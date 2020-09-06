Adoptable pets in Tucson

CHERUB

ID No.: A713062

Age: 10 months

Story: Cherub loves playing with toys and watching birds from the window. She’s a simple gal, looking for a home where she can be herself. She’s a little shy in new situations, but her foster has seen her potential to blossom with time, patience, and love. Cherub is currently in foster care, but is available for adoption. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

MARTINI

ID No.: 887265

Age: 2½ years

Story: Martini is spunky and silly. She loves to roll around on her back and do the zoomies. Martini needs an active family with lots of energy.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays

PINK

ID No.: 887387

Age: 14 years