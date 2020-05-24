Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Snow from Paws Patrol; Justine, Silly Boy, Gray, Sox, Hunter and Kara from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center PACC, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
APACHE
ID No.: A705447
Age: 3 years
Story: Apache has a happy personality and seems to take comfort in being near people. When introduced to other dogs in the shelter, Apache greeted them appropriately and was easy going, but mainly stuck by his handler’s side. Apache was brought to PACC for medical attention after possibly being hit by a car. He would love a committed foster or forever family so he can continue to heal in a home environment.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LITTLE BIT
ID No.: A559883
Age: 5 years
Story: Little Bit is as sweet as can be and just needs some time to warm up. The shelter life is a little overwhelming for him, so he would love a patient person who can give him some time to gain confidence. Little Bit was friendly with other dogs he met in PACC play group, a bit shy but did well with greetings and meeting a calm group of pals.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
GINA
ID No.: A626782
Age: 2 years
Story: Gina is a people-loving, housebroken gal with the absolute best smile. She came to PACC with a very painful owie on her leg which our medical team believes was caused by a snake bite. This girl has been the best patient. Gina is incredibly sweet, loves to cuddle and has good house manners.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
LILO
ID No.: A434105
Age: 7 years
Story: Lilo is a sweetheart, a joy to walk and visit with. During her walks with volunteers, Lilo is polite and attentive and doesn’t pay much attention to other dogs around. Staffers say she greets other dogs appropriately but prefers to do her own thing. She takes treats gently, likes to be petted and appreciates all the attention she receives.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SUNNY — DSH
ID No.: A690163
Age: 15 years
Story: Sunny is a friendly older gal who recently lost her best kitty friend. She has done well with other cats and dogs, but hasn’t spent much time around children. Sunny is a fan of napping and would love to curl up in a warm spot and have an endless supply of treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MORGAN — DSH
ID No.: A540023
Age: 5 years
Story: Morgan is a happy gal who enjoys head scritches and will thank you with her sweet purr. She says her ideal home would have lots of windows to bird watch from, a soft bed to take long afternoon naps on and a cupboard full of tasty tuna.
Fee: Morgan has a $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
Contact: PACC is currently doing appointment-based scheduling for people interested in adoption. To be contacted for an adoption appointment: pima.gov/adopt or sign up to foster at: pima.gov/foster Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road., 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MOWRY — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR CALICO
Age: 2 years
Story: Mowry came from a bad environment where she was poorly taken care of. At one point she was adopted but the people didn’t keep her inside causing her much stress and fear. At Paws Patrol, she likes the safety of her kennel. She loves being petted but not picked up. Mowry does OK with another nice kitty, but really needs a small, quiet space until she feels safe again. The way to gain her trust might be with treats and food. She is willing to work with you. Please give this kitty a chance to show you how much she really wants to feel loved and secure. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 for Mowry. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BEAR — DOMESTIC MEDIUMHAIR
Age: 10 months
Story: Bear was adopted as a young kitten and now has returned to Paws Patrol to help take care of medical issues that have been resolved. This handsome, black cat is just a joy to be around. His demeanor is delightful and playful. He would fit in best with a home that has other cats, specifically the ladies who will enjoy romping with this young studly cat. He enjoys attention and loves being petted and brushed. This emerald green eyed feline will make a great companion and will uplift your spirits! Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for Bear. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
PRINCE
Age: 3 years
Story: Prince is a 63-pound snuggle bunny in a gray coat with bobby socks that loves to lay his head in your lap. He enjoys car rides, and walks well on a leash. He loves people, but needs to be your only pet.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By Appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
UNITED
Age: 1 year
Story: United was found in the desert with his siblings. At first he was terrified, but he’s coming out of his shell more each day. Spend some time on the floor with this handsome boy, and you will find yourself falling in love.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By Appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
TAMMY
Age: 1½ years
Story: Tammy was a very loving and caring mama to her babies and now is looking for a family to give her all the love of her own! At first she may come off shy, but once she warms up she is sweet and is starting to become very affectionate. She doesn’t like to be picked up. She would prefer to rub up on your legs letting you know she wants pets or to sit near her human and receive them. She has a loud purr, the softest, velvety fur and enjoys bird watching out a window. She does well with other relaxed dogs and cats.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
Fee: $110 , covers all medical as well as microchip registration, spayed, current on vaccines, microchipped, dewormed and FIV/FeLV negative.
VYLETTE
ID No.: 888989
Age: 4½ years
Story: Vylette is a really excitable cat. She loves to play and would do best in a home where she has lots of room to run around and do zoomies. She loves getting attention from people, and is quite talkative. She needs an active, cat-savvy home that understands her quirky nature.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
TUCSON
Age: 1½ years
Story: Tucson is a super high energy and hyper boy. He is really smart and would do best with someone with dog experience. He’s sweet and loves to give kisses. He needs an outdoorsy family who will do lots of activities with him. This boy has so much energy.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
LAYLA, DOMINGO and BAM-BAM — MUSTANGS
Age: Layla, 10 years; Domingo, 2 years; Bam-Bam, 3 years
Story: Layla and Bam-Bam arrived at Equine Voices after being rounded up in Sahuarita and sent to an auction in Buckeye. Two months later, Layla had her foal who was later named Domingo. All three are on the smaller side, have had basic ground training and must be adopted together.
Fee: $3,000
Contact: Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary, Tania@equinevoices.org or call the office 520-398-2814.
Reminder: We are currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19, but please visit our website at equinevoices.org for updates.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!