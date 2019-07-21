Story: Sheila is the life of the party, a rock star in playgroup, and she loves meeting every dog in the yard. This beautiful lady also has a sweet, soft side. Sheila walks well on a leash, sits politely for her treats and soaks up all the affection she receives.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: D’Ogee is a happy guy who knows sit and shake, is a great listener, catches treats mid-air and will also take them with a soft mouth. D’Ogee is house-trained, loves affection and is a sweet boy with a mellow temperament.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Wizard is such a ham and loves his people! He gives the best kisses and treasures any lap time he can get. Wizard is kennel broken, enjoys car rides, loves getting belly rubs and being petted, and is the biggest love bug!
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Peni is a social lady who enjoys lap time. She loves toys with bells in them, crinkle toys, and anything sprinkled with catnip. Peni is a lovely senior lady who appreciates a good nap, tasty treats, and bird watching.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Frankie has had a hard life, but his days are looking up now that he’s at PACC. This sweet boy appreciates the little things, like a soft bed to sleep on, neck scritches, an endless supply of tuna, and love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Story: Lindor is one of a litter of six, born April 17. His foster Mom calls them a playful and mischievous gang, and Lindor is usually the one bringing up the rear. It’s not that he is slow on the up-take, he’s more of an observer, checking out the fun before he puts his own little imprint on it. There’s not much he can’t make a toy out of, and won’t you have fun watching. Lindor has lived with two cats and a small dog, none who really wanted to be his friend. It would be nice if his forever home included one of his siblings, then you would have two to love. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Frankie is a lively, friendly fellow who’s eager to be someone’s friend. He’s slender, gentle taking treats (hint-hint), fun loving, and knows some commands. Now, Frankie most especially wants to learn the word “home.”
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Sammie gets along with everyone, loves sitting in windows, and being petted (on her head). She’s not big on being held, but when she’s in the mood for it, she’ll let you know (she has a sassy attitude)!
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
Story: Wilson is an affectionate boy who has won the heart of every HSSA staff member. He loves to chat with you when you pet him. Wilson tested positive for FIV, the feline immunodeficiency virus, and though it sounds scary; it isn’t. Knowing a cat has FIV simply means they need a loving family that will allow me to be an indoor only cat.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit” — he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Story: This pretty boy lives in our FIV room, and is surprisingly gregarious. He loves to walk up to visitors, announce himself with a rub on their ankles, and a request for ear scratchies. He’s very affectionate and loving, but can be mischievous—and gets over-stimulated, so should be adopted by an experienced kitty-parent. He prefers to be an “only” fur-kid, and would love to be your very own boy! Brisket needs a pet parent who can read “kitty body language,” and will respect his space, while giving him love and pets. He is FIV+, but healthy, and is available for our Lease for Life (L4L) program. Needs treats and a human to “supervise.”
Fee: $50 for adoption;$50 for Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Maia is a stunning, friendly, sweet and loving kitty who would be a great addition to any cat-loving family. She gets along with other cats and is used to being part of a big family of cats and dogs. Maia is a “talker” and very playful.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Story: Marmalade was traumatized when he was returned to the shelter several months ago, to no fault of his own. He has adjusted and became the super affectionate boy he was meant to be. Marmalade would love to have a person to be his “one and only.” Come and meet him soon.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Adopted: Pete and Felix were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SHEILA
ID No.: A657765.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Sheila is the life of the party, a rock star in playgroup and she loves meeting every dog in the yard. This beautiful lady also has a sweet, soft side. Sheila walks well on a leash, sits politely for her treats and soaks up all the affection she receives.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SUMMER SOLSTICE
ID No.: A654477.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Summer Solstice is a delightful young lady who gives the sweetest kisses. She loves treats and takes them with a soft mouth. She knows sit, down, shake, roll over and walks nicely on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
D’OGEE
ID No.: A663835.
Age: 3 years.
Story: D’Ogee is a happy guy who knows sit and shake, is a great listener, catches treats mid-air and will also take them with a soft mouth. D’Ogee is house-trained, loves affection and is a sweet boy with a mellow temperament.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
WIZARD
ID No.: A669163.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Wizard is such a ham and loves his people! He gives the best kisses and treasures any lap time he can get. Wizard is kennel broken, enjoys car rides, loves getting belly rubs and being petted, and is the biggest love bug!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PENI — DSH
ID No.: A671469.
Age: 9 years.
Story: Peni is a social lady who enjoys lap time. She loves toys with bells in them, crinkle toys and anything sprinkled with catnip. Peni is a lovely senior lady who appreciates a good nap, tasty treats and bird watching.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
FRANKIE — DSH
ID No.: A671024.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Frankie has had a hard life, but his days are looking up now that he’s at PACC. This sweet boy appreciates the little things, like a soft bed to sleep on, neck scritches an endless supply of tuna and love.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LINDOR — DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR ORANGE TABBY
Age: 3 months.
Story: Lindor is one of a litter of six, born April 17. His foster mom calls them a playful and mischievous gang, and Lindor is usually the one bringing up the rear. It’s not that he is slow on the uptake, he’s more of an observer, checking out the fun before he puts his own little imprint on it. There’s not much he can’t make a toy out of, and won’t you have fun watching. Lindor has lived with two cats and a small dog, none who really wanted to be his friend. It would be nice if his forever home included one of his siblings, then you would have two to love. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Frankie is a lively, friendly fellow who’s eager to be someone’s friend. He’s slender, gentle taking treats (hint-hint), fun loving and knows some commands. Now, Frankie most especially wants to learn the word “home.”
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SAMMIE — SHORT HAIRED BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 4½ years.
Story: Sammie gets along with everyone, loves sitting in windows, and being petted (on her head). She’s not big on being held, but when she’s in the mood for it, she’ll let you know (she has a sassy attitude)!
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
WILSON
ID No.: 875085.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Wilson is an affectionate boy who has won the heart of every HSSA staff member. He loves to chat with you when you pet him. Wilson tested positive for FIV, the feline immunodeficiency virus, and though it sounds scary, it isn’t. Knowing a cat has FIV simply means they need a loving family that will allow them to be an indoor-only cat.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
DEX
ID No.: 873432.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Dex is very smart and knows sit, lay down and is currently working on rolling over. He absolutely loves food, snuggling with his favorite people and playing with other dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
SHILOH — CHIHUAHUA BEAGLE MIX
Age: 1 year.
Story: Shiloh is very active and playful. He is reserved when meeting new people, but when you win him over, he is quite the love bug, giving kisses. He gets along well with other dogs and is a lot of fun. He likes to play “Bandit” — he steals things and takes them to the yard to put in a pile. Shiloh also enjoys taking a walk and does well on car rides. He would probably do best in a home where he has another dog or children to play with.
Story: This pretty boy lives in our FIV room, and is surprisingly gregarious. He loves to walk up to visitors, announce himself with a rub on their ankles, and a request for ear scratchies. He’s very affectionate and loving, but can be mischievous—and gets over-stimulated, so should be adopted by an experienced kitty parent. He prefers to be an “only” fur-kid, and would love to be your very own boy! Brisket needs a pet parent who can read “kitty body language,” and will respect his space, while giving him love and pets. He is FIV+, but healthy, and is available for our Lease for Life program. Needs treats and a human to “supervise.”
Fee: $50 for adoption;$50 for Lease for Life.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Hera is very sweet and affectionate. While with HSSA she has done well with kittens, adult cats and calm, cat-savvy dogs.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MAIA — DLH GREY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Maia is a stunning, friendly, sweet and loving kitty who would be a great addition to any cat-loving family. She gets along with other cats and is used to being part of a big family of cats and dogs. Maia is a “talker” and very playful.
Fee: $99 includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
MARMALADE —DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 6 years.
Story: Marmalade was traumatized when he was returned to the shelter several months ago, to no fault of his own. He has adjusted and become the super-affectionate boy he was meant to be. Marmalade would love to have a person to be his “one and only.” Come and meet him soon.
Fee: $99 includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.