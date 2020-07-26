Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Spirit is truly a black beauty. When she came to Paws Patrol she was very thin, only 5 pounds. She’s come a long way since then and is ready and eager to go to a peaceful home with no dogs, but another cat might be a friend for her. She is shy, so be aware that it will take a while for her to warm up to you. Spirit’s foster mom gave her a lot of time under the bed and coaxed her with her gentle hand and some toys. Spirit loves playing with balls. Eventually Spirit grew trust with her foster mom and now sleeps with her on the bed, follows her around the house and occasionally sits with her on the couch. We don’t expect Spirit to be a lap kitty though. She does enjoy having her head rubbed and her back scratched but doesn’t like to be picked up or have her belly touched. Adoption qualifications required.