Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

CADEN

ID No.: A506510

Age: 6 years

Story: Caden is sweet, happy, affectionate and so very handsome! He loves playing ball and is anxious to play fetch with you. Caden is a diabetic and takes his insulin like a true champ. He’s looking for a foster (or forever family!) that can help him manage his needs. If you’re curious about diabetic dogs and want to learn more about Caden, please email PACC.foster@pima.gov

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster

 Pima Animal Care Center

Adopted: Ruby and Duncan McCloud from Pima Animal Care Center; English and Snickers from The Animal League of Green Valley.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

DIESEL

BALISE

CHEVY

OSCARITO and MATILDA

SLIPPERS — DMH

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

COSMOS – ORANGE TABBY

MARIGOLD — ORANGE TABBY

WINSTON

BANDIT

CRIKEY

ORANGE

SISTER — DSH TORTOISE SHELL

FELICITY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL

CAPTAIN FELIX — DLH TUXEDO

