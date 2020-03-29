Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Lulu and Abbey were very lucky to have been taken in by a nice couple in Tucson, along with several other cats, but when they were moving, these two kitties needed to find a new place. These two lovely ladies are adorable and so affectionate towards each other. Abbey really depends on Lulu for security so that is why they are a package deal. Lulu does this funny thing where she sometimes hiss instead of purr. Weird, we know but we think she never learned which one to do. Lulu loves people and her sister is getting better as long as she is with Lulu. If you can take two great girls into your family, Lulu and Abbey are worth it and will reward you with love and affection. Adoption qualifications required.