Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Clover and her three puppies from Pima Paws for Life, Hanahpu, Gracie, Lulu and Abbey from Paws Patrol, Caspian, Missie, Bolt, Edgar and Bandit from Pima Animal Care Center
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
CANELO
ID No.: A694936
Age: 3 years
Story: Canelo is a bubbly, sweet boy and definitely a PACC volunteer favorite! He’s done well with the dogs in playgroup, but we always recommend a meet and greet. You might have noticed that Canelo only has one eye, but that doesn’t slow him down in any way.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
MIKE
ID No.: A548238
Age: 4 years
Story: Mike is a sweet and friendly guy. He’s super smart, he knows sit, down and shake. Mike is housebroken, crate trained, laid back, loving, and takes treats gently and politely.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
ACHILLES
ID No.: A700378
Age: 4 years
Story: Achilles is a handsome kid with a radiant smile! He’s constantly hearing what a good boy he is, which makes him smile even more. Achilles is playful, friendly and loves to have fun.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
YGRITTE
ID No.: A701794
Age: 3 years
Story: Ygritte has been enjoying all the affection and attention she’s getting at PACC. She’s a little shy at first, but she quickly warms up, and you’ll see her beautiful smile, and she’ll thank you with her sweet kisses.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
RIPPLEY — DMH
ID No.: A698369
Age: 6 years
Story: Rippley is hoping to find a family who will understand that he might take a little longer to come out of his shell. He came from a house with too many cats and has had limited human contact, but if you give him some time, along with tasty treats, and a window to bird watch from, he’ll be a lovely companion to have.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
TOOTHLESS — DLH
ID No.: A698404
Age: 13 years
Story: Toothless has a whole lot of personality! He loves attention and to be petted. This sweet senior is blind and deaf, but he doesn’t let that slow him down, he’s very social and friendly. Toothless arrived at PACC with matted fur and is now sporting a shorter ’do, which he rocks with confidence.
Fee: $0 adoption fee
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MOMMA — CALICO DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 2 years
Story: Look at this beautiful face. Paws Patrol rescued her from a hoarding home, and she delivered babies last fall. Now that Momma is spayed, she is ready for a forever home, one with other cats is OK because she likes their company. This calico loves attention and feeling your warm hand petting her soft fur. Understandably, because of Momma’s previous situation, she likes to eat and is food driven. Her adopting family must monitor her food and make her feel safe. She’s a great cat that deserves someone as sweet as her. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Momma. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ARIA — BLACK TORTI DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Age: 2 years
Story: Aria is a shy beauty. She came to Paws Patrol from a bad hoarding situation. Despite receiving lots of lovely compliments, her past experience has made her very shy. But once Aria gets to know you, she becomes your friend seeking love, attention and lots of petting. It’s taking her some time to adjust to her new safe and secure soundings. Aria still startles at fast movements, so if you have a nice, quiet home, patience and love to give pets, Aria would fit in nicely. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: In April, Paws Patrol adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are 1 year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Aria. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley
SHADOW — STAFFIE MIX
Age: 5 years
Story: Shadow’s owner was relocated and could not take her, so she is ready for adoption with you. This calm, gentle lady loves people, is crate and leash trained, asks to go out, and will sit for a tasty treat.
Fee: $85; including spay, shots, and microchip
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org
Meet: Only open for appointments. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley
ROSA
Age: 7 years
Story: Rosa loves people, is an experienced meeter and greeter, and would like to share your bed. She does not like to share her person with a dog. TALGV will provide her special diet and vet costs (if any) for bladder stones.
Fee: $45; including spay, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
APOLLO
ID No.: 887622
Age: 1 year
Story: Apollo is a super friendly guy with an unbelievably sweet personality. He loves to play and adores everyone he meets including dogs and children. He needs a playful family with lots of love.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
FELIX
ID: 886262
Age: 1 year
Story: Felix is a talkative, friendly and curious gal! She’s sweet as can be and loves affection and being pet. Felix needs a family who will shower her with attention whenever she wants.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 years
Story: Hope’s back story is that she was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was very shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on a leash at all times because of her history of being a stray who was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Contact : Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or soazbeaglerescue.com
Fee: $150
Meet: By appointment
BEAUTIFUL — DSH BROWN TABBY WITH WHITE
Age: 4 years
Story: Living up to her name is easy for this gorgeous girl! She’s affectionate, and sweet but might take a moment to warm up, depending on the day. She’s easygoing and gets along with other cats. She would do well in a home with other kitties and older children for her to supervise. Beautiful needs snuggles and, of course, humans of her own to supervise. She’s young enough that she will still need play time.
Fee: $80
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: By appointment only during the pandemic, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
