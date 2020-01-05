Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Marcie, Western, Maripol, Koala Catpurr, Cool Whip, Wen, and Charlie from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BLUEJAY
ID No.: A683616.
Age: 1 year 9 months.
Story: Bluejay is a young beefcake of a dog. He’s a playful guy with mad ball catching skills, will reward you with sloppy kisses, and he’s been known to be the first to call “shotgun” when jumping into the car, but he promises not to be a backseat driver.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BUDDY
ID No.: A691676.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Buddy is the kid with the face that will melt your heart. To top it off, he’s sweet, gentle and is good with other dogs in a playgroup.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZEUS
ID No.: A457553.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Zeus is a lovable, sweet boy who enjoys playing with toys, balls and water. He has a cute prance and a happy, waggy tail. Zeus enjoys leaning into you for lots of pets and affection and he likes showing off his beautiful “sit.”
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RYDER
ID No.: A690365.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Ryder is a happy, active young boy who just happens to be the sweetest cuddler — be ready for him to put his head in your lap. Our affectionate friend knows sit, takes treats gently, and appears to be housebroken.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
SUNSHINE — DSH
ID No.: A687013.
Age: 13 years.
Story: Sunshine is so very sweet and beautiful. She’s a gentle lady looking for a retirement home where she can get all the love she deserves and sneak in a nap or two whenever her heart desires.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
LICORICE — DSH
ID No.: A688659.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Licorice is a little hidden gem who enjoys hanging out at the top of the cat tree. She enjoys head scratches, crinkle toys, and would love to have a window so she can watch the birds.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
COLA — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 months.
Story: Cola likes to play with other kitties and toys, and can still be a little bashful at times, but give him a few minutes and he’ll be all yours. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: Prepaid for Cola. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ERIC — TUXEDO
Age: 6 years.
Story: Eric is a sweet boy who was owner surrendered. He loves chin scratches and will give kisses to his person. He does well with other animals as long as he is properly introduced, but would also do well in a home where he is by himself.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
DUTCH
ID No.: 878943.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Dutch is a gentle giant who weighs a whopping 105 pounds. He enjoys long walks followed up with a nice belly rub.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
SAYER
ID No.: 881578.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Sayer is a mellow boy who loves having his cheeks scratched. He is shy when in a new environment but if you give him time to adjust you won’t be disappointed. Sayer will do best in a home with calmer, older children.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
SWEETIE and PIE
Ages: 5 and 6 years.
Story: Abandoned almost three years ago, Sweetie and Pie are waiting patiently for a new home. They’re fully housebroken (they sit by the door and wait to go in or out). They know important commands and are good passengers in the car. Foster mom says they are both around 55 pounds, leash trained, great snugglers and wonderful companions.
Fee: $85 for both together; including spay, shots and microchips.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
MOE — MEDIUM HAIRED GRAY TABBY
Age: 16 years.
Story: Moe is a long way from the California address on his microchip so how he got here is anyone’s guess. He’s a friendly, laid back, declawed guy who’s looking for a companion with a warm lap.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.