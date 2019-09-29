Adopted: Panther and Louie were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
JACKIE
ID No.: A673266.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Jackie is a graduate of our TOP Dogs Canine Fun Camp program. She’s learned some manners, life skills, and some neat tricks, too! Jackie is sweet gal who is good with kids, is always happy and loads of fun.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
KING KONG
ID No.: A680729.
Age: 3 years.
Story: King Kong has proven himself to be a wonderful companion. He’s a gentle, sweet, and affectionate young man. He leashes up and walks easily, he enjoys tasty treats, and he knows sit.
BONES
ID No.: A392332.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Bones is so gentle and mellow. He’s friendly, affectionate, and walks well on a leash. Bones is a calm gentleman who is a joy to take out for a stroll around the park.
RED
ID No.: A643575.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Red is a rockstar in playgroups with all the other dogs, he’s housebroken, and thinks toys are the best. To top it all off, this happy-go-lucky guy has the most beautiful coat.
MR. RIGHT — DSH
ID No.: A678067.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Mr. Right is one of our Working Cats. He would love to patrol your yard, ranch, or acreage and keep it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
CATALIE PORTMAN — DSH
ID No.: A657211.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Catalie Portman is a sweet and shy young lady looking for a quiet home. She’s independent, agile, curious, and enjoys tasty treats.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
DARWIN and SCHRODINGER — ORANGE RED TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Darwin and Schrodinger’s mom was feral so a wonderful foster mom raised the kittens. They all did well with all the TLC and have matured (if you can call four months mature) into a laid back, happy, curious kittens. Schrodinger is active and will purr in a heartbeat. She gets along with people, kitties and older cats. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for each Darwin and Schrodinger or $75 for the pair. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LUNA
ID No.: 881505.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Luna can be shy when meeting new people but if you give her time to warm up she promises you won’t be disappointed.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
BUN BUN
ID No.: 881508.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Bun Bun is a sweet bunny who will make a great pet. In her previous home she enjoyed her time with kids.
Fee: $40.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
ASUNA
ID No.: 879820.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Asuna enjoys meeting new people and dogs. She loves squeaky toys and will never turn down a treat.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
CAMI — BOXER
Age: 6 years.
Story: This love bug would be grateful for a family and a canine buddy. Foster family’s dog taught her down, crawl, and how to use a doggie door. Not a barker, she can be shy but has been gentle with children.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
DOLLY CAT — LONGHAIRED BLACK
Age: 4 years.
Story: Dolly Cat has been waiting in the shelter for more than two years. This sleek, svelte girl has only lived with an older person so a quiet one-pet-only home would be the best place for her.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
TAZ — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 4½ months.
Story: Taz is a talker and needs love and attention. He will rub, rub, rub to let you know he now NEEDS pets and love. He is very playful and especially loves tug of war. Since he grew up in a large feline family, he gets along well with other cats.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Petsmart on Broadway and Pantano; Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment.
ENZO — DMH BLACK
Age: 4½ months.
Story: Enzo is a cuddler who likes to be held. He wants to be anywhere you are; and will assist you with any computer work you might have. He will also playfully attack from behind, just so he can nibble on your ears or chin. Enzo is a sweetheart who loves people and gets along well with other cats.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Petsmart on Broadway and Pantano on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 or by appointment.
EMERIE — DLH SILVER/GREY TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: This beautiful lady came to us needing a safe home to have her kittens. They have found their forever homes, but we’re still looking for hers. She’s sweet and chatty, and loves to chirp for attention and snuggles. She can be a little cautious when meeting new people, but warms up quickly. She needs snuggles and treats, and of course ear scratchies, good conversation, and lots of love. Gets along with other cats just fine; but we don’t know how she feels about dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA BEAGLE MIX
Age: 1 year.
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play Bandit. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Fee: $225.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.