Adoptable pets in Tucson

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
DIESEL
ID No.: A625850
Age: 12 years
Story: Diesel is patient, housebroken, mellow, adores people, seeks affection and is easy to leash up and take on slow, leisurely walks. Our friend sure could use a soft, comfy home to spend his retirement years. Every time his name is mentioned, it’s always accompanied by the words nice, friendly, loving and sweet. Diesel can be adopted or fostered.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BALISE
ID No. A714108
Age: 1 year
Story: Balise is a gem of a pup. He can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and loves to give kisses. He knows sit, shake and down and is always ready to give you his paw in exchange for some tasty treats. This affectionate guy is easy to leash and is a loose leash walker.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHEVY
ID No.: A714368
Age: 13 years
Story: Chevy is an extremely sweet older gentleman who walks gently on a leash and is very affectionate. He recently had surgery and would love to get out of the shelter and continue his recovery in a foster or forever home. Chevy has done well when meeting other dogs in play group, mostly keeping to himself and relaxing. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to learn more about fostering him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OSCARITO and MATILDA
ID No.: A700048 and A685848
Ages: 2 years
Story: Oscarito and Matilda (Tilly) are a sweet pair of bonded pups looking for a home together. Oscar is the braver and more social of the two and he gives Tilly confidence and reassurance. On the other hand, Tilly brings out the relaxed and happy side in Oscar. He’s more outgoing and people-oriented, while she is more reserved and calm. Oscarito and Tilly’s former owner said they were housebroken, enjoy ice cream and like car rides. Volunteers say they are sweet, smart and they’re easy to leash up and walk.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SLIPPERS — DMH
ID No.: A714913
Age: 14 years
Story: Slippers is a loving gentleman who craves attention. He loves being brushed and will thank you with his sweet purr. He would love a window with just the right sunlight so he can soak up the sun while taking his afternoon naps.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
COSMOS – ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2½ months
Story: Cosmos is from the Paws Patrol flower litter that was born in mid-June. He has two sisters and a brother. Unlike his siblings, Cosmos was born with a grownup face. We believe it’s because he’s an old soul. He will be one good-looking male cat with his dark orange fur and his wise old face. Cosmos loves to climb and tumble with his litter mates. They all have lots of energy. Cosmos is also very brave. He is not timid about going off on his own. Just because he can be independent and wise, does not mean he does not want lots of loving. If you are looking for a handsome, eye-catching kitty, you found him here. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Cosmos or $65 for him and his sister, Marigold. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MARIGOLD — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2½ months
Story: Marigold is the second girl of the flower litter that was born in mid-June. She is named after her remarkable dark orange markings that resemble the burst of warm sunshine from a marigold flower. Unlike her siblings, Marigold is a little timid. We think it is because she is the smartest. As she grows, she is getting bolder. She would do well in a quiet home with one or two people who will give her lots of love and lots of belly and back rubs. She would also love to be adopted with her brother Cosmos. These two orange tabbies will melt your heart and, if you give them a chance, they will blossom in your home. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Marigold or $65 for her and her brother, Cosmos. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
WINSTON
ID No.: 891690
Age: 2 years
Story: Winston is very social and loves physical affection. He’s a very active cat who loves to play with toys and does well with children. Winston needs a home with a family that will actively play and socialize with him.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays
BANDIT
ID No.: 893727
Age: 5 years
Story: Bandit is obedient, smart, and walks well on a leash. Bandit would like to go to a home where he can be the center of attention, although he does get along with other dogs when he doesn’t live with them.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
CRIKEY
Age: 2 years.
Story: This Australian cattle dog needs activities to keep him busy. He’s good on leash if you like to hike. He loves playing and riding in the car. He knows sit and is eager to learn more. If you’re willing to work, Crikey is your boy.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
ORANGE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Orange is a sporty and sweet guy who likes other animals and people (especially ones who like to pet him). He comes from a multipet family that could not take him when they moved to a new home.
Fee: $45, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
SISTER — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 7 years
Story: Sister was returned to the shelter over a year ago when she lost her home. She is a very sweet but quiet girl. She gets along with other cats and has lived with dogs; but would probably prefer a quieter home where she can get lots of love and attention. To adopt please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 6 years
Story: Felicity didn’t have the best start in life. She was put outdoors while pregnant, and brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan. Her kittens were adopted, but Felicity is still looking for people to love. She is a super sweet, playful kitty who would be a fabulous addition to any home. To adopt please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $99, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
CAPTAIN FELIX — DLH TUXEDO
Age: 8 years
Story: This dapper, gentle cat came to us when a kind stranger found him, and brought him to us so we could find him a forever home. He’s sweet and gentle, and prefers the quiet company of our senior room to the ruckus of our general population. He’s a little shy at first, but if you introduce yourself and scratch his forehead and get comfy, then he’ll chat with you for the rest of the day. He is afraid of dogs, but gets along with other cats great.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
