Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Kringle from the Animal League of Green Valley, Pepper, Stitch, Itsy, Matilda, Gretta, Kodiak and Sun Bear from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CORTEZ
ID No.: A682018.
Age: 1 year 6 months.
Story: Cortez loves the company of other dogs, so he’s requesting to be adopted by a family with another pup. He also enjoys looking out the window, so please open the blinds so he can watch the big world outside. Cortez is a sweet young male with so much personality.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHULA
ID No.: A626580.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Chula is a sweet female who rides well in the car, is housebroken and a gentle leash walker. She enjoys her daily walks, thinks naps are a must, and she’ll sit pretty for some tasty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHAPO
ID No.: A697662.
Age: 10 months.
Story: Chapo is handsome, sweet and gentle. You’ll absolutely fall in love with him. He’s a shy young pup, but with just a little patience, you’ll have a friend for life. Chapo has done well with other dogs that he’s met in PACC play group, he’s not a rough and tumble sort of guy but enjoys playing with other gentle and easygoing dogs like himself.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DUKE
ID No.: A539807.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Duke is a big handsome male who is easy to handle and walks well on a leash. He’s polite to all the dogs in play group, says hello to everyone and then does his own thing around the yard.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CASPIAN — DSH
ID No.: A699934.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Caspian spends his days dreaming about lizards and birds. He would love a family of his own, a soft bed to curl up in, and an endless supply of treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RED — DSH
ID No.: A695880.
Age: 10 years.
Story: Red is one of our working cats. He’s not interested in being touched. Instead he wants to spend time with his buddies patrolling your yard, ranch, or acreage and keeping it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: Working Cats have a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
SUGAR — TORTOISESHELL DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age:1 year.
Story: Sugar is a beautiful and shy tortoiseshell cat and her superpower is being a mom. She was rescued with her five kittens from Elephant Head. Her five kittens were all adopted. But once a mom, always a mom. Sugar helped raised another litter — this time it was four kittens who needed a momma cat. Sugar is a remarkable cat and now could use a quiet space of her own. She will need a patient person who will give her time to adjust to a new setting. She doesn’t like dogs or loud noises. Sugar does love attention, being petted, and she may jump in your lap. Maybe someday she’ll even let you carry her. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Sugar. Includes microchip, spaying and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment; give us a call.
ALFIE — GRAY/BLUE/SILVER TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years.
Story: Alfie’s story began when he wandered into a lady’s yard in Tubac, and for a couple of months she fed him. She found that Alfie is super-friendly, so we expect that someone took care of him before. And since she wanted a good home for him, she asked Paws Patrol to find one for this gentle giant. Alfie needs someone to love and take care of him so he’s never wandering the outdoors in search for food. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Alfie. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ.
ANGEL
Age: 1 year.
Story: Handsome Angel loves people but needs to be your only dog. He is eager to learn and TALGV offers reimbursement up to $100 for professional basic training following adoption.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
WILDER
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Wilder became quite shy after his human mom died, but if you can be very patient, he really wants a home of his own where he can return to being a happy and well-adjusted guy.
Fee: $45; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
JOSIE
ID No.: 813404.
Age: 4½ years.
Story: Josie is a high-energy, treat-motivated female. She came to HSSA when her owner passed away. She has previously lived with cats, dogs and small children. Josie needs a new start in life and is an ideal family dog.
Fee: Free. Adoption fee is sponsored.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
BABY
ID No.: 886492.
Age: 12 years.
Story: Baby is a huge cuddle bug. He’s so sweet and loves to curl up in your lap. He acts much younger than his age would suggest, and has lived previously with other cats.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus.
MOLLY — LABRADOR RETRIEVER MIX
Age: 8 months.
Story: Molly is an adorable, fun-loving female who will steal your heart. She is a great kisser and snuggler. She loves belly rubs, ear scratches, chew toys, ball toss and morning walks. She is friendly, housebroken, eager to learn, and loves other dogs. Young children are unknown. At just 50 pounds, she is perfect for a family who wants a medium-sized Lab who is full of life and happiness.
Fee: $365 includes vaccinations, spay, microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
Meet: By appointment
THEA — DSH TORBIE
Age: 1½ years.
Story: Thea is a petite beauty who craves love. Each time she is approached, she looks up eagerly to be held. So if you are looking for a friendly and petite beauty with a great purr, come meet Thea. This sweet girl would do best in a low stress home, where she can feel safe and loved.
Fee: $99 includes spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats at 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ENZO — DMH BLACK
Age: 10 months.
Story: Enzo is a super-personable male who gets along with everyone he meets. He loves to play with other cats and humans and wants to be where the action is. Enzo is a cuddle bug who loves to be held and is all-around great older kitten. He would be a wonderful addition to any active cat-loving family.
Fee: $110 includes alter, shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
FLAPJACK — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BLACK AND WHITE
Age: 7 months.
Story: Flapjack is a sweet and quiet male. He likes to try to catch the bugs on the other side of the windows. His favorite time to cuddle is at nighttime in bed with his humans. Flapjack loves to play with feathers, cardboard boxes and laser pens. He loves treats.
Fee: $110 includes testing, shots, neuter, and microchip.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption. savingatriskanimals.org
Meet: We have adoption events every Saturday at PetSmart (Grant/Swan) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Stacey: 869-5705.
ELLA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR TORTIE
Age: 5 months.
Story: Ella is a sweet and sassy girl. She is smart, curious and loves to play. She gets along great with other cats but talks big and bad when it’s food time. Ella loves to play with feathers, balls and especially furry mice.
Fee: $110 includes testing, shots, spay, and microchip.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals).
OCARINA —DSH BLACK
Age: 3 years.
Story: She’s a talkative girl and will sing to you as you travel on your adventures together. She is an accomplished assistant dragon slayer (well, house flies, anyway) and would love to be your sidekick. She hasn’t met dogs so needs to be introduced slowly and thoughtfully. She needs snuggles and promises to bring the purrs.
Fees: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
MISSY
Story: Missy is healthy but has some added fluff to love. Missy needs an adopter who is dedicated to keeping her on her special diet and willing to make sure she has plenty of room and give her exercise. She loves laser pointers and feathered toys. She also will roll and go crazy for some catnip. She is a very sweet girl and loves attention and pets. She will do well with other kitties that are respectful and understand she wants her personal space.
Age: 6 years.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue at adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.