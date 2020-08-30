Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Lacey is a beautiful kitten. She was found with five other kittens in a field near the Tubac post office. These kittens were all afraid, but a brave woman managed to scoop them up and take them home. She continued to care for this litter until Paws Patrol could take everyone in. Scooter, Mojo and Lacey are the oldest of the group and now are ready to find a home. Lacey can be shy but she loves to be cuddled. She would do best with another kitty, maybe Scooter, but no dogs. If you love little c alico kitties and will be patient while she gets to know you, Lacey would like to meet you. Adoption qualifications required.