Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Nothing gets Otis down. This big, handsome fella was an owner surrender when his parents could no longer care for him. He was a little reserved at first, but still saw the bright side of life. After a few days, he was one of the pack. While Otis looks like a beagle, he’s got the big frame of a larger hound. And, at 68 pounds, Otis needs to lose a bit of weight. Part of the reason is that he has a low thyroid condition which has caused him to gain a lot of weight. His ideal weight is probably around 55 pounds so he has a long road ahead of him. In his foster home, he sticks to a low-cal diet (no snacks) and enjoys going for daily walks with his human and canine foster siblings. Whoever has the privilege of adopting this impeccably mannered boy will have to commit to helping Otis on his weight-loss journey. In addition to daily exercise, that journey includes giving him daily doses of Carprofen, an inexpensive medicine that helps alleviate the pain in his joints from his excess weight, joint supplements (also inexpensive) and thyroid medication (about $15/month) for life. Otis is too large to use the doggie door in the house, but he always lets the humans know when he wants to go out. He lets out a bark when he wants to come back inside. Also, he’s polite with food, never stealing from the other dogs. He happily gets along with the many other dogs in his foster home and he also likes the human kids ages 9-14. He has been in a home with very young kids. However, we feel he needs to be in a home with kids who are old enough to respect that he is older with sore joints and should not have children climbing on him or making him feel uncomfortable. He may also accidentally knock over a younger child.