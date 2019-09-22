Adopted: Onyx was adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ANYA
ID No.: A656680.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Anya is a happy and confident gal who enjoys going for walks. She’s lovable, gentle, well-mannered and has mastered how to sit.
Fee: None.
VONN
ID No.: A682255.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Vonn is going to steal your heart. This fabulous pup loves people, takes treats with a gentle mouth, he’s easygoing, and he has the most soulful eyes.
Fee: None.
LOUIE
ID No.: A585072.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Louie is not only sweet and handsome, but he’s super-smart too. He knows sit, down, will shake with both paws, and he loves to roll over and give you his belly to rub. Louie is housebroken, leash-trained, and appreciates attention.
Fee: None.
POTATO
ID No.: A682345.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Potato is an absolute sweetheart and he adores people. He’ll rub up against your legs like a cat and will crawl into your lap and shower you with kisses. Potato has a gentle mouth, the greatest appreciation for affection, and he loves to roll around in the grass.
Fee: None.
PANTHER — DMH
ID No.: A625669.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Panther has quickly become a volunteer favorite. He’s handsome, smart, friendly, and sweet. Panther would like to show everyone how well he naps, eats tasty treats, and plays with crinkle toys.
Fee: None.
CASPER — DMH
ID No.: A679459.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Casper spends his time daydreaming about a perch to hang out on, maybe near a window so he can converse with the birds. He’s a sweet boy who loves tasty morsels, head scratches, and would enjoy chasing after a laser toy.
Fee: None.
EMILY — CALICO
Age: 11 years.
Story: Emily in her younger days was a working cat in a goat barn. There she made friends with other working kitties and many children on the ranch, and she loved her job and life. As her ranching days are behind her, retirement on a cushy spot in your indoor home, where Emily can dream of her glory days, sounds very appealing. Emily’s foster says “This is the greatest cat ever! I had her for two weeks and she was the perfect cat, liked to be petted, brushed, sleep on the bed, was fine with the other family cats. Prefers not to be carried. Startled with a TV but will be great in about any home situation.” Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment; give us a call.
CHARLES-JAY — RED HEELER
Age: 11 years.
Story: Charles-Jay likes to have a job. He once saved his Rottie brother from a rattlesnake, has herded pet rabbits back to their hutch, and mostly raised three husky puppies. He responds well to spoken direction.
Fee: $85 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
NELLIE — LAB MIX
Age: 9 years.
Story: Former family called Nellie a smart dog who knows sit, stop and get down; they said she was always good in the house. She would love to live with another dog, preferably her companion, Nala — but no kitties, please.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
SHERLOCK — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: Mistaken identity is Sherlock’s problem. Don’t be fooled by his ear tag. Twice he has been in the street fending for himself when all he wants is a happy inside home like the one he had briefly.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
KAITO
ID No.: 875058.
Age: 5 months.
Story: Kaito is a playful kitten who loves to run and chase toy feathers. Kaito has feline herpes that has caused some scarring to his right eye. He is not currently on medication but his new family will need to be familiar with the symptoms and seek veterinary care if they arise.
Fee: $150.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
WAMPA
ID No.: 876823
Age: 1 year.
Story: Wampa is a shy guy who will perk up when given attention. Once he is comfortable, he will follow you around and love you unconditionally. He needs a patient and loving family.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
HANNAH — DSH CALICO, HARPER — DSH ORANGE and HEIDI — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 3 months.
Story: These sisters are sweet, fun and loving. Hannah is the quietest, Harper is the snuggliest and Heidi is the most talkative. They are all playful, and play together as well as independently. They are all ready for forever homes, together or separately.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact : Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Petsmart at Broadway and Pantano on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 or contact Pawsitively Cats to schedule an appointment.
MACCHIATO — DSH DILUTE CALICO
Age: 1½ years.
Story: This darling female is a little reserved on first meeting, but she’s affectionate and sweet if you give her a chance. She loves chin scratches and treats, and would love to sit by you (or on you, depending on her mood) and snooze away the afternoons. She is young, and still gets the zoomies, so would love to play with you, too. Gets along great with kitties, but hasn’t met any dogs. Macchiato needs a quieter home, or space where she can find quiet. Needs time for play and snuggles, and lots of love.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter. 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.