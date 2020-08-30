Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Candy from Paws Patrol; Oreo and Alexa from Pawsitively Cats; and Jewels from Pima Animal Care Center
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
YOLO
ID No.: A660863
Age: 3 years
Story: Yolo is a wiggly, happy doggo. He adores people and loves to play with a ball. His hobbies include morning walks around the lake with volunteers and evening laps in the pool. Give this guy a kiddie pool and a ball and he’s set for life.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BLUE IVY
ID No.: A600618
Age: 4 years
Story: Blue Ivy is a happy, loving girl. She loves playing with tennis balls, is housetrained, and is a calm and gentle walker. Blue Ivy enjoys being a couch potato and romping around in the yard; she’s a fun gal with a great personality.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KATOS
ID No.: A616364
Age: 3 years
Story: Katos is a friendly, well-behaved pup who is a great walking companion. He’s crate trained, thinks toys are the best, and has lived with school-age children. Katos sits nicely and will soak up all the affection you’re willing to share.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZAHZAH
ID No.: A613562
Age: 5 years
Story: ZahZah is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves walks and car rides and gives the best kisses. She’s the ultimate couch potato who sleeps most of the day until it’s time for her walk. She respects boundaries in the home, is cratetrained, and house broken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LEX
ID No.: A679317
Age: 2 years
Story: Lex is a sweet, fun pup with a zest for life. He’s housetrained, knows sit, and takes treats gently. He enjoys his time outdoors with the volunteers, walks loose leash, and likes to smell all the great smells while out on his walk.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GEORGIE
ID No.: A713303
Age: 12 years
Story: Georgie loves chin scritches, head scritches, and all over his body scritches. His purr motor gets running when he gets all the loving. He’s a very sweet senior looking for a window so he can sun himself and he’d like to talk to the birds outside. He says treats are tasty and naps are a definite yes.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
WALLY — GREY DOMESTIC LONGHAIR
Age: 14 years
Story: Wally is a beautiful senior kitty. She loves to be groomed. This lady has had a rough go. She was adopted by a wonderful family when she was a kitten. Over the course of her 14 years, she has seen a lot of loss and heartache. First it started with a loss of a friendly K9 companion, then her human dad last year and recently her human mom. She was in a home with five other cats, all who have been adopted since the loss of their mom. Wally feels lost, shy and, now, all alone. She is in good health and needs a forever home that has patience and understanding of her circumstances. Once you have earned Wally’s trust, she will purr and love you forever. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Wally. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LACEY — CALICO
Age: 4 months
Story: Lacey is a beautiful kitten. She was found with five other kittens in a field near the Tubac post office. These kittens were all afraid, but a brave woman managed to scoop them up and take them home. She continued to care for this litter until Paws Patrol could take everyone in. Scooter, Mojo and Lacey are the oldest of the group and now are ready to find a home. Lacey can be shy but she loves to be cuddled. She would do best with another kitty, maybe Scooter, but no dogs. If you love little c alico kitties and will be patient while she gets to know you, Lacey would like to meet you. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Lacey. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
DC
ID No.: 886344
Age: 6 years
Story: DC is energetic and playful. He loves tennis balls and playing fetch. He needs an active family who will take him on lots of fun adventures.
Fee: No adoption fee.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NASCHA
ID No.: 891746
Age: 2 years
Story: Nascha is a chatterbox who loves attention. She’s slow to warm up, but will make a wonderful best friend to anyone. She needs a patient home who can give her the time she needs to blossom.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
NEIKO
Age: 5 years.
Story: This handsome tabby and white guy is fun-loving and inquisitive but a bit on the shy side. He is the companion to his senior lady friend, Timon. They would love to move in with you so please call our office to make an appointment soon.
Fee: $50 for Neiko (and Timon), includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
TIMON
Age: 15 years.
Story: This senior kitty who loves people and will be your new “meeter and greeter.” Due to her advanced age, Timon comes with vet care support for life. Timon would love a home with his friend Neiko.
Fee: $50 for both cats, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
DOT — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months
Story: Dot and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were starving and underweight. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Dot is a quiet girl, laid-back and loves to chase her own tail. She is a sweetheart and loving.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
To adopt: Please complete our online application at https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
BIXBY and ECHO — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months
Story: These adorable brothers are hoping to find a home together. They are sweet, energetic and affectionate. They would love to find an active young family, where they can play to their heart’s content.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
