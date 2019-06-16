Story: Imagine a mother, Willow, giving birth on a rooftop on Christmas Eve in Tubac. That’s how Decker came into this world. Both mother and son are healthy and ready for a home of their own. We’d like to keep these two together as they adjust to indoor living and they do well with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25 for the pair for the month of June. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Angel is missing her left rear leg, but she gets around so well, you’ll probably notice her sweet face and curly tail first. Come see how Angel is playful, good-natured, friendly and obedient, and she may just steal your heart.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Greeter available! Fiona was so successful at her job as “house cat” for an assisted living facility that many of the residents wanted to keep her for themselves. Since that was not an option, their solution was to return her to the shelter.
Fee: $45 with free vet care for life; includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Ilani is a sweet girl with a lot of energy and love to give. She likes to play and would like to meet any dogs that live in your home. She is looking for the perfect family to give me belly rubs and sloppy kisses.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
IKE — DSH WHITE AND GREY TABBY and MARMALADE — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 8 years (Ike) 6½ years (Marmalade)
Story: These sweet boys were recently returned to the shelter when their adopter retired and decided to travel. Now they are hoping to find a home together where they can stay for the rest of their lives. They are super affectionate kitties who will love to have a person to love them forever.
Fee: $149 for both, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Story: Folgers is a “reformed” shy kitty who warms up very quickly with treats and loves ear scratchies. It took him a little while to get used to humans in our shelter, but when he realized that humans were loving and kind, he blossomed. Go slow with him, but treats are his favorite introduction. Folgers needs a quieter home, with a patient and understanding family, who will remember that he might take a little while to get comfortable. He needs treats and snuggles, and lots of love, just like every other kitty.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Oden is a handsome man with the nicest manners. He’s easy to walk, is housebroken and is experienced with kids. He’s a laid back guy who takes treats gently, loves riding in the car, and will lean in for a cuddle whenever he can get one.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adopted: Crockett, Spectrolite, Squeaky & Lily, Juno and Little Robbie were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GOLDIE
ID No.: A593788.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Goldie’s personality is like sunshine! This petite gal is spunky, enjoys going for walks and spending time with people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ATHENA
ID No.: A665388.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Athena is a sweet young lady who will melt your heart. She’s very smart, knows “sit” and “down,” walks well on a leash and is experienced with children.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BLONDIE and BUDDY
ID No.: A542865 and A542866.
Ages: 6 years.
Story: Blondie and Buddy are the best of friends. They’re the sweetest, happiest, most fun dogs around. Blondie and Buddy enjoy going for walks, are housebroken and enjoy lap time and giving kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ODEN
ID No.: A496563.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Oden is a handsome man with the nicest manners. He’s easy to walk, is housebroken and experienced with kids. He’s a laid-back guy who takes treats gently, loves riding in the car and will lean in for a cuddle whenever he can get one.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BEBE
ID No.: A665779.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Smart, beautiful and friendly, Bebe is all things nice. She enjoys spending time in the cat patio, listening to the birds, eating tasty treats and catching up on her beauty sleep.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
WILLOW (mom) and DECKER (son) — TURKISH VAN MIX
Age: 1 year (mom) and 5 months (son)
Story: Imagine a mother, Willow, giving birth on a rooftop on Christmas Eve. That’s how Decker came into this world. Both mother and son are healthy and ready for a home of their own. We’d like to keep these two together as they adjust to indoor living and they do well with other cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25 for the pair for the month of June. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Angel is missing her left rear leg, but she gets around so well, you’ll probably notice her sweet face and curly tail first. Come see how Angel is playful, good-natured, friendly and obedient, and she may just steal your heart.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
FIONA — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 11 years.
Story: Greeter available! Fiona was so successful at her job as “house cat” for an assisted living facility that many of the residents wanted to keep her for themselves. Since that was not an option, their solution was to return her to the shelter.
Fee: $45 with free vet care for life; includes spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
STUBBY
ID No.: 873996.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Stubby enjoys scratches and will knead while you talk to her. In the past she has done well with other cats. Stubby needs a loving family with a quiet home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
ILANI
ID No.: 872863.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Ilani is a sweet girl with a lot of energy and love to give. She likes to play and would like to meet any dogs that live in your home. She is looking for the perfect family to give her belly rubs and sloppy kisses.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
IKE — DSH WHITE AND GREY TABBY and MARMALADE — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 8 years (Ike) 6½ years (Marmalade)
Story: These sweet boys were recently returned to the shelter when their adopter retired and decided to travel. Now they are hoping to find a home together where they can stay for the rest of their lives. They are super affectionate kitties who will love to have a person to love them.
Fee: $149 for both, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
FOLGERS — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 3 years.
Story: Folgers is a “reformed,” shy kitty who loves ear scratchies and warms up very quickly with treats. It took him a while to get used to humans, but when he realized that they were loving and kind, he blossomed. Folgers needs a quieter home, with a patient and understanding family, who will remember that he might take a little while to get comfortable.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St.