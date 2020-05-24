Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: United was found in the desert with his siblings. At first he was terrified, but he’s coming out of his shell more each day. Spend some time on the floor with this handsome boy, and you will find yourself falling in love.

Story: Tammy was a very loving and caring mama to her babies and now is looking for a family to give her all the love of her own! At first she may come off shy, but once she warms up she is sweet and is starting to become very affectionate. She doesn’t like to be picked up. She would prefer to rub up on your legs letting you know she wants pets or to sit near her human and receive them. She has a loud purr, the softest, velvety fur and enjoys bird watching out a window. She does well with other relaxed dogs and cats.