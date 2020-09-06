Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Peaches, Benny, Tiger and Lacey from Paws Patrol; Georgie, Jack Rabbit, Musky and Mowgli from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900
Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
RUBY
ID No.: A713198
Age: 2 years
Story: Ruby is cute as a button and super smart too. She knows sit, will shake hands with both paws and she knows commands for drop it. She’s very sweet, housebroken, and when meeting other dogs in PACC play group, Ruby greeted them appropriately and was tolerant of their greetings.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PORTABELLO
ID No.: A712658
Age: 3 years
Story: Portabello is a total love bug. He has a curious personality, enjoys exploring the play yard and is always wagging his tail. Portabello is a very sweet boy, loves snacks and takes them gently, walks well on a leash, and he always greets you with a smile.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
ZEUS
ID No.: A712325
Age: 4 years
Story: Zeus greets the volunteers enthusiastically and is always excited to go for his walks. He’s an active guy who loves to run and has a very steady and relaxed cadence. Zeus makes good eye contact, is treat motivated, intelligent and affectionate.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
NAVY GRAVY
ID No.: A713883
Age: 1 year
Story: Navy Gravy is a sweet fella who loves playing in the pool and burning off any leftover energy with a couple of zoomies. He’s a friendly guy who takes treats gently and loves to receive pets and affection.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
TANK
ID No.: A714068
Age: 8 years
Story: Tank is a sweet fellow to everyone he meets at PACC. He has a carefree, easygoing personality and is happy to meet other dogs at PACC. In the play yard, Tank is excited to spend time socializing with his fellow canine friends and also enjoys exploring the yard on his own.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
CHERUB
ID No.: A713062
Age: 10 months
Story: Cherub loves playing with toys and watching birds from the window. She’s a simple gal, looking for a home where she can be herself. She’s a little shy in new situations, but her foster has seen her potential to blossom with time, patience, and love. Cherub is currently in foster care, but is available for adoption. Please email PACC.foster@pima.gov to meet her.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
MARTINI
ID No.: 887265
Age: 2½ years
Story: Martini is spunky and silly. She loves to roll around on her back and do the zoomies. Martini needs an active family with lots of energy.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays
PINK
ID No.: 887387
Age: 14 years
Story: Pink is a mature girl who knows what she likes. She prefers to be a wallflower but will be affectionate once she’s comfortable. She has beautiful sparkling eyes and is quite independent. She needs a home with no other pets and no small children. Pink needs a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years.
Fee: $0
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus
SNICKERS
Age: 18 months
Story: Snickers is super energetic and loves to play with people. If toys are not available, she’ll make do with her water bowl. She is still learning but is willing and eager to please. At 39 pounds she is a nice medium size. Call soon to make an appointment.
Fee: $85, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.
Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily
ENGLISH
Age: 1 year
Story: Beautiful English is a bit shy but warms up quickly to a kind companion. Before they were found and brought to the shelter, her young life was complicated by having to care for four hungry babies. Please call our office soon to make an appointment to meet this sweet little girl.
Fee: $45, includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley
DOT — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months
Story: Dot and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were starving and underweight. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Dot is a quiet girl, laid-back and loves to chase her own tail. She is a sweetheart and loving. To adopt, please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, savecats@pawsitivelycats.org
BIXBY AND ECHO — DSH BLACK
Age: 4 months
Story: These adorable brothers are hoping to find a home together. They are sweet, energetic and affectionate. They would love to find an active young family, where they can play to their heart’s content. To adopt, please complete our online application: https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6
Fee: $110 for one; $165 for two (includes spay/neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.)
Contact: Pawsitively Cats
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!