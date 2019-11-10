Adopted: Mac and Beoko from The Animal League of Green Valley and Gracie, Womple, Fox, Jackie and Potato from Pima Animal Care Center were all adopted.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
BLENDER
ID No.: A681193.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Blender is a handsome and sensitive soul who loves to play, wants to feel safe and adores cuddles. He’s polite, is an angel in the car, walks nicely on a leash, has been social with other dogs and loves his people too!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
DOLLAR
ID No.: A682957.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Dollar is a sweet, reserved boy. He’s gentle, with an affectionate side and will shower you with kisses. Dollar loves to take walks in the park, knows sit and takes treats with a soft mouth.
OREO
ID No.: A660448.
Age: 12 years.
Story: Oreo is an active boy who loves his walks, has great curiosity and an appetite for fun. He’s a smart little character who quickly learned to use a doggy door. It takes him a little bit to warm up to new people, but remembers them the second time and greets them happily.
SPOT
ID No.: A675094.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Spot is a sweet, gentle, shy boy looking for quiet home where he can relax with his people. This gentleman has the softest, most beautiful coat of fur. Spot is housebroken, knows sit and shake, and he loves to sit at your feet and lean into you while you pet him.
TONY
ID No.: A683940.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Tony is a majestic and magnificent feline. He’ll start purring the moment he looks at you. Tony’s an affectionate young guy looking for head scratches, toys with catnip and an endless supply of kitty treats.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PROFESSOR HEMINGWAY
ID No.: A688458.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Professor Hemingway has at least 6 toes on his front paws, making a mitten. This guy is a love bug. He’ll show you his belly and shower you with purrs.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
PETER PARKER — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR ORANGE AND RED TABBY
Age: 7 months.
Story: If you like Marvel Comics, then you know of Peter Parker. In the movies, Peter is an action hero, and this kitten is definitely a character who likes action. Peter was one of 12 or so kittens raised in a foster home. He came from unpleasant surroundings but now he is strong, healthy and one of the few action character kittens who is still searching for his forever home. This orange tabby is soft and laid-back. He plays hard then takes naps. He loves human attention and will be a great superhero in your family. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $20 only in November during Paws Patrol’s 50% off adoption fees for all male cats. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
CYRUS
Age: 3 years.
Story: Cyrus has a sparkling personality and loves people, dogs and playing “retrieve your toy.” He’s good on a leash and will stretch out for belly rubs as long as you like.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
ZITI — DILUTE TORTOISESHELL
Age: 5 months.
Story: If your life could use some perking up, there’s nothing like a kitten or two to bring a smile to your face. Ziti’s gorgeous long dilute torti coat, constant purr, and her delightful personality are sure to win your heart.
Fee: $45 (or $50 for 2 with another kitten of your choice); including spay, shots, and microchip.
PRINCESS
ID No.: 877244.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Princess enjoys being pet and talking with her favorite people. In her previous home she did well with other cats and older kids.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
PETER
ID No.: 870686.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Peter walks well on a leash but prefers to be held. He is the most content when he is able to spend the day lounging in his favorite person’s lap. Peter needs a loving family with a quiet home.
Fee: $80.
SEDONA — DSH ORANGE TABBY
Age: 5 months.
Story: Sedona and his siblings were taken in by a nice elderly man after their mommy passed away. Caring for newborn kittens was quite difficult, so he contacted our rescue for help. Sedona and his sister came to live with his foster family at 3 weeks old. Sedona is quite adventurous. He loves playing with the big kitties that live in the house, so he would do really well in a home with another cat. His foster family has 3 dogs, so he would be OK in a home with calm energy dogs. You will often find him hanging out or sleeping in the guinea pig enclosure. He loves teddy bears, fuzzy mice and playing with toys on a string. He has learned what is OK to scratch, so it’s highly recommended to give him plenty of scratching options; corrugated cardboard scratchers are his favorite. He loves snoozing on the cat tree with his sister. When he’s feeling extra snuggly, he’ll curl up next to you or on your chest. Fun fact: he’s very food driven and loves romaine lettuce.
Fee: $105, includes vaccines, neutered and microchipped.
Contact : adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
FINNEGAN — DSH ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 6 months.
Story: Finn is a playful, sweet, affectionate boy who gets along with other kittens and cats. He has a great purr too! Finnegan would be a great addition to a cat-loving family. Come meet him and be prepared to fall in love.
Fee: $110, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
FREYA — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 6 months.
Story: Freya’s favorite toy is a laser pointer. She’s a silly girl who loves to be with you at all times. She’s used to other cats and gets along just fine with everyone she has met. She’s a Manx with no tail.
Fee: $110, includes spay, microchip, and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats. 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
LUNCHBOX — DSH ORANGE AND WHITE
Age: 6 years.
Story: Are you looking for a sweet, affectionate, playful and handsome feline companion? Then you have to meet Lunchbox! He came to us when his human passed away, and has been looking for someone to lavish his affection and purrs on ever since. He’s very, very loving, and gets along great with other kitties. Luchbox is a bit chunky and needs to diet and exercise, but he’s pretty easy going and is an absolute darling of a kitty.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter; 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
OPAL — DSH ORANGE AND RED TABBY
Age: 1 year.
Story: Opal is a beautiful and loving tabby with the softest orange coat. This year has been a whirlwind for her. She gave birth to four beautiful kittens this spring. With a foster home to go to, she was able to be the best mom ever. She nursed and cuddled those kittens. It was hard because she’s so young herself. Now that Opal’s kittens are adopted, she needs a family of her own. She is super affectionate and if you let her, she’ll be the best lap kitty you will ever have. Opal loves to give humans attention and she would do best in a house where she’s the only cat. Adoption qualification required.
Fee: $40. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.