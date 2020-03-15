Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Red is one of our working cats. He’s not interested in being touched. Instead he wants to spend time with his buddies patrolling your yard, ranch, or acreage and keeping it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov .

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

Story: Sugar is a beautiful and shy tortoiseshell cat and her superpower is being a mom. She was rescued with her five kittens from Elephant Head. Her five kittens were all adopted. But once a mom, always a mom. Sugar helped raised another litter — this time it was four kittens who needed a momma cat. Sugar is a remarkable cat and now could use a quiet space of her own. She will need a patient person who will give her time to adjust to a new setting. She doesn’t like dogs or loud noises. Sugar does love attention, being petted, and she may jump in your lap. Maybe someday she’ll even let you carry her. Adoption qualifications required.