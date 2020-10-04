Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Blue, Cheeto and Shiitake from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BRUNO
ID No.: A704497
Age: 1 year
Story: Bruno is a hidden gem! He’s quiet and calm and is very easy to leash and take out. He doesn’t pay much attention to all the noise and happenings going on in the shelter. He walks nicely by your side and loves to sniff in the grass. Bruno is housebroken and has done well in play group at PACC, warming up quickly with appropriate greetings and lots of playful interactions with the other pups.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
COOPER
ID No.: A698629
Age: 5 years
Story: Cooper has a heart of gold! He’s strong, athletic, and is as handsome as they come. Cooper loves to go for walks and enjoys the wonderful outdoors. He loves attention and is a very affectionate and attentive dog. He sits nicely to be leashed and for treats of course! This boy is definitely treat-motivated and responds well to training.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JOLEAN
ID No.: A713152
Age: 4 years
Story: Jolene loves toys! Give this girl some toys and she will play her heart out. She also loves to snuggle up under a blanket and snore the night away! This sweet gal is easy to handle, friendly with people, and is a wonderful walking companion.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BUDDY
ID No.: A533789
Age: 5 years
Story: Buddy seeks affection while out on his walks and will give kisses to all the volunteers he’s familiar with. He’s a gentle, easy walker and is a pleasure to spend time with. He’s a friendly pup, always greeting his friends with a loose body and wagging tail. Buddy loves treats, enjoys touch and affection and will lean into you to show his affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
JOSETTE
ID No.: A597565
Age: 5 years
Story: Josette is a very sweet and loving girl. She’s a great walking companion — a slow, easy walker who appreciates her time outdoors and isn’t in a rush. Josette is very affectionate, she takes treats nicely, enjoys rolling around in the grass, loves belly rubs and soaks up all the love she’s given.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ARIZONA aka MR. BUTTONS
ID No.: A709257
Age: 10 years
Story: Arizona is a love machine! His favorite things include sleeping on a comfy chair, sleeping near a window, and his absolute favorite is to sleep on a human’s lap. Arizona is currently in foster care, but is available for adoption. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to set up an appointment to meet him.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SKY — BLUE SILVER GRAY TABBY
Age: 5 months
Story: When you look up, what do you see that gives you peace? The sky, right? Or is it a kitty named Sky? You will find peace when you look into her green eyes and pet her soft tabby fur. She also has the most excellent set of white whiskers, especially for a lady. Sky has three siblings and they were born in April at McGee Ranch in Sahuarita. These kittens are called the Weather Group. These kittens came through quite a storm to make it to the angels at Paws Patrol. So, they may first prove a little shy and wary but only until these cats get to know you. Then Sky and her siblings will overwhelm you with kitty love. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
DEWEY — BLUE SILVER GRAY TABBY
Age: 5 months
Story: Dewey is a handsome male kitten. He is the brother of Sky and he wants to be your loving kitty. Even though he is a little shy boy at the moment, we know he will blossom with the right patient person who chooses to adopt him. And isn’t he impressive looking in his gray and silver tabby coat and serious eyes? He came to Paws Patrol with his siblings in April. He is hoping to find someone to help him find the joys of belonging to someone. Maybe even adopt one of his siblings to keep him company. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $40. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol
BUGSY
ID No.: 891607
Age: 3 years
Story: Bugsy is a total lovebug! He loves to snuggle and have his head scratched. He’s very social, easygoing and loves being around people. Bugsy needs a loving home where he can be the only pet.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
PINEAPPLE
ID No.: 895748
Age: 6 years
Story: Pineapple is a laid-back, mellow boy who loves to interact with everyone. He’s so sweet and just wants to be loved. Pineapple would be great for an inexperienced cat owner, or a family with children.
Fee: $50
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
KELSY
Age: 2 years.
Story: Kelsy doesn’t have much training (he knows sit but may do it slowly), he’s a mellow, affectionate, fun-loving guy that gets along with most other dogs. He would do best with a strong handler. Please call for an appointment to meet Kelsy.
Fee: $85, includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
CASSIE
Age: 13 years.
Story: Cassie has always been a loving, playful, interactive lady with people, but not other cats. She has hyperthroidism that is controlled by a daily pill (cost is covered by TALGV’s Vet Care Support for Life benefit). Her deal: one pill a day in return for all the love she can share.
Fee: $45, includes Vet Care Support for Life, spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
EVA — DSH TORBIE and UNA — DSH SIAMESE MIX
Age: 1 year (Eva), 4 months (Una)
Story: Eva and her 6 tiny kittens were rescued from a trailer park by one of our volunteers. Poor Eva was covered in cactus needles and had an abscess on her jaw. The kittens were also covered in cactus needles, fleas and some of them had upper respiratory infections. They are all better now!
After receiving vet care and tender loving care, five of the kittens have been adopted. Eva and her kitten Una are now awaiting their forever home, hopefully together. Eva is reserved, but sweet and playful; Una is curious, playful and sweet. To adopt one or both, please complete our on-line application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6.
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for both (includes spay, microchip and appropriate shots).
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
HECATE — DSH SIAMESE CROSS TABBY SEAL POINT
Age: 11 years
Story: Hecate came to us because of the COVID-19 lockdown and her human’s changing circumstances. She’s a chatty girl, who loves ear scratches. She gets along well with other kitties and came in with Herodotus, a shy beautiful boy. If you are looking for good conversation, cuddles and an affectionate companion, come meet this beautiful lady.
Fees: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
