Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Slippers is a loving gentleman who craves attention. He loves being brushed and will thank you with his sweet purr. He would love a window with just the right sunlight so he can soak up the sun while taking his afternoon naps.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Cosmos is from the Paws Patrol flower litter that was born in mid-June. He has two sisters and a brother. Unlike his siblings, Cosmos was born with a grownup face. We believe it’s because he’s an old soul. He will be one good-looking male cat with his dark orange fur and his wise old face. Cosmos loves to climb and tumble with his litter mates. They all have lots of energy. Cosmos is also very brave. He is not timid about going off on his own. Just because he can be independent and wise, does not mean he does not want lots of loving. If you are looking for a handsome, eye-catching kitty, you found him here. Adoption qualifications required.