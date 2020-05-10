Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Aria, Mr. Yang, Penelope, Penny and Preston from Paws Patrol, Citrus from The Animal League of Green Valley, Jessie, Libby, Bella, Penny, Nala, and Abner from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GRAY
ID No.: A695232
Age: 2 years
Story: Gray is a super friendly, silly, affectionate, sweet, very playful girl with the most infectious smile! Her motto is, “Play hard, rest harder.” Gray is fun to walk and would make a great partner for someone active. If you’re looking for a happy little hippo to spend time with, Gray is your lady.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CHEETO
ID No.: A703601
Age: 8 years
Story: Cheeto is a sweet gentleman who is recovering from hernia surgery. He has a friendly personality, a positive outlook on life, he enjoys taking strolls around the park and walks well on a leash. Cheeto would love to continue his recovery alongside a foster or forever family.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
JOKER
ID No.: A678511
Age: 2 years
Story: Joker is a joyful pup who loves attention, life and his walks. He’s the perfect couch potato for 99% of the day. Joker is big into treats and he’s super smart, he knows “sit” and “shake” and is eager to learn more tricks. Joker is a playful and affectionate companion who brings the fun and smiles wherever he goes.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BLAKE
ID No.: A704937
Age: 1 year
Story: Blake is a sweet old soul in a young dog, he’s one of the calmest pups in the shelter. You can find him snoozing on his bed or soaking the warmth of the day in the outside part of his kennel.
Blake enjoys going for walks, he loves to carry a toy bone with him when he’s out, he thinks treats are pawsome, and he loves a good scratching!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LOWRIDER — DSH
ID No.: A702960
Age: 1 year
Story: Lowrider loves dogs and he can’t get enough of their affection! Lowrider is currently in foster care and is described as “the best boy!” He loves chasing after the laser lights, you’ll always find him sitting next to the dog, and he loves giving kisses. Lowrider came to the shelter with a fractured leg and will soon have surgery at PACC so he can get back to doing cartwheels again! This spunky guy can go home as a pre-adoption while he waits for his surgery.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SILLY BOY — DSH
ID No.: A704725
Age: 10 years
Story: Silly Boy is a little nervous of new surroundings and people, but he’s quick to give you affection once he’s comfortable. He loves scratches and chin rubs and enjoys head bonking hands whenever the opportunity arises.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster, 724-5900. Monday — Friday, 12pm — 7pm. Saturday and Sunday 10am — 5pm.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SAFFRON — DOMESTIC LONGHAIR ORANGE OR RED TABBY
Age: 2-3 years
Story: Saffron came from a colony of Tucson cats who had to be moved because the houses are being torn down to make way for new ones. There he was hanging out with his two brothers in a yard where a nice lady fed them. Paws Patrol is trying to trap all of them and to give these kitties a better life before the bulldozers move in.
When we trapped Saffron, his long orange tabby hair was severely matted and had to be shaved into a lion cut. He seems to feel so much better with his current do. Plus with time, his hair will grow back into the long orange locks and will need to be brushed daily. Saffron is being fostered with other kitties. He frightens easily but loves quiet petting and being held. With enough time and once he feels secure, we think he may be a future lap cat — he may not jump on your lap, but he’ll let you pick him up. Saffron will need some socializing. He uses the litter box, doesn’t spray and uses scratching posts. Saffron will do well in a quiet home without dogs or small children. He would do well in a home with another friendly cat. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BRICKLE (male) and SPRITZ (female) — BROWN TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 8 months
Story: Brickle and Spritz are siblings. These two brown tabbies are a bonded pair and have to be adopted together. Brickle has a gentle, warm personality and gets along with other older cats and a gentle dog. He loves cuddling up with his sister,
Spritz, in a sunny window. Brickle is a bit shy at first and will warm up with time. Spritz is quite curious and likes to play with her brother, Brickle. She is respectful to the adult kitties and the dog in her foster family’s household. She likes to be near people but needs time to feel comfortable. If you love to see two cats cuddle, this bonded pair would be a perfect fit for you! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $30 for bonded pair. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ROBBY
ID No.: 841482
Age: 4 years
Story: Robby is one big, fluffy cuddle-bug. He’s so full of sweetness and love, we have no idea how he hasn’t been adopted yet! Robby needs an adopter who has plenty of time to devote to cuddles.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
NEBULAUS
ID No.: 885741
Age: 2 years
Story: Nebulaus is a high energy party animal! This young boy loves to play and rough house and would do best with an active family. Nebulaus needs a family who is always on the go, and ready to play!
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
BUTCHIE
Age: 10 years
Story: Butchie enjoys long walks and lounging around after a good game of fetch. If you’re moderately strong, want to share your time, love, couch, and an occasional carrot with a 70-pound, affectionate, well-rounded pal, come meet Butchie!
Fee: $85 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
MUISHKA
Age: 11 years
Story: Muishka is a beautiful Snowshoe Siamese lady who wants to have her family all to herself.
After 11 years of being her dad’s one and only, she just couldn’t accept his new wife’s menangerie. Muishka prefers gentle head scratches to being held.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Daily
STACATTO — DSH BLUE
Age: 6 years
Story: This beautiful girl is an absolute love-bug! She would love to chat with you about her day, and get ear scratches. She can be a little cautious when meeting people the first time, and isn’t gregarious, but does love snuggles. She needs to be an only kitty, as she doesn’t really like to share “her” love and snuggles.
Fees: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 571-7839
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesday through Saturday
BOOTS — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR
Age: 3 years
Story: Boots is a calm and sweet boy. He likes being petted, chin scratches, and his treats. He loves to sleep in hidden areas such as cabinets, closets and under blankets. While he sleeps a lot during the day, he is also active during the night.
Fee: $99 includes all testing, shots, spay/neuter, and microchip
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption.
Meet: For more information call Stacey: 520-869-5705. Savingatriskanimals.org
BOBBY SOCKS — RED ROAN QUARTER HORSE
Age: 17 years old
Story: Bobby Socks is a beautiful horse who was rescued from a feedlot in Canada. Bobby has been ridden under saddle, leads, loads, and picks up her feet.
She tends to be dominant with other horses, but is great with people. Bobby Socks needs an experienced, compassionate person that understands her.
Fee: $1,000
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, P.O Box 1685, Green Valley AZ, 85622. Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office 520-398-2814
KING —LAB/JACK RUSSELL MIX
Age: 3 years
Story: King is approximately 45 lbs, UTD on shots, microchipped and dog friendly (cats are unknown). Intros required, For children over 14 please. Message us for an application.
Fee: $125
Contact: Passion 4 Paws So AZ. Text/call us 520-307-9481. We are a foster based rescue. Many of our dogs come with lifetime training support.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!