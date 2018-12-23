Story: Milkshake is a sweet girl who appreciates her time out of her kennel. She’s great on hikes, is learning to enjoy the company of other dogs through playgroups and dates, she’s a fabulous gentle running partner, and she loves to snuggle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Story: Atticus is a slow-going middle aged guy who doesn’t need anything fancy. He’s a friendly guy, is easy to leash up and walk, takes treats gently, and he has just about the most soulful eyes around.
Story: Chloe loves to show off her little zoomies, but will then sit patiently for yummy treats. This sweet girl enjoys the company of polite dogs, and likes to cuddle with her favorite stuffed toy. Chloe is just an all-around good girl and would be a wonderful companion.
Story: Watson is currently enrolled in the clicker training program, but he’s not an A+ student because he’s more interested in taking everyone else’s treats. Watson has become good friends with the other kitties, sharing nap time together and playing with them all.
Story: Sweetie shares life with Pie, two loyal friends who can be gentle and loving and also playful and active. They have good indoor/outdoor manners and are great company. All these two look-alike females need is the love that comes at home.
Story: Lee Lou is very playful, alone or with other cats. She also loves walking up your chest and rubbing her face on your cheek. She is a sweet, loving lady who’s incredibly fun to watch and interact with.
Story: Bizzy is a very calm and sweet girl who is very friendly with her foster siblings. She is house trained and doesn’t need a crate. She sleeps through the night and does fine when her foster parents are away from home. She also loves to follow her people around and hang out with them. This girl has earned her retirement, she ran in over 150 races. Bizzy deserves the “perfect” retirement villa filled with lots of love, squeaky toys, soft beds, strolls at sunset and maybe even a few treats.
Story:Chance is a mellow boy who takes time to get to know new people. Once he is comfortable he’s a complete love bug. His dream family will let me cuddle up on the couch. He needs to be in a home with no cats.
ADOPTED: Tucson — You guys/gals are awesome! Look at all the pets adopted recently. Streak, Vegas, Pulse and Porsha were all adopted from The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus; Loki, Cool Breaker, Rory and Chula were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center, and Blue, Paul, Jonni, Jolie, Hastings, King, Pima and Josee were all adopted from Paws Patrol.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
MILKSHAKE
ID No.: A644170.
Age: 2 years.
MILKSHAKE

ID No.: A644170.

Age: 2 years.
ATTICUS
ID No.: A642604.
Age: 6 years.
ATTICUS

ID No.: A642604.

Age: 6 years.
CHLOE
ID No.: A637031.
Age: 2 years.
CHLOE

ID No.: A637031.

Age: 2 years.
BONES
ID No.: A584105.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bones is a good boy who is easy to walk and listens to his handler. This handsome guy is housebroken, does well with other dogs, and is a rock star in play group.
WATSON — DSH
ID No.: A648303.
Age: 9 months.
WATSON — DSH

ID No.: A648303.

Age: 9 months.
ALWAYS — DMH
ID No. A653117.
Age: 15 years.
Story: Always is a sweet gal interested in napping, eating tasty treats, and bird watching. She’s a wonderful companion who enjoys the company of her feline roommates.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SWEETIE and PIE
Ages: 3½ and 4½ years.
SWEETIE and PIE

Ages: 3½ and 4½ years.
LEE LOU

Fee: $45, includes spay, chip and shots.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
BIZZY — GREYHOUND
Age: 6½ years.
BIZZY — GREYHOUND

Age: 6½ years.

Story: Bizzy is a very calm and sweet girl who is very friendly with her foster siblings. She is house- trained and doesn't need a crate. She sleeps through the night and does fine when her foster parents are away from home. She also loves to follow her people around and hang out with them. This girl has earned her retirement, she ran in over 150 races. Bizzy deserves the "perfect" retirement villa filled with lots of love, squeaky toys, soft beds, strolls at sunset and maybe even a few treats.

Fee: $80.

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus, 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Qualities: Cleo is a shy girl who will do best with a patient family in a quiet home.
CHANCE
ID No.: 864241.
Age: 5 years.
CHANCE

ID No.: 864241.

Age: 5 years.
IVY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ivy was left in a cardboard box with two kittens. She can be a bit independent, and she prefers things on her own terms. She would do best as an only cat.
Fee: $99 includes spay, appropriate shots and microchip.