ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
HOBO
ID No: A653365
Age: 4 years.
Story: Hobo is quite the charmer. His stunning blue eyes and sleek black coat match perfectly with his beautiful personality. He’s affectionate, enjoys car rides and is a great hiking buddy and a wonderful companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
OSWALD
ID No: A667221
Age: 2 years.
Story: Oswald is a super laid-back, affectionate pup. He knows “sit” and will give you high-fives. Oswald is housebroken, gentle and walks well on a leash. He’s a polite young one and will happily give you his paw when he introduces himself to you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MICKEY
ID No: 663244
Age: 3 years.
Story: Mickey is cuddly, loyal, loving, and housebroken. He happily matches your energy. If you’d like to sit on the couch, he’ll sit with you. If you’d like to walk, he’ll walk with you. Mickey enjoys bonding with his people and is an easygoing, sweet boy who has lived with other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BABY
ID No: A655030
Age: 2 years 8 months.
Story: Baby is an oversized lap dog. This girl is affectionate, sweet, housebroken and is super smart. Baby knows “sit,” “down” and “shake” and walks great on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BELLA — DSH
ID No: A676283
Age: 8 years.
Story: Beautiful Bella tips the scale at almost 18 pounds, but it’s of pure love. It’s obvious she appreciates the finer things in life, like tasty food and treats. She also enjoys napping, bird watching and the occasional batting at a cat toy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CINDY — DSH
ID No: A659697
Age: 12 years.
Story: Cindy is a sweet and social gal who enjoys head scratches and yummy treats. She enjoys lazying about on a window sill and goofing around with crinkle toys sprinkled with catnip.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
RIESLING — DILUTE TORTIe
Age: 4 months.
Story: Riesling and her brothers, Cabernet, Merlot and Malbec were born in Elephant Head, also known as Wine Country. They came to Paws Patrol when they were about 9 weeks old and have been cuddled and loved and introduced to the finer things in life, like plenty of food, toys, air conditioning, soft beds and people who care for them. Now, they are ready for homes of their own. Riesling would really do well if one of her brothers was adopted with her because she is shy. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Riesling; $75 if you adopt both her and a brother. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BLAZE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BLUE AND GRAY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Blaze learned independence the hard way — his mother died shortly after his birth. Foster Paws Patrol parents helped him grow into the handsome kitty he is, but a forever home where he is the one and only cat would best suit his self-sufficient nature. Blaze enjoys curling up in a lap, especially when it involves petting. He also has a playful streak, and loves to play with his human, or by himself. Watching him entertain himself with fun kitty toys will send him looking for a cozy nap spot, and exhaust his human too. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Blaze, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PHOEBE
ID No.: 846946.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Phoebe is a playful girl who loves to be on the move. She enjoys playing fetch and finding the squeaker in her toys. Phoebe loves playing in the agility yard at HSSA where she can jump through hoops, jump over hurdles and run through tunnels. Phoebe is a smart girl who walks well on a leash and knows sit, down and shake. She needs a loving, active family.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
VINCENT
ID No: 871232.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Vincent is outgoing and enjoys meeting new people. He likes to sit near the window so he can greet people as they walk by. He loves attention and will even roll on his back for belly rubs. Vincent tested positive for FIV, the feline immunodeficiency virus. This just means he needs to be an indoor-only cat.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
TRIGGER — DLH GINGER TABBY
Age: 6 years.
Qualities: Trigger has been with us for two years. He’s very shy and timid, and would be best in a home with patient, experienced cat parents, as they will understand that kitties open up on their own time. He gets along with other cats extremely well, especially when they are calmer and not dominant. He loves ear scratches and treats, and would make a wonderful kitty for a quiet home. Needs a quiet home, with experienced and patient pet parents. Needs love and a sunny spot to snooze in; also loves climbing up high on cat trees.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday
CHISPITA
Age: 8 months.
Story: Chispita is exceptionally beautiful, calm and mellow for her age. Former family reported she was gentle with children and got along with other family dogs. She learns quickly since she is highly treat motivated.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7 days a week.
ELIZABETH — SIAMESE/TABBY MIX
Age: 3 years.
Story: Elizabeth is a wonderful, chubby, sweet female that loves laps, head scratches, sleeping with you and little dogs (but not cats). She did not like motor home trips, so she is looking for a stay-at-home family now.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7 days a week.
BENJI
Age: 2 years.
Story: Benji’s foster mom reports that he was house-trained, stayed off her furniture, learned how to interact with two other dogs and rode beautifully in the car. This energetic guy is happily entertained with squeaky toys and balls.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-626-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7 days a week.
BEAUREGARD — RUSSIAN BLUE
Age: 2 years.
Story: Beauregard loves life, is very outgoing, loves to be petted, and is great with all types of animals and people of all ages. He and his friends lost their home when mom had to move away following divorce.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-626-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 7 days a week.
BARNEY
Age: 14 Years.
Story: Barney is a 14-year-old corgi mix. This poor senior boy has had it rough. In 2017, he was hit by a car while out running as a stray. A Good Samaritan picked him up and took him to a vet, and the vet stabilized him and sent him to the county shelter where the volunteers fell in love with him. He seems to have no residual issues associated with his car accident. He also has a tumor removed at that time. The margins were clean, and a veterinary oncologist who looked at the report said that recurrence of the tumor is not likely, and two years later it has not recurred. His foster mom thinks he is part corgi, because he does exhibit some herding behavior with his people. He does like other dogs, but considering his herding behavior, he will need a sibling dog that is OK with that. Barney was adopted before, but was returned for snapping at the kids. He has also snapped in his foster home when someone tries to pick him up. At 14 years, it is not surprising that he is a little grumpy. He is on daily medication for arthritis and this seems to help somewhat, but any adopter would need to know that he can be snappy at times and to avoid anything that causes him to snap. Barney’s perfect home would be with a single, older person or couple with a quiet mellow home. Considering that he will need to be on arthritis medications and joint support for the rest of his life, he is considered a special needs adoption, and his adoption fee is reduced.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
DOLLY — DSH BLACK
Age: 7 years.
Story: Dolly had lived all her life with a family, until a few months ago, when she and her kitty friend were returned to the shelter. Dolly is super sweet and affectionate, but is having a hard time at the shelter; she is just too timid for a large group of cats. Dolly will do great on her own, or with another calm older cat.
Fee: $99 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or pawsitively cats.org
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday
ADELE — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 4.5 months.
Story: Adele was on the quiet side, but now that her brothers have been adopted, she has become the “life of the party.” She is super playful and fun and will somersault right into your heart. Come meet her.
Fee: $110 (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday