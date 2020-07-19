Adoptable pets in Tucson

Miracle, Saffron and BobCat have been adopted from Paws Patrol. Jasmine, Beverly and Wesley were adopted from Pawsitively Cats. Percy was adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
RAPUNZEL
ID No.: A706831
Age: 2 years
Story: Rapunzel has been a polite house-guest while hanging out with her foster family. She’s housebroken and will let you know when she needs to go out. She’s crate trained, she’ll wait for permission to get on the furniture with you, and she adores people and cuddles. Rapunzel is an easygoing and low key girl. She is nonreactive around other dogs on her walk.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
CHUBBS
ID No.: A650214
Age: 9 years
Story: Chubbs is as good-natured as they come. Volunteers say this handsome senior guy is super sweet and while he’s a great walker, Chubbs really just wants to sit in the shade and nap or get some belly rubs. Chubbs is a friendly guy toward people and other dogs, he has a gentle disposition, and he loves to play.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
BABY RUTH
ID No.: A689487
Age: 1 year
Story: Baby Ruth is a happy girl who loves life. She’s very sweet and seeks out love and affection. She’s a playgroup rock star, loves the kiddie pool, and takes treats gently. Baby Ruth enjoys going for walks, likes to explore and smell all the smells and appreciates spending time with her favorite people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
CINDY
ID No.: A545404
Age: 6 years
Story: Cindy is a super-friendly lady who is easy to handle and is so very sweet. Volunteers say she’s a delight to spend time with and a wonderful character. She recently had a spa day and enjoyed it so much that afterwards she got the zoomies and played with a tennis ball.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
TALLYHO
ID No.: A710330
Age: 3 years
Story: Tallyho is a happy-go-lucky guy. He’ll always greet you with a wiggly body and a play bow. He loves exploring all the scents, loves affection and thinks cheese is pretty tasty. This sweet guy appears to be housebroken, is a leaner, and welcomes all the belly rubs you’re willing to give him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
SHAWN — DMH
ID No.: A706551
Age: 5 years
Story: Shawn is a very gentle, affectionate boy. He loves having his ears scratched and his chin rubbed, and he’ll roll over on his side to get belly rubs. He purrs and drools and starts kneading when he gets enough affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BENTLEY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 months
Story: Bentley is a curious kitten that likes to take charge despite his current size. He’s not afraid to take on challenges and is always looking around and exploring his environments. His foster family says he has a great, outgoing personality and is always upbeat. This handsome black kitten is looking for the perfect home with another cat or kitten to play with. He does OK with dogs if they’re not hyper but probably won’t do well with small children.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Adoption qualifications required. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, 207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org
Meet: by appointment.
VICTORIA
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 months
Story: Victoria had a rough start in life, but is good as new now that her unusual issue was taken care of. She’s very inquisitive and not afraid to explore every inch of her surroundings. She doesn’t mind laid-back dogs, and loves to tussle with cats her own age. Victoria is a beautiful, black kitten who has lots of energy and is very lovable. Victoria is more than ready to begin the good life as someone’s forever cat in a forever home. She’ll show you her appreciation with purrs and affection.
Fee: $40
Contact: Paws Patrol
MOON PIE
Gender: Female
ID: 892277
Age: 1 year
Story: Moon Pie is an absolute sweetheart who loves to be petted. She wiggles around and gives kisses to her friends. She loves to play with toys. Moon Pie would be suitable in almost any family. She just needs a comfy place to sleep at night.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., or Sunday noon-5 p.m.
KENNI
Gender: Female
ID: 891392
Age: 1 year
Story: Kenni is a laid-back gal who would love nothing more than a comfy blanket and someone to cuddle up next to. She currently lives with other cats and does well at the shelter. Kenni needs a family who will give her the life she deserves. She was originally a stray and is now ready to live a life of luxury.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona
WOODY
Age: 1 year
Story: Foster family shares that Woody knows basic commands and walks well on leash. This handsome young shepherd mix boy is well-mannered, friendly to all, affectionate and eager to learn.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet our animals.
Meet (by appointment): TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., daily.
ARIEL
Age: 6 years
Story: Former owner said, “Ariel is the sweetest lap cat, loves to be petted and rubbed on her head, enjoys treats and playing with her cat toys. Although shy with strangers, she liked to sleep with me; she’ll make a wonderful companion for someone.”
Fee: $45
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
ECHO
Breed: DSH Black
Age: 3 months
Story: Echo and his four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were underweight and starving. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens and are seeking their perfect home. Echo is into playing, napping and cuddling. Once he gets to know you, he’s all cuddles and purrs and loves interaction with his people.
Fee: $110 (adopt both for $165) includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 1145 N. Woodland, Ave.; 289-2747
To adopt: please complete online application: forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6.
DOT
Breed: DSH Black
Age: 3 months old
Story: Dot is hilarious, independent and loves to jump, snuggle and purr. She is playful and full of fun.
Fee: $110
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!