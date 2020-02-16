Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Mini Me, Niki, Kahuna, Camila, Hope Holiday, Smokey, and Wichita from Pima Animal Care Center, Ivy, Benny and Treble from Pawsitively Cats, Latte from The Animal League of Green Valley and Lina from Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
RILO
ID No.: A664284.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Rilo is a sweet and sensitive soul hoping to find a comfy spot to rest his healing body on. He came to PACC needing surgery and is on the road to recovery but is hoping to find a foster or forever family to love on him. Rilo is a gentle pup with a loving personality and appreciates all the human kindness he receives. Please visit him at PACC or email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KING
ID No.: A686972.
Age: 1 year 4 months.
Story: King is a small pup with a big personality. He loves attention, affection and going on walks! King is a happy and playful guy who loves being told he’s “such a good boy.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WHISKEY
ID No.: A695113.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Whiskey is a calm and gentle pup who walks well on a leash, knows sit, and seems to enjoy sitting pretty for an audience. This fun pup enjoys doing anything you want to do. He just loves to be included.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RAMSEY
ID No.: A665306.
Age: 2 years
Qualities: Ramsey lights up a room with his dazzling grin. This guy loves the water. He’ll dunk his whole body and face in the pool whenever he gets the chance. Ramsey is fun, playful and friendly with the dogs he’s met in playgroup.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TILLY
ID No.: A670330.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Tilly is a purr machine. When you open up her kennel door you’re immediately greeted by this affectionate and sweet soul. Tilly is being treated for allergies and isn’t having fun wearing a cone of shame while in a kennel. She would love to spend some time sharing her love with a foster or forever family. If you can help, please visit her at PACC or email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MORRIS
ID No.: A695474.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Morris has a fun frisky side to him. He says pipe cleaners are the purrfect toys, but is willing to try out any toys sprinkled with catnip. This handsome guy would also enjoy having a foster family to give him a break from the shelter. If you can help, please visit him at PACC or email PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PYRAMUS — DSH BLACK
Age: 9½ years.
Story: This gorgeous “house panther” can be found exploring the high spaces of the shelter, and keeping watch in the urban jungle we live in. He can be a little quiet on first meeting, but when he comes down from the “jungle canopy” he wants nothing more than for you to scratch his ears and talk about your day. He also enjoys snoozing in the sun, eating treats and watching birds. Pyramus doesn’t get along with dogs at all, and so needs a home without them; he’s also frightened of children, and would be best suited in a home with adults. If you give him climbing spaces, and let him prowl, he’ll keep your own urban jungle safe from roving dust bunnies.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Monday.
LENOX — DSH BLACK
Age: 4½ months.
Story: Lenox is absolutely full of life and a very special girl, whose hind end is paralyzed. But this just means she requires a little extra care. Like any other kitten, she zooms around; and is energetic, playful and full of fun. She will bring pure joy to a lucky family. Check her out on Instagram @ lenox.loves.life.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
ENZO — DMH BLACK
Age: 8½ months.
Story: Enzo is a personable boy who gets along with everyone he meets. He loves to play with other cats and humans, and wants to be where the action is. Enzo is a cuddle bug who loves to be held and is an all-around great kitten. He would be a great addition to any active cat-loving family.
Fee: $110 includes alter, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
IRMA
ID No.: 885102.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Irma is gentle, medium energy, social, but a little nervous being in a kennel.
Fee: $40.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
SAYER
ID No.: 881578.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Sayer is snuggly, gentle, mellow and friendly. He needs a home with someone who likes to scratch his cheeks.
Fee: No fee.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
KIRA
Age: 2 years.
Story: Kira was feeling tired and hungry when she was found and brought to TALGV. After a short time with good meals and new friends, she is happy, friendly and full of energy. She would benefit from basic training that will be reimbursed to her adopters.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
NOIR —SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 3 years.
Story: Noir’s right eye could not be saved after her rescuers found cactus thorns in it. Now that she’s had time to recover at TALGV, she appreciates all the attention she gets and would love to continue in her very own home with you.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
OAKLEY — LABRADOR RETRIEVER
Age: 18 Months
Story: Oakley is a beautiful chocolate Lab who is certain to bring joy to a lucky family. He is playful, loving, friendly, housebroken, crate trained, loves other dogs but not cats, and eager to learn. Young children are unknown. He is looking for a big backyard, many hugs, and a family to call his own.
Fee: $365 includes vaccinations, spay and microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment.
NOEL and SILVERBELL — GRAY/BLUE/SILVER DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 month.
Story: Noel and his sister, Silverbell, have been with their foster mom since coming to Paws Patrol. Noel loves to play with his many toys, and sometimes has a difficult time deciding which one he wants to carry around. Cat spring toys are his favorite. Because of his small size, Noel was kind of shy at first, but his foster Mom has helped him get over that, though his sister will often take the lead on any adventures. Silverbell likes perching on your shoulder or snuggling in your lap. But sometimes she’s torn between being close to you or just romping around the place. Like her brother, she loves her toys and especially likes chasing around that elusive little red laser light. Balls and noisy toys also are her favorites. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Noel, or $75 for him and Silverbell. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
EDWARD
Age: 10 weeks.
Story: Edward is very adventurous and loves to play with all kinds of toys. He’s also very friendly! Edward is a cuddle bug and likes to be held. However, he will make you do all the work to pick him up. His favorite pets are behind his ears and under his chin. He is a loving boy and would enjoy being your forever buddy.
Fee: $125.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643, adoption@sacatrescue.org.