ROBIN — DSH GREY/RUSSIAN BLUE MIX

Age: 2 Years.

Story: Robin is a sweet, retired mama who gets along with others, but generally keeps to herself. This gorgeous, calm, sweetheart would love a lap or couch to call her own.

Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively cats.org.

Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.

 Pawsitively Cats

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.

ULYSSES

ID No.: A642969.

Age: 2 years, 7 months.

Story: Ulysses has the cutest puzzle nose and his zoomies are notorious. This young boy really wants to please, so he’s working hard impressing everyone with all his skills. Ulysses can sit, down, touch and more.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

LITTLE PUPPY

ID No.: A637132.

Age: 1 year.

Story: Little Puppy has blossomed from a shy little guy who hid under his bed, to an outgoing and playful pup in playgroup. He is still shy with new things and people, but this guy loves adventure and learning and his favorite thing to do is playing with other dogs, big or small.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

COOL BREAKER

ID No.: A640182.

Age: 5 years.

Story: Cool Breaker is very laid- back, enjoys naps, and lying in the sun. This mellow fellow is house broken, great on a leash, and will sit for his treats, meals, and to be leashed. He’s an expert cuddler, loves to lounge on a sofa, and is a fantastic ball retriever.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

HENDRIX

ID No.: A607276.

Age: 7 years.

Story: Hendrix is a wonderful soul who welcomes affection, is friendly, and a good walker. This handsome guy is a total lap dog and loves people. One of his favorite activities is to sit on a bench with his human friends and hand out kisses.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.

MOMMY

ID No.: A649429.

Age: 7 years.

Story: Mommy is a sweet, petite lady who enjoys her treats, a comfy spot to take naps on, and has recently requested a window of her own so she can watch for lizards and birds.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

PIMA — DSH BLACK/GREY and BLUE — DMH GREY/BLUE

Age: 11 years.

Story: Pima and Blue have been together for a while now, they can be adopted together or separate. Pima can be quite talkative and loves attention. Blue is rather bashful and is having a difficult time adjusting, he needs a patient family.

Fee: $13 each.

Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 207-4024 greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment.

ZARA — GREYHOUND

Age: 6½ years.

Story: Zara is a sweet and quiet black hound who has recently retired from Kansas. Zara ran in over 100 races in Alabama and then went on to raise puppies in Kansas. Zara is a bit shy and would prefer to have another four -legged companion to hang out with so she can learn all about what home life is really like.

Fee: $350.

Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.

JEANNIE — SPANIEL/TERRIER MIX

Age: 6 years.

Story: Jeannie is sometimes shy at first, she quickly warms up for a friendly cuddle and appreciates your attention. She used to live with 14 other dogs, they all got along, but Jeannie loves people, too, and will be a great little companion.

Fee: $85.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.

WINSTON — SHORTHAIRED TABBY AND WHITE

Age: 12 years.

Story: Winston is a 12-year-old charmer with a tiny squeak for a voice. When his mom was unable to care any longer for her cats, he came back to TALGV to find a new lap to love.

Fee: $45, plus free Vet Care for Life.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.

Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road.10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Daily.

ROCKY III — BEAGLE

Age: 7 Years

Story: Rocky III came to the rescue as a stray so his history is unknown. But we do know that he is super sweet and great with people and other dogs. He is a classic beagle in looks and temperament, although he is a little chunky. He loves to be with his people, and he has a beautiful beagle bay. If you would like to adopt Rocky III, please go to our website and fill out an application. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. His tax-deductible adoption fee is a donation to help save more dogs. Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, SoAZBR, is an all volunteer group. One hundred percent of your donation is used for the care and treatment of needy beagles and is tax deductible.

Contact info: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.

Fee: $200.

Meet: By appointment.

PULSE

ID No.: 865327.

Age: 3 years.

Story: Pulse is a playful girl who likes to be around what is happening. She enjoys being held and tummy rubs. Pulse needs a loving family that does not have any dogs.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus. 327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

PINTO

ID No.: 854606.

Age: 1 year

Story: Pinto absolutely loves food and enjoys the company of other dogs.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 327-6088, ext. 173.

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

