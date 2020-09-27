Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Cosmo and Gomer from Paws Patrol; Sam, Oso, Perry and Navy Gravy from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BLUE
ID No. A711431
Age: 8 years
Story: Blue is friendly, sociable, sweet, playful and fun. He gets along with other dogs, older children, and he especially likes being with people. Blue is all about affection and attention. He’s easy to leash and walk and he thinks he’s a lap dog.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
CHEETO
ID No. A703601
Age: 8 years
Story: Cheeto is affectionate and loves being pet. He sometimes comes up to you and puts his head on your legs to cuddle near you. He’s house trained, walks well on a leash and comfortable in a crate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
POPPIE
ID No. A715969
Age: 9 years
Story: Poppie is friendly and happy. She has the funniest stub of a tail that she wags madly when she meets anyone new. She’s a calm, gentle companion who walks well on a leash. Poppie is a real social butterfly and is always wanting to meet everyone while out on her walks. She’s curious, playful and loves to explore her surroundings.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
BLUE IVY
ID No. A600618
Age: 4 years
Qualities: Blue Ivy is very people-oriented. She’s sweet and goofy, was housebroken in her previous home, loves to sleep and play, and she wears a pretty pink flower on her collar because it fits her sweet disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
SPINNER & BEAR
ID Nos. A712354 and A712353
Ages: 5 years and 2 years
Story: Spinner and Bear are brothers who graduated from the Decompression Program at PACC. In a short amount of time they’ve opened up and have shown the volunteers that they appreciate all the compassion and kindness shown to them. They’ve done well in play group, mostly keeping to themselves but interacting appropriately when approached by other dogs. Spinner and Bear have always been together but have not shown any bonding behaviors, so they can be fostered or adopted separately.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
SIMON HAROLD SNOWSHOE
ID No. A712985
Age: 13 years
Story: Simon Harold Snowshoe has a tender heart. He spends his time sleeping in his box, but as soon anyone stops by his kennel to say hi, he jumps up to greet them. He’s full of affection and personality. When you say goodbye, he waits for you to come back (and you will!). This guy loves to be petted and loves to have conversations.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PATCH & PEONY
Age: 4.5 years
Story: Patch and Peony are bonded sisters who would love to find their true forever home together. The girls were adopted as kittens, but recently returned to the shelter because they were no longer wanted by the family that adopted them; they were thrown outdoors to fend for themselves. Peony wound up at PACC, where her microchip led them to give us a call. The family agreed to return Patch to us, too. Both girls can be a little shy at first but become sweet love bugs when they relax. Peony is outgoing and Patch is more laid-back and relaxed.
Fee: $149 for both. Includes spaying, microchipping and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
To adopt: Complete an online application: forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
BEAN & EZEKIEL — GRAY TABBY
Age: 3 months
Story: Bean is active and fun to play with. She is working on her manners and starting to realize that playing with humans is not the same as with other kittens. She’s learning how to play more gently. Luckily, Bean’s brother, Ezekiel, helps her. He keeps Bean entertained and out of trouble. Ezekiel is high energy and loves to talk, chase and play. He loves to make waves and uses his paw in the water bowl to splash around. He enjoys the bubbles. Just like Bean, Ezekiel is working on his manners and learning to be gentler to his foster family. Sometimes he forgets. These two are happy to wrestle and play together and would love a forever home together, possibly with their sister Sophia.
Fee: $40 for Bean or Ezekiel; $65 for Bean and Ezekiel together. COVID-19 adoption specials: All kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BOO BOO KITTY
ID: 892757
Age: 13 years
Story: Boo Boo Kitty is sweet and loves attention. She enjoys being scratched and fed snacks. Boo Boo Kitty needs a home where she can be loved and spoiled. She would do best in a home where she can be the only cat.
Fee: $50
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road, Mondays- Saturdays 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., or Sundays noon- 5 p.m.
BENJAMIN
ID: 893618
Age: 7 months
Story: Benjamin loves attention and has lots of energy to play. He is very motivated by treats and loves being around people. Benjamin needs a home with a family who wants to teach him how to walk on a leash.
Fee: $80
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona main campus, 327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road, Mondays- Saturdays 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., or Sundays noon- 5 p.m.
PRINCESS
Age: 1 year
Story: Princess is a friendly 48-pound girl that has gotten along with children and other dogs. She loves her wading pool and knows sit, but is still working on other obedience training.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. daily.
SHAMU
Age: 2 years
Story: Shamu loves being petted and enjoys sunbathing, looking out the window and watching birds. He is OK with other cats and children, but no dogs, please.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. daily.
PIERRE — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 16 years
Story: Pierre was adopted from us when he was younger and came back recently when his human passed away. He’s an affectionate, snuggly, loving companion. His eyes are deep amber pools of wisdom, and he would love to spend his afternoon hanging out with you. If you need a quiet companion kitty with more love than his little self can contain, Pierre is the cat for you.
Fees: $80
Contact: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St., 571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
