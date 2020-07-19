Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Shawn is a very gentle, affectionate boy. He loves having his ears scratched and his chin rubbed, and he’ll roll over on his side to get belly rubs. He purrs and drools and starts kneading when he gets enough affection.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Bentley is a curious kitten that likes to take charge despite his current size. He’s not afraid to take on challenges and is always looking around and exploring his environments. His foster family says he has a great, outgoing personality and is always upbeat. This handsome black kitten is looking for the perfect home with another cat or kitten to play with. He does OK with dogs if they’re not hyper but probably won’t do well with small children.