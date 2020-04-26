Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Rosie is a sweet soul who seeks out and gives lots of affection. She would love a forever family who can provide her with endless love, a window where she can catch some sun puddles and also be able to smell the smells and talk to the birds.

Story: Penelope is a beautiful, silky, medium-length calico kitty. Before Paws Patrol, Penelope belonged to a cat colony in Elephant Head. She has taken a while to warm up to her foster mom and now is comfortable enough to be brushed, and she loves it. She is a playful kitty and enjoys talking to you. Penelope does well with behaved dogs and cats. If you do get a chance to hold her, she will purr but won’t stay for long. We believe with time and patience, Penelope will blossom into a great cat for many years to come. Adoption qualifications required.