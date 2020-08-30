 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adoptable pets in Tucson

PUPPY —DSH BROWN TABBY

Age: 3 years

Story: This sweet kitty is a house panther if we’ve ever seen one! And he has gigantic feet, just like his name-sake. Puppy is affectionate, loves ear scratchies and so mellow and calm that he gets alone with everyone he meets. Although he already weighs 18 pounds, he could probably gain another two or three to fill out. He hasn’t met a sunny spot he didn’t like, and would love to lounge around with his own humans.

Fees: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St

Meet: By appointment only. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

 The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary

Adopted: Candy from Paws Patrol; Oreo and Alexa from Pawsitively Cats; and Jewels from Pima Animal Care Center

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

YOLO

YOLO

ID No.: A660863

Age: 3 years

Story: Yolo is a wiggly, happy doggo. He adores people and loves to play with a ball. His hobbies include morning walks around the lake with volunteers and evening laps in the pool. Give this guy a kiddie pool and a ball and he’s set for life!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A660863

Age: 3 years

Story: Yolo is a wiggly, happy doggo. He adores people and loves to play with a ball. His hobbies include morning walks around the lake with volunteers and evening laps in the pool. Give this guy a kiddie pool and a ball and he’s set for life.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

BLUE IVY

BLUE IVY

ID No.: A600618

Age: 4 years

Story: Blue Ivy is a happy, loving girl. She loves playing with tennis balls, is house trained, and is a calm and gentle walker. Blue Ivy enjoys being a couch potato and romping around in the yard; she’s a fun gal with a great personality.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A600618

Age: 4 years

Story: Blue Ivy is a happy, loving girl. She loves playing with tennis balls, is housetrained, and is a calm and gentle walker. Blue Ivy enjoys being a couch potato and romping around in the yard; she’s a fun gal with a great personality.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

KATOS

KATOS

ID No.: A616364

Age: 3 years

Story: Katos is a friendly, well-behaved pup who is a great walking companion. He’s crate trained, thinks toys are the best, and has lived with school-age children. Katos sits nicely and will soak up all the affection you’re willing to share.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A616364

Age: 3 years

Story: Katos is a friendly, well-behaved pup who is a great walking companion. He’s crate trained, thinks toys are the best, and has lived with school-age children. Katos sits nicely and will soak up all the affection you’re willing to share.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

ZAHZAH

ZAHZAH

ID No.: A613562

Age: 5 years

Story: ZahZah is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves walks and car rides and gives the best kisses! She’s the ultimate couch potato who sleeps most of the day until it’s time for her walk. She respects boundaries in the home, is crate trained, and house broken.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A613562

Age: 5 years

Story: ZahZah is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves walks and car rides and gives the best kisses. She’s the ultimate couch potato who sleeps most of the day until it’s time for her walk. She respects boundaries in the home, is cratetrained, and house broken.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

LEX

LEX

ID No.: A679317

Age: 2 years

Story: Lex is a sweet, fun pup with a zest for life. He’s house-trained, knows sit, and takes treats gently. He enjoys his time outdoors with the volunteers, walks loose leash, and likes to smell all the great smells while out on his walk.

Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A679317

Age: 2 years

Story: Lex is a sweet, fun pup with a zest for life. He’s housetrained, knows sit, and takes treats gently. He enjoys his time outdoors with the volunteers, walks loose leash, and likes to smell all the great smells while out on his walk.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

GEORGIE

GEORGIE

ID No.: A713303

Age: 12 years

Story: Georgie loves chin scritches, head scritches, and all over his body scritches. His purr motor gets running when he gets all the lovin!’ He’s a very sweet senior looking for a window so he can sun himself and he’d like to talk to the birds outside. He says treats are tasty and naps are a definite yes!

Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.

Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

ID No.: A713303

Age: 12 years

Story: Georgie loves chin scritches, head scritches, and all over his body scritches. His purr motor gets running when he gets all the loving. He’s a very sweet senior looking for a window so he can sun himself and he’d like to talk to the birds outside. He says treats are tasty and naps are a definite yes.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

WALLY — GREY DOMESTIC LONGHAIR

WALLY — GREY DOMESTIC LONGHAIR

Age: 14 years

sTORY: Wally is a beautiful senior kitty. She loves to be groomed. This lady has had a rough go. She was adopted by a wonderful family when she was a kitten. Over the course of her 14 years, she has seen a lot of loss and heartache. First it started with a loss of a friendly K9 companion, then her human dad last year and recently her human mom. She was in a home with five other cats, all who have been adopted since the loss of their mom. Wally feels lost, shy, and now, all alone. She is in good health and needs a forever home that has patience and understanding of her circumstances. Once you have earned Wally’s trust, she will purr and love you forever. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20 for Wally. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

Age: 14 years

Story: Wally is a beautiful senior kitty. She loves to be groomed. This lady has had a rough go. She was adopted by a wonderful family when she was a kitten. Over the course of her 14 years, she has seen a lot of loss and heartache. First it started with a loss of a friendly K9 companion, then her human dad last year and recently her human mom. She was in a home with five other cats, all who have been adopted since the loss of their mom. Wally feels lost, shy and, now, all alone. She is in good health and needs a forever home that has patience and understanding of her circumstances. Once you have earned Wally’s trust, she will purr and love you forever. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20 for Wally. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

LACEY — CALICO

LACEY —CALICO

Age: 4 months

Story: Lacey is a beautiful kitten. She was found with five other kittens in a field near the Tubac post office. These kittens were all afraid, but a brave woman managed to scoop them up and take them home. She continued to care for this litter until Paws Patrol could take everyone in. Scooter, Mojo and Lacey are the oldest of the group and now are ready to find a home. Lacey can be shy but she loves to be cuddled. She would do best with another kitty, maybe Scooter, but no dogs. If you love little Calico kitties and will be patient while she gets to know you, Lacey would like to meet you. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Lacey. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

Age: 4 months

Story: Lacey is a beautiful kitten. She was found with five other kittens in a field near the Tubac post office. These kittens were all afraid, but a brave woman managed to scoop them up and take them home. She continued to care for this litter until Paws Patrol could take everyone in. Scooter, Mojo and Lacey are the oldest of the group and now are ready to find a home. Lacey can be shy but she loves to be cuddled. She would do best with another kitty, maybe Scooter, but no dogs. If you love little c alico kitties and will be patient while she gets to know you, Lacey would like to meet you. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $40 for Lacey. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol

DC

DC

ID No.: 886344

Age: 6 years

Story: DC is energetic and playful! He loves tennis balls and playing fetch! He needs an active family who will take him on lots of fun adventures.

Fee: No adoption fee!

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

ID No.: 886344

Age: 6 years

Story: DC is energetic and playful. He loves tennis balls and playing fetch. He needs an active family who will take him on lots of fun adventures.

Fee: No adoption fee.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

NASCHA

NASCHA

ID No.: 891746

Age: 2 years

Story: Nascha is a chatterbox who loves attention. She’s slow to warm up, but will make a wonderful best friend to anyone. She needs a patient home who can give her the time she needs to blossom.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

ID No.: 891746

Age: 2 years

Story: Nascha is a chatterbox who loves attention. She’s slow to warm up, but will make a wonderful best friend to anyone. She needs a patient home who can give her the time she needs to blossom.

Fee: $80

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

NEIKO

NEIKO

Age: 5 years.

Story: This handsome tabby and white guy is fun-loving and inquisitive but a bit on the shy side. He is the companion to his senior lady friend, Timon. They would love to move in with you so please call our office to make an appointment soon.

Fee: $50 for Neiko (and Timon), includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

Age: 5 years.

Story: This handsome tabby and white guy is fun-loving and inquisitive but a bit on the shy side. He is the companion to his senior lady friend, Timon. They would love to move in with you so please call our office to make an appointment soon.

Fee: $50 for Neiko (and Timon), includes neuter, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

TIMON

TIMON

Age: 15 years.

Story: This senior kitty who loves people and will be your new “meeter and greeter.” Due to her advanced age, Timon comes with Vet Care Support for Life. Timon would love a home with his friend Neiko.

Fee: $50 for both cats, includes spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily

Age: 15 years.

Story: This senior kitty who loves people and will be your new “meeter and greeter.” Due to her advanced age, Timon comes with vet care support for life. Timon would love a home with his friend Neiko.

Fee: $50 for both cats, includes spay, shots, and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley

DOT — DSH BLACK

DOT — DSH BLACK

Age: 4 months

Story: Dot and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were starving and underweight. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Dot is a quiet girl, laid back and loves to chase her own tail. She is a sweetheart and loving.

Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

To adopt: Please complete our online application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6

Age: 4 months

Story: Dot and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were starving and underweight. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Dot is a quiet girl, laid-back and loves to chase her own tail. She is a sweetheart and loving.

Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

To adopt: Please complete our online application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6

BIXBY and ECHO — DSH BLACK

BIXBY and ECHO — DSH BLACK

Age: 4 months

Story: These adorable brothers are hoping to find a home together. They are sweet, energetic and affectionate. They would love to find an active young family, where they can play to their heart’s content.

Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org

To adopt: Please complete our online application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6

Age: 4 months

Story: These adorable brothers are hoping to find a home together. They are sweet, energetic and affectionate. They would love to find an active young family, where they can play to their heart’s content.

Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How Lake of the Ozarks was born

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News