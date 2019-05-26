Adopted: Arrow was adopted from the Animal League of Green Valley, Toby and Louie, Gus, and Nemo were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CROCKETT
ID No.: A663111.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Crockett is all things wonderful. He’s pensive, thoughtful, smart, well-mannered, housebroken, easy to handle, gets along well with other dogs and enjoys being praised.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
DOJO
ID No.: A653192.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Dojo was a perfect houseguest during a brief stay in foster care. He’s a well-mannered male, is housebroken, playful, sweet, patient, loving, attentive and smart. Dojo loves tennis balls, going for walks and tasty treats.
PAWNY DEPP
ID No.: A657716.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Pawny Depp is a wonderful cuddle bug. He enjoys chilling with his tennis ball, rolling on his back, and will occasionally throw the ball for himself and catch it. He’s smart beyond his years, enjoys his walks and is a well-behaved handsome guy.
MAGIC
ID No.: A663169.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Magic loves going for walks, is patient and easy to handle. He’s super-smart, will sit pretty for you, takes treats very gently and is an agility-course superstar.
QUINN
ID No.: A665690.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Naps, tasty treats, toys sprinkled with catnip, watching the birds fly by, and head scratches are just a few of Quinn’s favorite things.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
HOPE
Age: 6 Years.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well-contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel!
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
GUNTHER
Age: 5 years.
Story: This handsome and intelligent male was left behind when his family moved away. He has a tender heart and can be a little shy. He loves to play with toys and is very curious and eager to meet his new family.
Fee: $85; includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
EASTER — DILUTE TORTOISESHELL
Age: 8 years.
Story: After waiting five years for adoption, she was a wonderful companion to her new dad but the resident cat had other ideas. She got along with the dog, loved to play, and was very affectionate. Please don’t make her wait another five years.
Fee: $45; includes spaying, shots,and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SQUIRREL and MARLA — TABBIES
Age: 2 years.
Story: These sisters are best friends. They have been together since birth, first at Paws Patrol, then in a loving home. Then Mom became ill, and now we are hoping to find that loving kind of forever home again. They are both outgoing, but Marla is more reserved, looking to Squirrel for comfort. No dogs or small children; other cats are OK. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40 for the pair, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024, greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
BEAUTY
ID No.: 868970.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Beauty is a beautiful female who enjoys being held and lounging indoors. Beauty is FIV-positive, which means she will need to be an indoor-only cat.
Fee: $80.
Contact: PAWSH Park Place 520-327-6088, Ext. 133.
Meet: 5870 E. Broadway. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.
ROSIE
ID No.: 857989.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Rosie is a friendly female who loves food. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands. In the past she had done well with male dogs and kids of all ages.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
PETEY — DSH BLACK
Age: 9 years.
Story: Petey is is one of the kitties returned to the shelter last year after his human dad passed away. He greets everyone at the front door with head-butts and rubs all around people’s legs while they pet him. This nice, beautiful male is looking for his forever home.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or Pawsitively Cats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
SADIE PAWKINS— RUSSIAN BLUE
Age: 4 years.
Story: This gorgeous blue female is quiet but sweet. She likes ear scratches but would ask you not to move too quickly—she’s still getting used to our shelter, and so can be a little shy at first meeting (for a few minutes, anyway). She gets along well with other kitties, and likes to sun herself when she can find a sunny spot! She needs treats and snuggles, a warm snoozing spot, and a home filled with love! She needs a little patience, and might take a little bit to get used to her new home, just because it’s new, and she takes a little bit to adjust. She would make a great companion for seniors who want a loving, quiet companion.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
WABASSO — SILVER BENGAL
Age: 7½ years.
Story: A strikingly beautiful kitty, Wabasso is also a handful. She loves to play in her water bowl, and usually stands in it while drinking. She is very active, and gets “the zoomies,” dashing around and playing with toys. She doesn’t like other kitties very much, and prefers to be an “only” fur baby. She doesn’t do well in small spaces and so needs room to roam and play. She’s high-strung and energetic, and needs a family who will play with her and help her work off her excess energy.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.