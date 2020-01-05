Adoptable pets in Tucson

ID No.: A688659.

Age: 4 years.

Story: Licorice is a little hidden gem who enjoys hanging out at the top of the cat tree. She enjoys head scratches, crinkle toys, and would love to have a window so she can watch the birds.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

COLA — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR

Age: 3 months.

Story: Cola likes to play with other kitties and toys, and can still be a little bashful at times, but give him a few minutes and he’ll be all yours. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: Prepaid for Cola. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

ERIC — TUXEDO

Age: 6 years.