to us a tiny sick baby but he’s a beautiful healthy boy now and ready to play and get love. He loves toys, gravy canned food and treats.
Fee: $99 includes alter, microchip and testing for FIV/FELV.
Contact: Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Ave. 520-867-1193.
MONARCH — DLH CALICO and DOT — DMH CALICO/TABICO
Age: 2 years.
Story: This striking lady is bonded to her equally lovely sister, Dot. They’re both a little shy but warm up quickly, and would make a wonderful addition to any home. Monarch is a very sweet kitty, and loves ear scratchies. She needs to find a home with her sister Dot, and needs a patient family who have treats and make time to play and snuggle with her. Also, a snuggly bed in the sunshine would be awesome, too.
Fee: $130 adoption fee, for both Monarch and Dot
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
BARNEY — CORGI MIX
Age: 14 Years.
Story: This poor senior boy has had it rough. In 2017, he was hit by a car while out running as a stray. A good Samaritan picked him up and took him to a vet, and the vet stabilized him and sent him to the county shelter where the volunteers fell in love with him. He seems to have no residual issues associated with his car accident. He also has a tumor removed at that time. The margins were clean, and a veterinary oncologist who looked at the report said that recurrence of the tumor is not likely, and two years later it has not recurred. His foster mom thinks he is part corgi, because he does exhibit some herding behavior with his people. He does like other dogs, but considering his herding behavior, he will need a sibling dog that is okay with that. Barney was adopted before, but was returned for snapping at the kids. He has also snapped in his foster home when someone tries to pick him up. At 14 years, it is not surprising that he is a little grumpy. He is on daily medication for arthritis and this seems to help somewhat, but any adopter would need to know that he can be snappy at times and to avoid anything that causes him to snap. Barney’s perfect home would be with a single older person or couple with a quiet mellow home. Considering that he will need to be on arthritis medications and joint support for the rest of his life, he is considered a special needs adoption, and his adoption fee is reduced.
Fee:$50.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.