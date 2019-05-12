Story: Samantha is the sweetest lady you’ll ever meet! She has a beautiful purr and will give you a soft pet when you give her a neck rub. Samantha’s wish is to have a quiet home where she can bird watch, a comfy bed to nap on and some delicious treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
TASHA (left) AND DOODLE (right) — LYNX POINT SIAMESE
Age: 1 Year.
Story: Tasha and her brother Doodle are very timid because of some things they have seen in their short lives. Doodle looks to Tasha for assurance and confidence, they are both making progress in becoming more social. They have moved on to a really great foster home, living with other kitties and learning to love and trust. Tasha and Doodle would do better in foster care where we are the only kitties or, even better, in a forever home where there’s lots and lots of patience to help them become the social, playful, and very beautiful Siamese cats they are meant to be. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for the pair, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Jessica and Samantha arrived together, two adorable Pug mix females, calm and sweet, both naturally friendly and playful. These two little dogs have great big hearts; they love each other, want to stay together and share their happiness with you.
Fee: $85 each; includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Louie is sometimes independent but also loves lap time and cat towers and likes to toss small toys when playing. His family with 4 kids moved away and couldn’t take him along. He is healthy but FIV positive so should be your only kitty or live with other FIV positive cats.
Fee: $45 with FREE Vet Care for Life; includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Story: Kappy is still getting use to the “real” world and all the experiences that go along with it. All the new sounds and noises are a bit intimidating to him. Kappy would do best in a home with someone who is there most of the time and preferably with another hound to keep him company and show him the ropes of doggy life. He needs a family that will be patient and loving with him while he is still learning about all these new things that can be quite scary! Kappy is a big boy weighing in at almost 90 lbs. and loves to run just for fun! He likes the quiet fluffy toys (not the squeaky ones) and is house trained using a dog door.
Story: Flynn is still waiting for his forever home. His person passed away away recently, so he had to leave the only home he has ever known. Flynn wants to be your lap-loving pal. He gets along with the other cats in the shelter, but would flourish in his own home.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, appropriate shots and microchip.
Story: Flora and Fauna are two beautiful girls who have been inseparable since birth. These bottle babies were adopted as kittens, but were sadly brought back to the shelter, as the new baby in the family was highly allergic. They are still looking for their forever home together.
Fee: $149 for both girls, includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ZANE
ID No.: 666480.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Zane is such a fun-loving young man. This handsome guy is great on the leash, gentle taking treats and super sweet.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHOMPERS
ID No.: A667059.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Chompers is a cuddly little guy who melts in your arms. He’s well-mannered, quiet, gentle, housebroken and gets along well with his kennel mates.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
AXE
ID No.: A661862.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Axe is an affectionate and smart young man. His favorites include: belly rubs, cuddles, toys, going for walks and tasty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MACHO MAN
ID No.: A659717.
Age: 1 year 8 months.
Story: This sweet and happy guy is a hidden gem at PACC. Macho Man sits nicely for his treats, enjoys playing with other dogs, loves a good game of fetch and will even drop the ball when asked.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
Story: Teva is a goofy boy who loves to play. He needs a loving family and prefers a home with a playful dog.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
VINCENT
ID No.: 871232.
Age: 5 Years.
Story: Vincent is extremely affectionate. He is also outgoing and I likes to roll around on his back when people pet him. He is looking for a loving family and comfy bed.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
