ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
ROTHSCHILD
ID No.: A683533.
Age: 4 years.
Story:: Rothschild loves to be showered with kindness and love. This guy gets so excited when it’s time to go for a walk, but he sits patiently and takes his treats gently. Rothschild is a great walking or running buddy by day and a wonderful couch companion by night.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CECIL
ID No.: A668515.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Cecil rides like a gem in the car, loves to play ball, loves toys, loves water, and loves his people. He’s very well behaved, polite with children, gets along with everyone, is house trained, he listens well and learns quickly.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BLUEBERRY
ID No.: A675455.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Blueberry is as sweet as you’d expect a blueberry to be. He’s a pleasure to walk, strolls along nicely and is very people-oriented and attentive. He knows sit, down, shake and is easygoing, affectionate, calm, and experienced with children.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CY YOUNG
ID No.: A666176.
Age: 1 year 6 months.
Story: Cy Young has all the fun. He attends playgroup with all his doggy friends and he’s in Canine Fun Camp learning tricks and agility. Cy Young is housebroken, affectionate, and walks well on a leash.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
GRACIE — DSH
ID No.: A520063.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Gracie is a sweet young lady thankful for the love she receives. She’s asking for a home with lizards and birds to play with, but she’ll settle with a window so she can at least talk to them.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
SPRIGGAN — DSH
ID No.: A678080.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Spriggan is ready to take on all the feather toys and hoard all the crinkle toys. This little cutie with stunning emerald green eyes has visions of an endless supply of tuna and tasty treats and some uninterrupted afternoon naps.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. 724-5900. Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MAC — BORDER COLLIE MIX
Age: 4 years.
Story: Mac is everyone’s friend. He loves to play fetch and would like a playmate. He has pretty good manners and is ready to learn basic commands. With his high energy he would also enjoy some agility training if you’d like.
Fee: $85 includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BEOKO — ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 4 years.
Story: With just a little coaxing Beoko will rub against you, roll over, snuggle up, and invite you to play. Family allergies forced them to give her up, but she is past ready to be your companion and purring you to sleep will be her primary job.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BUCKY — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR GRAY/BLUE/SILVER TABBY
Age: 7 months.
Story: Bucky’s life had a rough start, but now it’s really good. And it could be perfect if you would give him a home of his own. Bucky was rescued with 16 other kittens from a hoarding situation where he was very small and not in good health. But now he is the picture of perfection; handsome, healthy and lovable. Bucky loves playing with kitty friends, so please be sure he has a kitty friend. His foster mom says he’s one of her most photogenic kittens. If you hold, pet, brush, love and, of course, feed him well, Bucky will make for a happy family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20, only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% Off Adoption Fees for all male cats. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ROBBIE — TUXEDO
Age: 18 months.
Story: Robbie is the most lovable tuxedo cat you’ll ever meet. He loves to give you attention and when you hold him, he may even hug you back. He really likes being petted and he loves life living indoors. When he came to Paws Patrol he was underweight. Now he’s healthy, always hungry and ready to find an indoor forever home, preferably one without other pets or small children. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20, only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% Off Adoption Fees for all male cats. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
SUMMER
ID No.: 876169.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Summer is a playful girl who loves toy feathers. Although she loves to play, she likes her own space and will do best in a calm, quiet home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
HARRISON
ID No.: 882606.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Harrison is a playful boy who loves to be the center of attention.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
TAZ — DSH BROWN TABBY and ENZO — DMH BLACK TABBY
Age: 5½ months.
Story: Taz and Enzo are brothers who didn’t get the best start in life. Their young mother was abandoned, along with her five newborns, when people moved out of their house. Mama was left to fend for herself. Neighbors started to feed her when she came begging for food. A neighbor found a carrier and loaded the family up on her bicycle and brought them to the shelter on Father’s Day. Fortunately, they were all immediately placed in a wonderful foster home; and all blossomed into happy, friendly, playful and healthy kittens. Mama was adopted, but her babies are still waiting for their forever home.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two. Includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: By appointment,call.
IRISH — DSH BROWN TABBY/MANX
Age: 10 years.
Story: This distinguished cat is quite a sweetheart. He’s a calm, generally retiring kitty. He is on a special diet, and does need medical monitoring, because he is diabetic; however, he is stable, and we can teach adopters how to take care of his special needs.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
BARNEY — CORGI MIX
Age: 14 Years.
Story: Barney has had it rough. In 2017, he was hit by a car while out running as a stray. A good Samaritan picked him up and took him to a vet, and the vet stabilized him and sent him to the county shelter where the volunteers fell in love with him. He seems to have no residual issues associated with his car accident. He also has a tumor removed at that time. The margins were clean, and a veterinary oncologist who looked at the report said that recurrence of the tumor is not likely, and two years later it has not recurred. His foster mom thinks he is part corgi, because he does exhibit some herding behavior with his people. He does like other dogs, but considering his herding behavior, he will need a sibling dog that is okay with that. Barney was adopted before, but was returned for snapping at the kids. He has also snapped in his foster home when someone tries to pick him up. At 14 years, it is not surprising that he is a little grumpy. He is on daily medication for arthritis and this seems to help somewhat. Barney’s perfect home would be with a single older person or couple with a quiet mellow home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
HUNTER — DOMESTIC LONGHAIR
Age: 1 year.
Story: Hunter started of his journey at six weeks old on the streets where he was found to have severe hind end wounds. His foster mom took him in and spent months healing him. Within that time it was found that Hunter’s wounds had caused urinary incontinence. Meaning Hunter wears a diaper! He doesn’t mind at all and gets two changes a day, likely for life. Despite his needs Hunter is a fantastic boy. He is crazy and lives to play. He loves to have his hair brushed, play with kittens and the dog. He also is harness trained and loves to go outside on his leash to explore.
Fee: $100, includes current shots, microchip, neutered and gift card to Chewy.com for diapers.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue. Email us at adoption@sacatrescue.org or call 520-200-1643 for more information or to meet Hunter in person.