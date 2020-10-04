Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Arizona is a love machine! His favorite things include sleeping on a comfy chair, sleeping near a window, and his absolute favorite is to sleep on a human’s lap. Arizona is currently in foster care, but is available for adoption. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to set up an appointment to meet him.

Story: When you look up, what do you see that gives you peace? The sky, right? Or is it a kitty named Sky? You will find peace when you look into her green eyes and pet her soft tabby fur. She also has the most excellent set of white whiskers, especially for a lady. Sky has three siblings and they were born in April at McGee Ranch in Sahuarita. These kittens are called the Weather Group. These kittens came through quite a storm to make it to the angels at Paws Patrol. So, they may first prove a little shy and wary but only until these cats get to know you. Then Sky and her siblings will overwhelm you with kitty love. Adoption qualifications required.