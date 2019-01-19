ADOPTED: Rainy was adopted from The Animal League of Green Valley. Kai Kai, Ramona and Chloe were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ARES
ID No.: A578668.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ares has the heart and soul of a puppy. This hidden gem loves car rides and toys, he’s really fun, loving, playful and he gives the most adorable double paw when you ask him to shake.
MOROI
ID No.: A648553.
Story: Moroi is sweet, gentle and loving. This handsome man walks great on a leash, is a rock star in play group, gives soft kisses and loves to cuddle.
STAR FISH
ID No.: A622090.
Age: 4 years.
Stroy: Star Fish is such a character and a cute little bundle. This adorable guy loves people so much that he’ll crawl into your lap the first chance he gets. Star Fish is a good walker, enjoys treats and is full of personality.
REX
ID No.: A302766.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Rex is a perfect companion dog who will keep you company as you read, nap or get some fresh air. He’s a sweet soul, one who enjoys quiet time while taking in all that life has to offer.
CARMEL — DSH
ID No.: A649359.
Age: 7 months.
Story: Carmel is all things sweet and wonderful. She’s a little shy, but her feline friends are helping her blossom. Carmel enjoys yummy treats, napping and being read to.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LUNA — BEAGLE
Age: 5 years.
Story: Luna is a happy, affectionate girl who wants nothing more than to snuggle up with her humans, giving and receiving love. She understands commands like sit, stay and come and she’s a doggie door champ. Luna came to the rescue with an injury to her right eye, but she’s recovered very nicely from the surgery to remove it. The vet said she’s in great health. She’s currently on Proin, an inexpensive medication that helps dogs with bladder leaks. When she came to her foster home, she had a couple of small accidents while sleeping. Since going on Proin, there have been no more accidents. Luna gets along very well with the children and other dogs. If interested email information@soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: $200.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
PRANCER — TABBY
Age: 3 months.
Story: Prancer is one of five kittens from a Christmas Litter. He is handsome, playful and gets along with other cats and dogs. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
JOEY
Age: 6 years.
Story: Joey’s rescuers found him on a road alone and discovered he is a super sweetheart. Joey is friendly, playful, affectionate, always glad to cuddle, and loves people and his favorite toys.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
LIL— LONGHAIRED TORBIE/CALICO
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Lil can be slow to warm up but she has lots of love to give to her human. After living in a home with too many cats, she looks forward to being your only companion.
Fee: $45; includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
LASHES
ID No.: 867362.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Lashes is a shy but sweet girl who has done well with older kids and friendly cats.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PRINCESS
ID No.: 867288.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Princess is a sweet puppy who can be shy at first but can easily be won over with a few Pup-Peronis.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
ARTEMIS MOON — DSH
Age: 3½ months.
Story: Artemis Moon is a super sweet and feisty boy. This little purr machine loves to play and be active. He may be a little shy at first, but will quickly come out of his shell. He is very cuddly when he is sleepy. Artemis would love another playful cat to keep him company.
Fee: $110 includes neuter, microchip and age appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: Petsmart at Grant and Swan. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
AUGUSTUS — DLH TABBY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Augustus is a little shy, and has a quiet temperament, but warms up when he’s comfortable. He’s very sweet, and would love a quiet home of his very own. He likes treats, and would enjoy long conversations while you both enjoy the sunshine coming through the windows. He gets along with other cats. Augustus needs to be in a quieter home, without small children; older kids (teens) would be fine. We don’t know how he feels about dogs. He needs patience, as he is working through his shyness, and just needs the right home to blossom into a loving, kitty companion.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.