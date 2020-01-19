Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Finch is a good watchdog and is devoted to his family. This poor guy has had it rough. He came to us at 47 pounds and he should weigh about 60. He had severe valley fever in his bones, skin, and testicles. His titer was 1:256, which is as high as it goes. He could not walk on his back left leg when he came to us. Fast forward six months, and he is jogging with his foster mom three times a week, and has gained 10 pounds. His leash skills are not great, so he requires a strong and agile handler. His valley fever titer is still 1:256 even though he has been on medication since we got him, but he is feeling significantly better. He gets along with other dogs, but not cats. He likes kids, but they should be older than 10, because he could easily knock over the little ones. He will most likely have to be on valley fever medication for his whole life. He is on Itriconazole and we get it from Costco for about $50 per month. His adopter will need to be committed to seeing to Finch’s medical needs. If you are interested in adopting Finch, please go to our website and fill out an application, and we will put you in touch with his foster mom who can answer all of your questions. Knowing that his adopter will have ongoing vet expenses, his adoption fee is our special-needs adoption fee.