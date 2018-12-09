Story: Ulysses has the cutest puzzle nose and his zoomies are notorious. This young boy really wants to please, so he’s working hard impressing everyone at PACC with all his skills. Ulysses can sit, down, touch, and more.
ADOPTED: So many cats and dogs were adopted from local rescue groups — thank you Tucson for opening your homes. Miata from The Animal League of Green Valley, Gizmo, Granville, Buster Blue and Duke from Pima Animal Care Center and Joy, Templeton and Reilly from Pawsitively Cats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ULYSSES
ID No.: A642969.
Age: 2 years, 7 months.
Story: Ulysses has the cutest puzzle nose and his zoomies are notorious. This young boy really wants to please, so he’s working hard impressing everyone with all his skills. Ulysses can sit, down, touch and more.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
LITTLE PUPPY
ID No.: A637132.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Little Puppy has blossomed from a shy little guy who hid under his bed, to an outgoing and playful pup in playgroup. He is still shy with new things and people, but this guy loves adventure and learning and his favorite thing to do is playing with other dogs, big or small.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
COOL BREAKER
ID No.: A640182.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Cool Breaker is very laid- back, enjoys naps, and lying in the sun. This mellow fellow is house broken, great on a leash, and will sit for his treats, meals, and to be leashed. He’s an expert cuddler, loves to lounge on a sofa, and is a fantastic ball retriever.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
HENDRIX
ID No.: A607276.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Hendrix is a wonderful soul who welcomes affection, is friendly, and a good walker. This handsome guy is a total lap dog and loves people. One of his favorite activities is to sit on a bench with his human friends and hand out kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MOMMY
ID No.: A649429.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Mommy is a sweet, petite lady who enjoys her treats, a comfy spot to take naps on, and has recently requested a window of her own so she can watch for lizards and birds.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PIMA — DSH BLACK/GREY and BLUE — DMH GREY/BLUE
Age: 11 years.
Story: Pima and Blue have been together for a while now, they can be adopted together or separate. Pima can be quite talkative and loves attention. Blue is rather bashful and is having a difficult time adjusting, he needs a patient family.
Story: Zara is a sweet and quiet black hound who has recently retired from Kansas. Zara ran in over 100 races in Alabama and then went on to raise puppies in Kansas. Zara is a bit shy and would prefer to have another four -legged companion to hang out with so she can learn all about what home life is really like.
Story: Jeannie is sometimes shy at first, she quickly warms up for a friendly cuddle and appreciates your attention. She used to live with 14 other dogs, they all got along, but Jeannie loves people, too, and will be a great little companion.
Fee: $85.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Story: Rocky III came to the rescue as a stray so his history is unknown. But we do know that he is super sweet and great with people and other dogs. He is a classic beagle in looks and temperament, although he is a little chunky. He loves to be with his people, and he has a beautiful beagle bay. If you would like to adopt Rocky III, please go to our website and fill out an application. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. His tax-deductible adoption fee is a donation to help save more dogs. Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, SoAZBR, is an all volunteer group. One hundred percent of your donation is used for the care and treatment of needy beagles and is tax deductible.