Paws Patrol Annual Fall Fundraiser — The American Legion Post 66, 1560 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. Music, appetizers, raffles, silent auction and cocktails. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 2. Buy your tickets at greenvalleypawspatrol.org or at Paws Patrol, 750 W. Camino Casa Verde (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday). $15 each or two for $25. 520-207-4024.
Adopted: Geralt, Billy the Kid, Gorda, and Anya were adopted from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
JUNIOR
ID No.: A684930.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Junior is a wonderful, gentle soul looking for a retirement home. He previously lived with other dogs and he gets along with dogs in play group. Junior is looking for a calm, quiet home.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
COOL WHIP
ID No.: A680938.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Cool Whip is best described as affectionate, calm and peaceful. This easygoing male enjoys going for relaxed walks in the park and will lean in when you stop so he can receive maximum scratching from you.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HOB
ID No.: A685593.
Age: 8 years.
Story: Hob is a gentle, sweet and affectionate male. He’s blind, but please don’t let that deter you. Hob is smart, intuitive, and gets around just fine! Hob was cat-tested and passed with flying colors.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
GOBLIN
ID No.: A685589.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Goblin is gentle, sweet and happy as can be. He’s affectionate and he loves treats, in fact, he’ll do a special little dance for them. Goblin is a well-behaved pup who enjoys being held and snuggled. Goblin was cat-tested and passed with flying colors.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KOALA CATPURR
ID No.: 681219.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Koala Catpurr is a shy, gentle femle who appreciates attention. She tends to hide in her little cubbyhole, but we’ve discovered the way to her heart is through tuna!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CIRRUS
ID No.: A681341.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Cirrus is one of our working cats. She would love to patrol your yard, ranch or acreage and keep it rodent-free! To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
WHISKEY — SHEPHERD LAB MIX
Age: 6 years.
Story: If you’re looking for an 88-pound, sweet and playful companion, Whiskey is your dog! He lived with his first family for the past six years. They said that he is housebroken, knows sit and stay, and was gentle with their new baby.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ZIPPY — SHORTHAIRED GREY TABBY
Age: 6 years.
Story: Zippy is a one-person (preferably a mature female), one-pet female who’ll find a favorite spot (usually on top of a comfy chair with a soft throw), and she loves classical music and watching birds out the windows.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
GUINEVERE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR CALICO
Age: 5 years.
Story: Guinevere, or Guinny for short, never thought she’d be back at Paws Patrol looking for another home. Sadly her mom can’t keep her anymore. When Guinny was younger, she raised her own 7 kittens as well as fed 5 others whose moms weren’t able to produce enough milk. We really feel she deserves a little special consideration. But, please, no other kitties. Guinevere likes to be queen of her new domain. Please meet this big and beautiful calico to see if this is the kitty you’ve been searching for. Lastly, Guinny can get a little overstimulated and likes to scratch on you so we recommend having a couple tall scratching posts. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40, includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
FIDO
ID No.: 875896.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Fido is a sweet male who would prefer to be your only cat to get all of your love and attention. In the past he has done well with calm, cat-savvy dogs and gentle kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
DEAN
ID No.: 8812191.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Dean can be shy when meeting new people, but once he is comfortable he becomes playful and goofy. Make sure to arrange a meet and greet with any other dogs in your home.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
TAZ — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 5½ months.
Story: Taz is a talker and needs love and attention. He will rub to let you know he now needs pets and love. He is playful and especially loves tug of war. Since he grew up in a large feline family, he gets along well with other cats.
Fee: $110 for one;$165 for two. Includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: By appointment in foster home. Give us a call!
ADELE — DSH TORTOISE SHELL
Age: 6 months.
Story: Adele is a super-sweet, lovable female. She loves to play and wants to be where the action is. She gets along with her kitten friends and will be a delightful audition to any cat-loving family.
Fee: $110 for one, $165 for two. Includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
CHATTANOOGA — DLH BROWN TABBY AND WHITE
Age: 4 years.
Story: Chattanooga came to Hermitage as a mommy kitty, her kittens have found their forever homes, and now she is looking for her forever home. She’s a people-centric cat, and does not like other cats, or dogs, so needs to be an only kid. She loves to spend one-on-one time with humans and loves ear scratches. She needs treats and snuggles.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.