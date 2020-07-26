Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Ariel and Woody from the Animal League of Green Valley. Baby Ruth, Chubbs, and Rapunzel from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SCHNIDER
ID No.: A710526
Age: 9 years
Story: Schnider is a sweet senior male who is a friend to everyone, is sociable with dogs, and is looking for a couch and someone to share it with. He’s easy to leash and walk, enjoys treats, and welcomes affection. Schnider is a loving guy and gives the best kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DOLLY
ID No.: A709399
Age: 6 years
Story: Dolly is 25 pounds of love! This female loves to show off her dancing skills if you have some treats to share with her. Dolly loves going for walks, she’s housebroken, and is a joy to have around. She can be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and shows enthusiasm and seeks affection. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet Dolly.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HELGA
ID No.: A705855
Age: 1 year
Story: Helga is a snuggly couch potato who loves squeaky toys and giving kisses. She’s friendly and playful, does well in a crate, and is super-smart. Helga does funny zoomies when she gets excited and likes to sleep in bed with you or on the couch if you’ll let her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SCHATTEN
ID No.: A666387
Age: 2 years
Story: Schatten is a beautiful young female who is easy to handle, well-mannered and housebroken. She enjoys going for walks and is great on a leash, she seems interested in going for car rides, and in play group was described as engaging in light play.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MAURICE
ID No.: A710877
Age: 2 years
Story: Maurice is a super-friendly guy who loves to get out of his kennel for a stroll. He’s nursing a broken leg, so his walks are short and sweet. Maurice has been described as a gentle soul who will talk your ear off. He would love a comfy place to continue his healing, so if you’re looking for a wiggly, happy friend, consider adopting Maurice.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MOUSE — DSH
ID No.: A709352
Age: 12 years
Story: Mouse is a cuddly kitty who enjoys head scratches and being pet. His foster caretaker says he will run to jump in her lap when he sees her. Mouse enjoys his beauty sleep, but he really enjoys hanging out with his humans. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SPIRIT — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 years
Story: Spirit is truly a black beauty. When she came to Paws Patrol she was very thin, only 5 pounds. She’s come a long way since then and is ready and eager to go to a peaceful home with no dogs, but another cat might be a friend for her. She is shy, so be aware that it will take a while for her to warm up to you. Spirit’s foster mom gave her a lot of time under the bed and coaxed her with her gentle hand and some toys. Spirit loves playing with balls. Eventually Spirit grew trust with her foster mom and now sleeps with her on the bed, follows her around the house and occasionally sits with her on the couch. We don’t expect Spirit to be a lap kitty though. She does enjoy having her head rubbed and her back scratched but doesn’t like to be picked up or have her belly touched. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Prepaid for Spirit. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment; give us a call.
VACQUERA — TUXEDO
Age: 2 years
Story: Vacquera is one of three beautiful tuxedo mothers who were found homeless with 11 kittens combined. Someone cared for them until Paws Patrol could come rescue them. Now Vacquera needs a forever home. The beauty has a sweet disposition and wants someone to give her one-on-one time and love. She is also a FELV kitty and has to be your only cat, or in a home with another FELV cat. Please come see what a great kitty Vacquera is. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Vacquera. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
PIAF
ID No.: 891254
Age: 14 years
Story: Piaf is gentle, mild-mannered and easygoing. She is an adorable “fluffy” female looking for a nice place to spend her golden years. Piaf would prefer to go to a home stocked with lots of snacks, but she needs a family who can keep her on a diet to help shed those extra pounds.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
MOLLY
ID No.: 891247
Age: 1½ years
Story: Molly is so gentle and easygoing. She walks so well on a leash that you almost forget she’s basically still a puppy. Molly would prefer to have the spotlight on her, and would do best as your only pet.
Fee: Waived
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
LOCO
Age: 6 years
Story: This good-natured, cuddling 97-pound couch potato is leash- and house-trained. He gets along with small dogs, cats and kids. Being adopted with his friend Fry would help him feel secure, so if you’re up for that, please call TALGV to make an appointment to meet him.
Fee: $85, includes neutering, shots and microchipping.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
JEWELL
Age: 4 years.
Story: This declawed, ticked tabby female came to the shelter after mom died. She is playful, bold, outgoing and adores being petted. Her former feline companion has just been adopted, so call TALGV today to meet this totally lovable kitty.
Fee: $45, includes spaying, shots, and microchipping.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
LOGAN — DSH BLACK
Age: 1 year
Story: Logan is just the sweetest, nicest kitty you could meet. So we cannot understand why he has not been adopted. He is a young, energetic male who gets along with everyone, cats, people, children and probably dogs. He is loving, cuddly, playful and beautiful. Black kitties are so special, and Logan is a special male waiting for a home of his own. He would flourish in a home with lots of space to run and play along with his own people who would love him. Come meet Logan. You will fall in love. To adopt please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $99, includes neutering, microchipping, appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747
FELICITY — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 5 years
Story: Felicity is a super-sweet retired mother looking for a person to love. She is a little on the shy side, and thus overlooked by prospective adopters. However, Felicity is a nice playful kitty who would be a fabulous addition to any home. Come meet Felicity. She is waiting for you. To adopt, complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $99, includes spaying, microchipping and appropriate shots
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
