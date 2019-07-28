Story: Peeps has personality, charm, love and a big heart. She is sweet, marshmallowy soft and petite. She can hold her own with her bigger siblings and gives back all the love she can when her foster Mom hugs and kisses and gives her lap time. She also gets along with other cats. Peeps can be adopted alone or with one of her siblings. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $80, (75% OFF all adult and senior adoption fees through Aug. 1)
Fee: $50 (75% OFF all adult and senior adoption fees through Aug. 1)
Fee: $80.
Fee: $80.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS
PEEPS – SHORT HAIR CALICO
Age: 3 months.
Story: Peeps has personality, charm, love and a big heart. She is sweet, marshmallowy soft and petite. She can hold her own with her bigger siblings and gives back all the love she can when her foster mom hugs and kisses and gives her lap time. She also gets along with other cats. Peeps can be adopted alone or with one of her siblings. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50, includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Story: Jazmyn lost her family twice. She was adopted as a kitten and spent the past few years being very happy. Then her mom moved and couldn’t take her so her family took her in. She was fine with two of their dogs and older cat, but she really didn’t like the smallest dog. Now she’s back at Paws Patrol. Jazmyn does great with children and with most cats and dogs. She loves to be petted, groomed (which is important with my long Siamese-mix hair) and belly rubs.
Fee: $40.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
STOVER — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Stover is full of energy and love. His foster mom named Stover and her siblings after candy companies since they were born days before Easter. Almost anything is a toy with Stover. She loves batting and running to hunt it down so I can pounce again. She’s lived with a dog and two cats who aren’t happy to be included in my games. She’s hoping to find love in a forever home.
Fee: $50.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley.
PRECIOUS AND BROWNIE
Age: 5 years (Precious) and 6 years (Brownie).
Story: Precious and her best boyfriend, Brownie, were rescued from a home with 19 other dogs and some of them were quite aggressive. They can be a little shy at first, but give them time to show their well-behaved, playful, lap-friendly personalities.
Fee: $85 each; including spay/neuter, shots and microchips.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
A.J. AND NANCY — SNOWSHOE SIAMESE
Age: 2 years.
Story: A.J. and his sister are a bonded pair that enjoy playing, sleeping together and supporting each other. They love people but need a dog-free home. Their owner moved away with the dog.
Fee: $45 each; including neuter/spay, shots and microchips.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CUPCAKE
ID No.: 872604.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Cupcake is a mellow girl who absolutely loves to be petted. She has done well with kittens but does not have any experience with dogs or kids. Cupcake came to HSSA as a stray and hopes to find a loving home. She tested positive for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) which means she will need to live in a low-stress home and live exclusively indoors. Cupcake can go to a home with other FeLV positive cats, as well as, FeLV negative cats that have been properly vaccinated against the disease.
Fee: $80, 75% off all adult (over 6 months) and senior adoption fees through Aug. 1.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
LULU
ID No.: 878134.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Lulu is a friendly girl who loves people. When getting attention she will quickly roll on her back so that you can scratch her belly. Lulu loves treats and knows sit, but you’ll have to be quick to see it before she is on the move again. Lulu needs a loving family without small pets.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
GABLE
ID No.: 877994.
Age: 10 months.
Story: Gable is a friendly boy who loves to smile. He has done well with other dogs and absolutely loves people.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
EUGENE
ID No.: 826144.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Eugene came to HSSA from another shelter and is hoping to find his forever family soon. He has done well with a female cat that was the same age but Eugene does not have any experience with dogs or kids.
Fee: $80, (75% off all adult and senior adoption fees through Aug. 1)
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
VICTORIA
ID No.: 872604.
Age: 15 years.
Story: Victoria came to HSSA when her owner went to hospice. She was very sad that I couldn’t go with them but they made sure I came to HSSA until I find my next family. Victoria can be shy when meeting new people. She loves to play with toy feathers and get neck scratches.
Fee: $50 (75% OFF all adult and senior adoption fees through Aug. 1)
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
THURSTON — SHAR PEI-HOUND MIX
Age: 6 Years
Qualities: Thurston is a medium-sized dog and could stand to lose some weight. He is back with SoAZBR due to a change in his family situation. Thurston is very sweet and easygoing. He loves to be petted and being close to his person. He is well behaved. He comes when called, sits, and waits at the door or in the car until you tell him to come out. He likes to play with tennis balls and enjoys having a yard to explore. He gets along well with big and little dogs. He has had some contact with cats and seems just curious about them. Thurston has valley fever and is on Fluconazole. His titer is now 1:8. He has dry eye syndrome. His eyes now make tears but he is on maintenance dose of prescription medicine Optimmune 0.2% Cyclosporine ointment three days a week and Blink over the counter tears four days a week. He has been prone to allergic/bacterial infections in his paws but daily wiping with Douxo Chlorhexidine Mouse or antibacterial wipes help keep that in check. Despite his health issues, he is just the sweetest boy, and would make a wonderful companion dog. We are looking for an owner who will see to Thurston’s medical needs.
Story: This beautiful “house panther in training” is in our kitten room, but because so many of his “roommates” are tiny, he often gets overlooked. He’s affectionate, loves belly rubs and is a well-mannered, gentle cat. He gets along with the other kittens extremely well, and would be a great fit for homes with other kitties — or as the big brother for adopters who want to take home two kittens. He’s loving and sweet, and adores people. He needs belly rubs and ear and chin scratches to refill his “attention meter,” as well as love and snuggles. He’s young, and needs regular play time. He’s been with other kitties his whole life, and so would be best in a home with other cats.
Fee: $115, or $200, if adopted with another kitten.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Story: Ahri is affectionate, sweet and curious. She loves to watch the humans going about their business in the shelter, and would love to have a human to supervise of her very own. She gets along with other kitties quite well, but we don’t know how she feels about dogs, as she’s never met one. She likes wand toys, and catnip mice. Ahri needs a family who will give her ear scratches and treats, and play with her. She would love to have a window of her own so she can watch the birds, and promises to be a very good “human supervisor” if you give her a chance.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.
NABEE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Nabee is a stunning girl, she loves to have her forehead scratched, loves treats and snoozing in the sunshine. She doesn’t like other cats very much, and would be best as a lone cat as she doesn’t like to share her attention and love. She has not met dogs, as far as we know. She is very affectionate, especially when you rub that one, magical spot on her head.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.
ARCHIE — DSH ORANGE
Age : 4 months.
Story: Archie is a social butterfly. This outgoing, friendly boy will play until he drops. He loves to cuddle, and will entertain you for hours. Archie and his sweet tortie sister, Adele, are available for adoption together or separately.
Fee: $110 for one, $165 for both (includes alter, microchip, and appropriate shots).
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
BRUCE — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months.
Story: Bruce, and his twin brother, Tony, are outgoing kittens who love to explore their surroundings. Tony is a bit shy at first, while Bruce is a cuddly lap kitten. They would love to be adopted together, as they would entertain you for hours.
Fee: $110 for one $165 for both (includes alter, microchip, and appropriate shots).