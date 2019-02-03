ADOPTED: Sylvester, Caramel, Mommy and Aladdin were all adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. Robin was adopted from Pawsitively Cats No-Kill Shelter.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ZERO
ID No.: A647178.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Zero is all things wonderful. He’s a soft and sweet oversized lap dog who is affectionate and a great cuddler.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
FRANKENFURTER
ID No.: A487392.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Frankenfurter is not only the best kisser, but he’s good with other dogs, he loves people and is very sociable. He’s crate-trained and housebroken, enjoys playing with the other dogs in play group, and he has great leash walking skills.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BOSCO
ID No.: A287941.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Bosco is a handsome fellow, he is very quiet, calm and super smart. He’ll sit for treats and will shake paws when you meet him. Bosco walks gently on a leash, he’s housebroken, and gets along well with others.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
KRATOS
ID No.: A564915.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Kratos is not only good looking, he is friendly, super sweet, playful and a fun boy. He’s a great hiking buddy who enjoys human companionship and he’ll thank you for your love with endless kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $19 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
GRACIE — MEDIUM HAIR ORANGE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Gracie’s mom needed a place to give birth and found an open pet door and a safe place to have her babies. Gracie was adopted a few months later and did well for years until her family adopted a dog who was aggressive. Gracie returned frightened but now is timid and loves being petted. Gracie needs a quiet home with no dogs, cats are OK, but someone to love, pet and brush her. Adoption qualifications.
Fee: $25. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, (520)207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
MAX
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Max has learned lots of good-dog commands like “sit,” “down” and much more. Loving people comes naturally to this lively, athletic guy.
Fee: $85; includes neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
BABY — SHORTHAIRED BUFF TABBY
Age: 13 years.
Story: Baby only likes Fancy Feast with lots of gravy so she is kind of a picky eater but hopefully the benefit of free Vet Care for Life will more than make up for that little issue.
Fee: $45; includes spay, shots, microchip and free Vet Care for Life.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
GUS — GREYHOUND
Age: 6 years.
Story: Gus is recently retired, he just moved here from Kansas and is loving the Tucson sunshine and the wonderful people that live here. Gus is a very happy and mellow hound and would like to just hang out and relax with you, go for walks or experience any adventures you might have planned.
Fee: $350.
Contact: Southern Arizona Greyhound Adoption, 520-955-7421, sagreyhoundadoption.org, adoption@sagreyhoundadoption.
ODIN
Age: 9 years.
Story: Odin came to us by way of the county shelter. He gets along with everybody, kids, cats and other dogs. He is missing an eye. We don’t know how that happened, but it does not bother him in the least. If you are interested in adopting Odin, please fill out an application on our web page. Adoption fee and home visit are required.
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Meet: By appointment.
JAMIE
ID No.: 864240.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Jamie is a senior girl who loves people. She is housebroken and liked to use her doggy door at her previous home.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
GRACE
ID No.: 865075.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Grace has beautiful markings. She got along well with the senior cat she lived with previously.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MIMI — DSH GREY TABBY — AND GENTRY — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Mimi and Gentry are bonded cats who love each other. They are somewhat shy at first but are both very affectionate when relaxed. Their young lives were turned upside down when they lost their home. They have settled in nicely at the shelter, but they would love to find a new home together.
Fee: $149 for both, includes, spay, neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.