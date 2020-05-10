Adoptable pets in Tucson

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Saffron came from a colony of Tucson cats who had to be moved because the houses are being torn down to make way for new ones. There he was hanging out with his two brothers in a yard where a nice lady fed them. Paws Patrol is trying to trap all of them and to give these kitties a better life before the bulldozers move in.

When we trapped Saffron, his long orange tabby hair was severely matted and had to be shaved into a lion cut. He seems to feel so much better with his current do. Plus with time, his hair will grow back into the long orange locks and will need to be brushed daily. Saffron is being fostered with other kitties. He frightens easily but loves quiet petting and being held. With enough time and once he feels secure, we think he may be a future lap cat — he may not jump on your lap, but he’ll let you pick him up. Saffron will need some socializing. He uses the litter box, doesn’t spray and uses scratching posts. Saffron will do well in a quiet home without dogs or small children. He would do well in a home with another friendly cat. Adoption qualifications required.