Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Tootsie, Tinker, Uno, Bentley, Momma and Victoria from Paws Patrol. Lacey, Rambo and Pork Chop from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BISCUIT
ID No.: A626395
Age: 3 years
Story: Biscuit is a love bug. This loyal boy’s favorite things include going on walks, chasing lizards and cuddling his humans. He’s house trained, crate trained, super affectionate and loves belly rubs. He’s currently in foster care, but is available for adoption. If you’re interested in additional information or to schedule an appointment to meet Biscuit, please email pacc.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
XENA
ID No.: A529658
Age: 6 years
Story: Xena loves people and loves her walks. She leashes up easily and is a loose-leash and very attentive walking companion. This gal has a wonderful time exploring all the smells and welcomes all the treats you’re willing to give. She was house trained and crate trained in her previous home and is ready to show you how to really be a couch potato.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BOBO
ID No.: A711815
Age: 4 years
Story: Bobo is a very polite young man who loves to shake and be rewarded with a tasty treat. He’s very smart and sweet, he sits pretty, walks loose leash and is very affectionate. Bobo is gentle, playful and will take his treats with a soft mouth.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BRUNO
ID No.: A620548
Age: 3 years
Story: Bruno is a super, good-looking young boy. In his former home, Bruno was housebroken and was described as a very sweet and playful dog who wants all of your love and attention. Bruno knows sit and takes treats very gently, he’s a big fan of turkey hot dogs! He’s very responsive to cues and corrections from people and is eager to please.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BIZZO
ID No.: A710145
Age: 10 years
Story: Bizzo is a sweet and polite boy who has a big loving heart. He enjoys being petted and brushed (he has the softest fur too). He’s housebroken and enjoys snoozing on the couch. Bizzo would like to meet any potential fur siblings you might have before heading home.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JEROME — DSH
ID No.: A708125
Age: 8 years
Story: Jerome is a laid-back guy who was living in a foster home with cats, dogs and children. He loved to hang out on the bed and sleep with his foster parents at night. He’s a little bundle of joy who enjoys being petted and catching an afternoon sun puddle near a window.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
OTIS
Age: 8 years
Story: Nothing gets Otis down. This big, handsome fella was an owner surrender when his parents could no longer care for him. He was a little reserved at first, but still saw the bright side of life. After a few days, he was one of the pack. While Otis looks like a beagle, he’s got the big frame of a larger hound. And, at 68 pounds, Otis needs to lose a bit of weight. Part of the reason is that he has a low thyroid condition which has caused him to gain a lot of weight. His ideal weight is probably around 55 pounds so he has a long road ahead of him. In his foster home, he sticks to a low-cal diet (no snacks) and enjoys going for daily walks with his human and canine foster siblings. Whoever has the privilege of adopting this impeccably mannered boy will have to commit to helping Otis on his weight-loss journey. In addition to daily exercise, that journey includes giving him daily doses of Carprofen, an inexpensive medicine that helps alleviate the pain in his joints from his excess weight, joint supplements (also inexpensive) and thyroid medication (about $15/month) for life. Otis is too large to use the doggie door in the house, but he always lets the humans know when he wants to go out. He lets out a bark when he wants to come back inside. Also, he’s polite with food, never stealing from the other dogs. He happily gets along with the many other dogs in his foster home and he also likes the human kids ages 9-14. He has been in a home with very young kids. However, we feel he needs to be in a home with kids who are old enough to respect that he is older with sore joints and should not have children climbing on him or making him feel uncomfortable. He may also accidentally knock over a younger child.
Fee: $200
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, info@soazbeaglerescue.com
CANDY — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age:3 months
Story: In May, Paws Patrol received a request to help a mobile home area that was experiencing a growing population of cats. There we trapped three tuxedo mothers and 11 kittens. Now all are spayed and neutered and available for adoption. One of those 11 kittens is Candy. Candy is a beautiful kitten. She does not like to snuggle, but she is happy to be loved. She gets along well with the other kittens. She has lots of energy and enjoys playing, all on her own time. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Candy. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
SI’MON — TUXEDO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 months
Story: Si’mon, like Candy, was found in a growing cat population in a mobile home area. He is full of love. Si’mon is a lover and his favorite spot is in your lap. This little tuxedo kitten is working on controlling his emotions. He occasionally gets overwhelmed and cannot resist a gentle nibble on a toe or finger. He demands your attention and never wants it to stop. Si’mon can be the only kitty since what he wants most is love and attention from his humans. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Si’mon. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
WOODSTOCK
ID No.: 881559
Age: 7 years
Story: Woodstock is a high-energy, independent, loving boy who will make an excellent companion. Woodstock needs a home where he can be the only dog.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
SHASTA
ID No.: 889365
Age: 5 years
Story: Shasta is a cute, fluffy lady who loves meeting new people. She was formerly an indoor/outdoor cat and has lived with other pets before. She loves head scratches. Shasta needs a patient family who will give her time and space during her adjustment period.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
TAKEDA
Age: 2 years.
Story: This sweet 100-pound Mastiff-mix boy would probably sit in your lap if you offered it. He was released from a home due to unpopularity with his own sibling. He is not keen on car rides but will tolerate them by your side.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. Our kennels are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
SUGAR
Age: 15 years.
Story: When mom had to move, Sugar was unable to go with her. She is as sweet and easygoing as her name implies, is good with other animals and kids, loves her scratching pads and enjoys mealtime. Add that to vet care support for life, and you’ve got a darn good deal.
Fee: $45; includes vet care support for life; also spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
JAVALINA — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 6 years
Story: Javalina came to us when his human couldn’t care for him any longer. Because he is FIV+ many shelters wouldn’t care for him, but here at The Hermitage he’s welcome. He’s a little fluffy and could use an exercise buddy. He’s sweet, gets along with other kitties really well and likes to snuggle when he’s not snoozing away the afternoon or doing kitty stuff.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St
Meet: By appointment only, 10 A.M.-5 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday
LORENZO — DSH BLACK
Age: 8 years
Story: Lorenzo is our shelter greeter with a big personality. He’ll want to greet all your guests, and then ask for attention. Lorenzo was a bottle baby rescued before his eyes were even open. He is a super sweet boy who returned to us in May 2019 when his family lost their home. Lorenzo is used to living with other cats, but here in the shelter he can be a little too aggressive. However, with people he is nothing but a big, sweet love bug. He is OK with dogs and fine with older children. To adopt, please complete the online application: tucne.ws/pawsform
Fee: $99, includes microchip, neuter and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
SISTER — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 7 years
Story: Sister is a very sweet, quiet girl. She gets along with other cats, and has lived with dogs; but she would probably prefer a quieter home. Sister is looking for a loving home, and a special person who can give her all the love and attention she craves and deserves. To adopt, please complete the online application: tucne.ws/pawsform
Fee: $99, includes microchip, neuter, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
