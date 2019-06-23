Adopted: Flynn from Pawsitively Cats and Pumba, Cookie, Lupo, Kratos and Iris from Pima Animal Care Center were all adopted.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
WOODY
ID No.: A664120.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Woody has a list of favorites, which include car rides, playing fetch, hiking, treats, naps and walks. He’s a fun young man who loves attention, enjoys being brushed, and he’s housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
GUMDROP
ID No.: A664576.
Age: 5 years.
Story: This gentle young female loves rolling onto her back so everyone can give her belly rubs. Gumdrop is a loving companion who enjoys giving kisses, going for walks, and is a champion snuggler.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
KEEGAN
ID No.: A665502.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Keegan has a joy for living. This perky spirited young pup enjoys rolling in the grass, going for walks, and showing off how he can sit. Keegan is lovable, sweet and happy, and is passionate about being with people.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
LACEY
ID No.: A606957.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Lacey is a little gem. She walks well on a leash, knows sit and down and is housebroken. Lacey’s a sweet, quiet, compliant female who enjoys stuffed squeaky toys. She’s obedient, comes when she’s called, likes all people, and seems comfortable with other dogs.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
NALA
ID No.: A668399.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Nala is a shy young lady who enjoys the finer things in life, like tuna. She would enjoy a quiet home where she can play with a feather toy, enjoy yummy treats and nap while her person watches TV.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
BOWIE
Age: 5 years.
Story: Bowie, with his white whisker mustache, bears a striking resemblance to actor Sam Elliott. Bowie has toughed out tough times, coming back from the brink once he started receiving good food, good grooming and some dental work. But without those bad teeth, Bowie can eat better and gain the weight he needs. Now healthy, Bowie, who welcomes the friendship of other kitties and humans, is looking for an indoor forever home where he can get petted and brushed and take on the role of your loving kitty. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $25, includes microchipping, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024, www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment.
HEIDI
Age: 4½ years.
Story: As a deaf dog, clever Heidi has learned sign language. And she definitely sees what a great match she’d be for you. She’d like to be your only pet and with her super-cute personality, Heidi is all you need.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchipping.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
EMMA — SHORTHAIRED CALICO
Age: 8 years.
Story: Emma is a beautiful, sweet, and sometimes shy, female who was released due to family allergy problems. With her lemonade-colored eyes, laid-back personality and gentle nature, she could be your wonderful companion.
Fee: $45; including spaying, shots and microchipping.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SNUGGLES
ID No.: 773155.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Snuggles is a friendly female who loves to play. She is smart and knows how to use the doggie door.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
ORCA and CHEEKS
ID No.: 876142 (Orca) and 876140 (Cheeks).
Age: 17 years young (Orca) and 6 years (Cheeks).
Story: Orca is a friendly, mellow female who will seek you out to see what you’re doing. She loves getting attention and will purr loudly to say thank you. She needs a loving family with a quiet home. Orca came to HSSA with her friend, Cheeks. Orca would love to bring her along when she finds her forever home. Cheeks is a mellow female who loves to spend time with her friend Orca. She can be shy when meeting new people and prefer to observe from a distance until she is comfortable.
Fee: $50, or $50 for both (2 for 1).
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
GALE — BROWN TABBY WITH WHITE
Age 13½ years
Story: Gale is a super-sweet, lap-loving kitty who has spent most of her life in shelters. She was adopted 3 years ago but had to return to the shelter after her person fell, broke her hip and had to go into assisted living. Gale is a vivacious female, but not a crazy curtain-climbing, ankle- biting youngster. All she wants is a nice person to snuggle up with. She would prefer to be an only cat, as there is only room for one on a lap.
Fee: $99, includes spaying, microchipping and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelyCats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
LUCIA — GREYHOUND
Age: 8 years.
Story: Lucia also known as LuLu is a pretty brindle hound who does not look or act her age. She has lots of energy to go on walks with you, socialize with other hounds or even explore some new adventures with you. Lucia gets along well with cats and smaller dogs but can be a bit shy and timid at times. Lucia is a sweet and special female looking for her forever family, preferably in a quieter home with another laid-back companion to hang out with. This lovely greyhound is looking for a home that will shower her with lots of love and attention that she so well deserves. Lucia needs to be in a home with no birds.
Fee: $300.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
TIGERTAIL — FLAME POINT SIAMESE
Age: 5 years.
Story: This pretty male has two distinctly colored eyes: one is bright, blue, the other a gorgeous yellow. Like most Siamese cats, he’s a little aloof at first, as he wants to ensure that you know how wonderful he is. But give him a moment, and that inner love bug comes streaming out. He’s calm and laid-back and gets along with other kitties. He’s also quite affectionate and would love to chirp at a family of his own. Tigertail needs snuggles, a cozy bed, someone to talk to, as Siamese cats tend to prefer to chat with their humans at least occasionally.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOMBAS — DSH BROWN TABBY WITH WHITE SOCKS
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Bombas is a handsome male who loves to play. He can get a little excited when playing, to watch his tail, but he calms down and enjoys ear scratches and treats when he’s resting. Hew ould love to watch “cat tv” out of his forever family’s window as he chatters to the birds. Bombas needs play time, treats, a window to look out of, and a cozy bed for snoozing when he’s done playing. He will do best with a patient family who understands that cats “get the zoomies” and need to play.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.