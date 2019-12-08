Adopted: Binx, Little Tim and Opal from Paws Patrol in Green Valley, and Big Foot, Starsky, Scatman, Lola and Clyde from Pima Animal Care center were all adopted.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
STORMER
ID No.: A684614.
Age: 1 year 9 months.
Story: Stormer is a playful, friendly and full-of-life pup. He plays well with other dogs in play group and shares his kennel well. Stormer is affectionate, knows “sit,” enjoys being walked, stays close to his person and is a fun companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
FRANK
ID No.: A687513.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Frank has a wonderful attitude. He’s calm, affectionate and gentle. This mellow fellow recently got a bath and he just sweetly gazed into the volunteers’ eyes even though he was clearly not so sure about the whole bath-time thing. Frank is easy to walk, seems to be housebroken, knows “sit” and takes treats gently.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CHOLLA
ID No.: A682702.
Age: 2 years.
Story: This handsome guy with the soulful eyes can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and is sweet. Cholla enjoys going for walks, is treat-motivated and smart.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CALICI
ID No.: A680769.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Calici is an intelligent, attentive, treat-motivated, affectionate young lady with good leash manners. This girl can sit on command and is always ready to learn any new trick you toss her way. Oh, and she would love a playmate her size or larger.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spaying, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
AKHAL-TEKE
ID No.: A685507.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Akhal-Teke is all about the love. He’s an affectionate, soulful male. He shares the cat room with a few other felines, he enjoys treats just about as much as he enjoys being held, all the while having his purr box set on high.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LUNA and VALENTINO
ID No.: A661628 and A527835.
Ages: 10 months, 4 years.
Story: Luna and Valentino are a social pair looking for forever love. Luna is affectionate. She enjoys head scratches and all the attention you’re willing to give her. Valentino is so silky soft and appreciates gentle pets on his head. This fabulous duo find comfort in each other’s company.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
JOsHUA
Age: 9 months.
Story: Joshua is either beagle/basset or beagle/dachshund, but whatever, he is as cute as a button. He is all puppy. His foster mom is working with him on housetraining. He is a typical puppy, which means he has a ton of energy, and he will get into puppy trouble if you leave him unsupervised. Fortunately, Josh is crate-trained and he will need to be crated when you are not at home. Fill out an application at soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: $250.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720.
Meet: By appointment.
PRECIOUS — GRAY/PEARL TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 6 months.
Story: Precious was found near the mountains by Amado. Precious’ foster mom’s older cat befriended her, and she does well with the other cat. Despite being lovable, Precious is a bit shy and at first may want to hide. But once you get acquainted, she will emerge to claim your lap as well as a spot on your bed. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50. In December, ask about our adoption gift certificates. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment; give us a call.
TWILIGHT — BLUE/SILVER TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 months.
Story: Twilight is the littlest and most calm of her three more boisterous siblings. As an introspective type, Twilight is happy to purr and meditate in your lap. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Twilight. In December, ask about our adoption gift certificates. Includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: by appointment.
PAPI
Age: 4 years.
Story: If you’re a lady, Papi is your boy. He enjoys walking and is a lap lover but is afraid to be left alone. If there is a female always at home, please hurry down to meet him. He is affectionate and bonds easily with women.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BURT — LONGHAIRED BLACK
Age: 6 years.
Story: Burt loves to be up high, enjoys petting and prefers a quiet home with no other animals. A patient, loving human and a place to feel safe would fit his needs nicely.
Fee: $45; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
NASH
Age: 7 months.
Story: Nash’s foster mom has had him since 3 weeks of age and bottle-fed him to the big boy he is now. He grew up with three siblings, so he does well with other cats and has been around large dogs. He also does well with children. Chasing flies in the house and trying to catch them, playing with toys of all kinds and receiving belly rubs are a few of his favorite things. He is already neutered, current on vaccines, microchipped and dewormed. He is on a special diet because he has a sensitive stomach and will have to stay on that diet forever. However, it doesn’t cause him to act any different than your average playful and cuddly kitten.
Fee: $100.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520- 200-1643 or adoption@sacatrescue.org.
NALA
ID No.: 879660.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Nala came to HSSA as a stray. Nala is curious about her surroundings and enjoys being held.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
RAYSON
ID No.: 881259.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Rayson is a playful boy who was transferred to HSSA from another shelter. He needs a loving family without cats and older, calmer kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
JUNO and LUNA — ORANGE TABBIES and MINERVA — GREY TABBY
Age: 1 year, 9 months.
Story: These beautiful females were rescued from a feral colony when they were about 3 months old. Juno and Luna are both shy but are quick to warm up and are affectionate when it is quiet. Luna likes to have her belly and chest rubbed. Minerva is affectionate and loves to be petted once she gets to know you. She will also let you know when she’s had enough!
These females would do well together or alone, but not with a large group of other cats.
Fee: $99 for one; $149 for two; $199 for all three.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland. Sunday December 8 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. or 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
NOIR — DSH BLACK
Age: 10 years.
Story: This gorgeous female doesn’t act her age and can often be found in the middle of the hustle and bustle. She’s a little sassy, but can be very affectionate. Noir is also sweet, especially when she wants your attention. Noir needs snuggles but space to be herself. She is a little independent and needs her family to respect that. She gets along with cats, but we are unsure about how she feels about dogs.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.