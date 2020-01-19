Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Kodiak, Ginger and Sheba from Pima Paws for Life. Bernard, Lady Luck, Cirrus, Champion, and Gizmo from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
SNOWFLAKE
ID No.: A692221.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Snowflake is a gentle young female with a mellow personality. She’s a little shy at first, but spend some time with her and you’ll quickly see how sweet and loving she is. Snowflake is affectionate, walks well on a leash and is a nice companion to go for a stroll with.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ODIE
ID No.: A691780.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Odie is a friendly and affectionate pup who just loves to be loved. This sweet male knows “sit,” takes treats gently and walks well on a leash. He likes to amble along and sniff and explore as he goes.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TESSA
ID No: A643683.
Age: 2 years 7 months.
Story: Tessa is a playful, housebroken, goofy, adorable, funny and lovable young female. She loves stuffed animals, Kongs, running around being silly and tennis balls, but we’ll be honest, she needs work on bringing them back!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
BODHI
ID No.: A692021.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Bodhi loves toys. His favorite thing to do is to go to the play yard and run around with his prized possessions. He’s sweet and affectionate, and at the end of full day of playing he’s ready to snuggle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MIDNIGHT — DMH
ID No.: A691875.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Midnight will work for food! Well, more like he’ll show off how well he can do nose to finger touches if you reward him with tasty treats! Midnight would really enjoy having a cat tree to hang out on, near a window, so he can bird-watch.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KARA — DMH
ID No.: A687528.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Kara is a quiet, mellow, nondestructive young female. She’s curious and loves to explore her surroundings. Kara likes to cuddle, enjoys head and neck scratches and has decided that she looks stunning resting on the sofa. Kara is currently in foster care. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
OLLIE — DOMESTIC MEDIUM HAIR (top photo)
STRIPE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TABBY
Age: Ollie, 5 years, female; Stripe, 2 years, male
Story: Ollie and Stripe are working cats. When Paws Patrol traps feral and unsociable cats, we sometimes need to move them to a new, qualified home. Ollie and Stripe are healthy, sterilized and in desperate need of a new outdoor home. Their situation is unique because they were raised in an urban setting and cared for by employees of a local medical facility. Unfortunately circumstances changed and Ollie and Stripe need a new outdoor home. They will not do well in a rural setting. Only cats who are not suitable to be indoor pets are eligible for our working-cat program. We provide the setup, food and litter for up to four weeks. These two have to go together. The owner’s daily responsibility is to provide food and water, shelter that protects the cats from the elements and vet care as needed. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $30 for the pair. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
NIKITA
Age: 8 months.
Story: Nikita’s foster mom raised her from a bottle baby and now she is almost 8 months old and still hasn’t found her forever family. She has beautiful green eyes, loves to play with toys of all kinds (crinkle balls are her favorite). When she’s held she falls asleep, and as you can see she likes to stretch out. She sounds like she has a great and silly personality right? The problem seems to be that she is shy though. At events she hides under her blankets and peeks out to see if anyone is there. She doesn’t like dogs and with other cats she is picky and may do better as the only spoiled child, but with more mature ones she should be fine.
Fee: $100.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
BONNIE
Age: 10 months.
Story: Bonnie is a beautiful, high-energy female who (like all TALGV pups) comes with reimbursement for professional obedience training. She knows “sit,” is not a barker and loves to play, but her exuberance needs some direction from her new family.
Fee: $85; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-2170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
SOCKS — SHORTHAIRED BUFF TABBY
Age: 4 years.
Story: Socks is on the large side, but that just means there’s lots of him to love. He is a sweet guy who enjoys hands-on attention from his family. Oh, and he also likes dogs!
Fee: $45; includes neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
CLEOPATRA
ID No.: 872015.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Cleopatra is curious, sociable and loves to explore. She loves toys and her scratching post. She needs a dedicated family who can provide her with lots of attention and stimulation.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
NEBULAUS
ID No.: 872015.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Nebulaus is exceptionally goofy and loves to make people laugh! He loves playing with other dogs at the shelter. He needs a high-energy home with lots of love and physical contact.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
FINCH — CATAHOULA LEOPARD/COONHOUND
Age: 7 years.
Story: Finch is a good watchdog and is devoted to his family. This poor guy has had it rough. He came to us at 47 pounds and he should weigh about 60. He had severe valley fever in his bones, skin, and testicles. His titer was 1:256, which is as high as it goes. He could not walk on his back left leg when he came to us. Fast forward six months, and he is jogging with his foster mom three times a week, and has gained 10 pounds. His leash skills are not great, so he requires a strong and agile handler. His valley fever titer is still 1:256 even though he has been on medication since we got him, but he is feeling significantly better. He gets along with other dogs, but not cats. He likes kids, but they should be older than 10, because he could easily knock over the little ones. He will most likely have to be on valley fever medication for his whole life. He is on Itriconazole and we get it from Costco for about $50 per month. His adopter will need to be committed to seeing to Finch’s medical needs. If you are interested in adopting Finch, please go to our website and fill out an application, and we will put you in touch with his foster mom who can answer all of your questions. Knowing that his adopter will have ongoing vet expenses, his adoption fee is our special-needs adoption fee.
Fee: $50 donation. Tax-deductible.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, www.soazbeaglerescue.com or 520-247-7720.
Meet: By appointment.
LIL DIPPER — DSH ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 1 year.
Story: This precious female has the cutest face, and a personality to match. She’s snuggly, loves affection and would adore being your best friend. She gets along with other cats great, but we’re not sure how she feels about dogs. Because she has such a friendly demeanor, we think she’d get along great with dogs with the right introduction. She needs play time, as she’s only a year old, and will get the zoomies. Needs snuggles and lots of love.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; Closed Sunday-Monday.