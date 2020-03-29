Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Linzer and Sweetie Pie from Paws Patrol, Angel, Hooch, Whiskey, Bodhi, and Fan Boy from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CHIP
ID No.: A697430
Age: 1 year 8 months
Story: Chip is a bit on the shy side, but he’s quickly discovered that everyone at PACC is there to help him come out of his shell. This handsome pup is affectionate and is a leaner, who doesn’t love a leaner? Chip has done well with the other dogs in playgroup, walks well on a leash and has a sweet disposition.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
LUCKY ADAMS
ID No.: A358680
Age: 12 years
Story: Lucky Adams says he’ll keep your secrets, but that’s probably because he can’t hear them. He’s deaf, but it doesn’t slow him down. This calm gentleman is so sweet and friendly, he loves getting neck and belly rubs! Lucky Adams enjoys snacks, is a total goofball, walks nicely on a leash, and seems indifferent to other dogs he’s met at PACC.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ID No.: A676755
Ed
Age: 2 years 8 months
Story: Ed is handsome, smart and so much fun to have around. He knows sit, down, shake and is always ready to show off his skills. He previously lived with cats and a tween and is said to have done very well. Ed loves treats and takes them gently, and he loves affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
ROXIE
ID No.: A574458
Age: 7 years
Story: Roxie is not only sweet, but she’s goofy, fun, and will keep you active. Roxie loves belly rubs, rolling in the grass, and going for long walks. She would be a great companion for someone who likes long walks, jogging around the neighborhood, or even taking a hike. After some time outdoors, Roxie would love to curl up and relax while you work from home or hang out while you watch TV.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
CLEO — DSH
ID No.: A691899
Age: 2 years
Story: Cleo enjoys tasty treats; she’ll eat them right up and won’t leave a crumb. She’s the type who wants to look out the window and talk to the birds. She would probably invite them in if you let her! Toys? Ehh, she’ll bat them around for a bit, but that might be just to entertain you. Cleo is currently in foster care, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
BARB — DSH
ID No.: A685551
Age: 12 years
Story: Barb’s favorite things are eating, playing with her string toys and catnip mice, and then sitting in front of the heater for a nice nap. She’s a talkative gal and will respond with a meow when you talk to her. Barb is a sweet little lady who loves cuddling and playing with her people. Barb is currently in foster care, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PACO — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 11 months
Story: Paco and his brothers were rescued at three weeks from a feral home. He is a talker who loves to play fetch. Although Paco is still young and playful, he loves laying on your lap and getting tummy rubs. Paco likes scratching posts/boards and cat trees. He get along with other cats.
Fee: $99 includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter, and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption.
Meet: We have adoption events every Saturday at PetSmart (Grant/Swan) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Stacey: 869-5705. savingatriskanimals.org.
BONITO — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 11 months
Story: Benito and his brothers were rescued at three weeks from a feral home. Although he is still young and playful, he is a total lap cat. Benito just wants to cuddle with you. Benito likes a scratching posts/boards and cat trees. He gets along with other cats and well-behaved dogs. His favorite toys are feather toys. I would love to be your handsome forever companion!
Fee: $99 includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter, and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals)
SANCHO — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 11 months
Story: Sancho and his brothers were rescued at three weeks from a feral home. He loves playing in tunnels, under blankets, paper, carpets... anything. Sancho gets along with other cats and well behaved dogs.
Fee: $99 includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter, and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals)
LULU — DILUTE CALICO DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR; and ABBEY — DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR TABBY
Age: 2 years
Story: Lulu and Abbey were very lucky to have been taken in by a nice couple in Tucson, along with several other cats, but when they were moving, these two kitties needed to find a new place. These two lovely ladies are adorable and so affectionate towards each other. Abbey really depends on Lulu for security so that is why they are a package deal. Lulu does this funny thing where she sometimes hiss instead of purr. Weird, we know but we think she never learned which one to do. Lulu loves people and her sister is getting better as long as she is with Lulu. If you can take two great girls into your family, Lulu and Abbey are worth it and will reward you with love and affection. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April at Paws Patrol all adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $40 for the pair, Lulu and Abbey. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment
ESTRELLA — LAB MIX
Age: 7 years
Story: Estrella was a bit more energetic than her lady owner could handle. Even though she will sit for treats and will leave it on command, she is eager to learn more and TALGV offers reimbursement up to $100 for professional basic training following adoption.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org. We are currently closed except for appointments.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
SIAM and BOBCAT
Age: Siam, 11½ years; Bobcat, 10 years
Story: Siam and Bobcat grew up together and spent most of their lives in an Arizona Room. Playful Bobcat (who is an FIV positive boy) became shy Siam’s protector so they need to be adopted together.
Fee: $50 for both with Vet Care Support for their lives; including spay/neuter, shots, and microchips
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
KIWI
Age: 1½ years
Story: Kiwi is a previous mama from a feral colony that her foster mom took in due to how sweet she was in her feral cat trap. No more babies and no more outside colony cat life. Kiwi constantly wants pets, scratches, and attention. She does okay with other cats as long as they can give her space. She’s not too sure about her foster mom’s large dogs, but if she had her own area to be away from dogs or a tall cat tree, she could adapt.
Fee: $100
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643
LOTI —DSH BROWN TABBY WITH RED
Age: 2 years
Story: This sweet kitty has striking red markings along with her trademark tabby stripes. She’s quite pretty and would love to chat with you about her day. She gets along with cats quite well, but we’re not sure how she feels about dogs. With the right introduction, she would probably do fine. She’s young and needs interaction and playtime. She needs wand toys, and jingle balls, and crinkle toys to chase and pounce, and then a loving snuggle from her human.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!