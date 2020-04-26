Adoptable pets in Tucson

Southern Arizona Cat Rescue: SACR is in need of wet cat food for their 21 mamas and their kitties. To donate you can mail money or supplies to 771 W. Calle Ormino, Sahuarita, AZ 85629 or check our their Amazon wish list at tucne.ws/1exk.
Adopted: Wrangler from Animal League of Green Valley; Aria and Kieri from Paws Patrol Green Valley; Handsome, Loti, Tennyson, Ocarina, Bliss, Riddle and Lil’ Dipper from Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary; Thunder, Ygritte and PK from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BOOM STICK
ID No.: A702941
Age: 5 years
Story: Boom Stick plays like a young pup and has a great enthusiasm for life. He enjoys spending time in the kiddie pool, romping around outdoors and napping. Boom Stick has shared his kennel well with another dog while at PACC, and has been playful and friendly with the other dogs he’s met in PACC playgroup.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SMITTY
ID No.: A660078
Age: 2 years
Story: Smitty is a lively young man who is always ready for a walk or to play catch with his tennis balls. He knows sit, down and place and will enter a crate (for cheese) and climb into a car (again for cheese). Smitty is affectionate, will be a lap dog if you’ll let him, and he likes to give hugs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BODHI
ID No.: A692021
Age: 1 year
Story: Bodhi loves toys and is very playful, his favorite thing to do is to go to the play yard and run around with his prized possessions. He’s house trained and crate trained, walks well on a leash and knows sit and touch. This guy loves walking and hiking, he’s sweet, affectionate and always ready to snuggle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HUNTER
ID No.: A693155
Age: 4 years
Story: Hunter is a sweet fella with a sensitive personality. He’s done well with other dogs in playgroup and was noted to be social and tolerant and to engage in play. Hunter is house trained, intelligent, attentive and walks well on a leash. Hunter can be nervous sometimes, so he would love a family who is willing to go slow with him as he acclimates to his home.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SOX — DSH
ID No.: A701112
Age: 2 years
Story: Do you like to crash on the couch and watch TV? Do you like afternoon naps? So does Sox. How about midnight snacks? Same.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ROSIE
ID No.: A694664
Age: 9 years
Story: Rosie is a sweet soul who seeks out and gives lots of affection. She would love a forever family who can provide her with endless love, a window where she can catch some sun puddles and also be able to smell the smells and talk to the birds.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PENELOPE — DOMESTIC MEDIUMHAIRED CALICO
Age: 1 year
Story: Penelope is a beautiful, silky, medium-length calico kitty. Before Paws Patrol, Penelope belonged to a cat colony in Elephant Head. She has taken a while to warm up to her foster mom and now is comfortable enough to be brushed, and she loves it. She is a playful kitty and enjoys talking to you. Penelope does well with behaved dogs and cats. If you do get a chance to hold her, she will purr but won’t stay for long. We believe with time and patience, Penelope will blossom into a great cat for many years to come. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Due to COVID-19, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Penelope. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520) 207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PENNY and PRESTON — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: Penny 1½, Preston 7 months.
Story: Penny and Preston are a bonded pair. Penny and her four kittens were found outside in Amado when her babies were only a month old. Immediately, Paws Patrol found a foster home where Penny could raise her kittens. The three kittens did great and are already adopted. Preston is the fourth kitten who will always need his mama. Preston was so scared and very hungry when he came to Paws Patrol. His foster family worked really hard to keep him going and he finally started to eat and grow. Preston’s front feet are polydactyl. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Due to COVID-19, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $50 for bonded pair, Penny and Preston. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
DALLAS
Age: 10 years
Story: Dallas is sweet, loving, and responsive. She is quite distinctive with her beautiful brindle coat and different colored eyes.
Fee: $85 including Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
MUFFY
Age: 4 years
Story: Muffy comes from a home with several cats and a dog. She is a bit shy on first meeting, but once she gets to know you, she loves attention and petting.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
SHASTA
ID No.: 889365
Age: 5 years
Story: Shasta is a cute, fluffy lady who loves meeting new people. She was formerly an indoor/outdoor cat and has lived with other pets before. She loves head scratches. She needs a patient family who will give her time and space during her adjustment period.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
ABIGAIL
ID No.: 889108
Age: 1½ years
Story: Abigail is everyone’s best friend. It only takes her about a half a second to decide she loves you. Abigail is happiest when she’s getting any kind of attention from people or other dogs. She’s high energy and loves to play. Abigail needs daily exercise and lots and lots of playtime. She has a lot of energy and needs a good outlet.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
AHRI — DSH TORBIE CALICO
Age: 4 years
Story: Ahri is a gorgeous and very social kitty who loves to hang out with visitors, and would enjoy giving you the tour of her home, the FeLV room. She’s chatty, loves ear scratchies, and would adore long afternoons snoozing on your sofa, in between supervising you, of course. Ahri is young, and so does need exercise. She gets along with other cats great. Ask us about FeLV.
Fees: $50
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only during the pandemic. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
LUCY — THOROUGHBRED CROSS
Age: 6 years
Story: Lucy is very sweet, loving, and well trained. She suffered an injury while delivering a foal which will require surgery, but it hasn’t stopped her from being very energetic and playful. Her surgery, which will be paid for by Equine Voices, will be completed prior to adoption. She is currently available for adoption.
Fee: $750
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, PO Box 1685, Green Valley, AZ 85622. Contact Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office (520) 398-2814
Reminder: We are currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19, but please visit our website at www.equinevoices.org for updates.
