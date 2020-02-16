Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Noel and his sister, Silverbell, have been with their foster mom since coming to Paws Patrol. Noel loves to play with his many toys, and sometimes has a difficult time deciding which one he wants to carry around. Cat spring toys are his favorite. Because of his small size, Noel was kind of shy at first, but his foster Mom has helped him get over that, though his sister will often take the lead on any adventures. Silverbell likes perching on your shoulder or snuggling in your lap. But sometimes she’s torn between being close to you or just romping around the place. Like her brother, she loves her toys and especially likes chasing around that elusive little red laser light. Balls and noisy toys also are her favorites. Adoption qualifications required.