ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MIA TORETTO
ID No.: A660834.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Mia Toretto is a gentle and loving girl. She walks nicely on a leash, rides beautifully in the car, takes treats gently and has the sweetest kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHAPO
ID No.: A472375.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Chapo is a smart and fun guy! He knows that if he dances on his hind legs, he’ll receive yummy treats! This guy loves his daily walks and playing a good game of fetch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MERRYWEATHER
ID No.: A661725.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Merryweather is a well-behaved young lady who is easy and fun to walk. She not only loves to cuddle, but she also loves to give kisses!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ONYX
ID No.: A659972.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Onyx has a list of favorites that include: hiking, walking, running and playing ball. He’s treat motivated, so the sky is the limit on the tricks this guy can learn!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LITTLE ROBBIE — DLH
ID No.: A664527.
Age: 5 months.
Story: Little Robbie enjoys chasing after toys with bells in them and has loads of fun with feather teasers! This little cutie becomes a sweet cuddle bug once he’s in your arms. Little Robbie is looking forward to sunbathing by the window and watching the birds fly by!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GENTRY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Gentry is somewhat shy at first, but very affectionate when he gets to know you. His life was turned upside down when his person lost her home. He gets along with other cats, and has adjusted to shelter life, but would love to have a home of his own.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-885-9389 or PawsitivelyCats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
PEACHES — DILUTED CALICO
Age: 12 years.
Story: Peaches started at Paws Patrol when she was a young kitten who purred all the time. Today she’s not purring as much since her heart is broken. Peaches had a wonderful cat mom who had her own aliments that required her to move into an assisted living home. Unfortunately, she was unable to take Peaches with her. Now that Peaches is back she is shy, a little sad and misses her mom. With time and patience, she will fall in love again. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee:$25, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PATRICE —AUSSIE MIX
Age: 2 years.
Story: Patrice was found out on a road, all alone and understandably shy at first. But after a few days of getting acquainted, she has blossomed! Soft, beautiful and just 27 pounds, Patrice is energetic, smart and eager to make friends.
Fee: $85; includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ERNY — LONGHAIRED BLACK
Age: 5 years.
Story: Erny’s family abandoned him and several housemates by moving away and leaving them behind. A neighbor rescued them and had only good things to say about Erny, including that he will pat you when he wants attention.
Fee: $45; includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
PETUNIA — GREYHOUND
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Petunia is an easygoing hound who is quite calm, rides well in the car and walks on her leash with no problems. She also does well when meeting new people. When you let her out in the yard though she just loves to run and play and have fun!
Fee: $375.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, email: adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
MAY
ID No.: 873270.
Age: 4 years.
Story: May came to HSSA as a stray. She is not only beautiful but friendly.
Fee: $80.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
TRIXIE
ID No.: 660436.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Trixie the senior dog would love a forever home. She wants to meet you and any dogs that live with you.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
MIAMI — BROWN TABBY WITH WHITE
Age: 5 years.
Story: Miami is a very sweet girl, who loves attention and snuggles! She came to Hermitage when her human passed away, and so is looking for a loving, forever home. She gets along with other cats, but we don’t know how she feels about dogs. She needs a loving home, with a family who understands that she’s loved and lost her human before, and might need a little patience as she settles in. Needs snuggles, treats and a cozy snoozing spot.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Closed Sunday-Monday.