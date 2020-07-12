You are the owner of this article.
Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Butchie, Jax, Prince, Estrella and Spencer from The Animal League of Green Valley; Brownie, Xenia, Wilbur and Joker from Pima Animal Care Center.

ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900

Hours: By appointment only. Sign up to foster: pima.gov/foster or make an appointment to adopt: pima.gov/adopt.

Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.

ATLAS

ID No.: A531422

Age: 6 years

Story: Atlas is a big love bug who has no interest in treats or play time until he’s gotten his hugs and kisses. He’s a sensitive soul and is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and seeks affection. This guy is a leaner and loves to cuddle. If you have a quiet and calm home, you must meet Atlas.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

VINCENT and GRACY

ID No.: A558560 and A583479

Age: 5 years and 6 years

Story: Handsome Vincent and lovely Gracy came to PACC together and are the best of friends. Vincent is polite, takes treats gently, he’s easy to leash up and eager to go on a walk. Gracy is a sweet, super friendly gal who enjoys tasty treats. These two truly love each other and after a long day of play you’ll find them cuddled up together in their kennel.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

MAX

ID No.: A426579

Age: 8 years

Story: Max is a sweet and gentle pup who enjoys long walks. He’s playful and has done well in small playgroups with other dogs. Max spent some time in the clinic having some wounds treated and he was always such a patient boy. This friendly fellow is healing up nicely and would love to find a foster or forever home.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PAISLEY

ID No.: A560314

Age: 5 years

Story: Paisley is a super wiggly, smiley guy who loves to run through sprinklers. He’s familiar with the doggy door, was housebroken in his previous home and has good house manners. Paisley enjoys his daily walks with the volunteers, he’s affectionate and appreciates all the attention he receives.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PERCY

ID No.: A709371

Age: 1 year

Story: Percy arrived at PACC after being hit by a car. He spent some time in the clinic and quickly won the hearts of the staff and volunteers. Percy is very sweet and gentle and would love to continue his recovery in a comfy home, he promises to share all his love with you.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

GIBSON — DSH

ID No.: A701026

Age: 2 years

Story: Gibson loves spending time on his cat tree and using his scratching post. This shy but lovable guy gets along with other kitties, enjoys playing with crinkle toys and enjoys gazing out the window watching the wildlife scurry around outdoors.

Fee: $0 adoption fee.

PETS FOR ADOPTION AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS

CLEOKATRA

Age: 1 year

Story: Cleokatra is a previous mama who took care of all six babies very well and saw them off to their forever homes. Now, its her time to shine and to find her purrfect family. Cleokatra is a petite girl, but she is a powerhouse. She loves to attack feather toys and is very vocal when she wants you to play or give her attention. She absolutely loves to get her neck scratched. Please consider letting this amazing girl into your heart and home. If interested, please fill out an adoption application on our website.

Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, 520-200-1643, https://sacatrescue.org/adoption-application

Fee: $110, spayed, current on vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and FIV/FeLV negative.

TOOTSIE — TORTI TINKER — ORANGE RED TABBY

Age: Both 2 months

Story: Tootsie is very quick, agile, and graceful. She is very clever and inquisitive. Tootsie explores every new thing without fear. She is sweet and affectionate, and ready for fun all the time. She eats well, but more slowly and delicately than her brother, Tinker, so she needs a few moments without him to finish her meal in peace.

Tinker is incredibly affectionate. He loves to be held, and he makes it known. He copies whatever antic his sister, Tootsie, is up to. He is a very hearty eater and should be in a separate room from his sister, Tootsie, when they eat canned food since he will eat hers as well. Both kittens nibble on dry food as they like throughout the day.

Tootsie and Tinker are very bonded. Where one is, the other is. They play together endlessly. They find spots around the house to nap together. The kittens have had the run of their foster home with no problems. They sleep all night, usually in a laundry basket, without waking.

Available for adoption after July 26, but can be seen and reserved now. Adoption qualifications required.

Fees: For bonded pair, it’s $75. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.

Meet: By appointment, give us a call.

UNO — SILVER/GRAY TABBY

Age: 1 year

Story: Uno has only three legs but he doesn’t think so. He runs around the house, tussles with his foster family, chases moths and toys and snuggles on the bed. Uno’s leg got injured and the infection ultimately led to amputation surgery. He recovered quickly and has been living happily and playing with his foster family ever since. Some of his favorite things are chasing balls, being petted all over (in fact, if you stop petting me I’ll grab your hand back to keep it up), and watching the birds and butterflies out the window. He doesn’t much like other cats but loves people and might get along with dogs. Adoption qualifications required.

Fee: $20. COVID-19 adoption specials: all kittens 12 months or younger are now $40 and all other cats are $20. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.

Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley

FRY

Age: 6 years.

Story: Fry is leash and house trained and knows the sit command. She loves children but her exuberance can lead to play that’s too rough for little ones. She likes to play games and avoid loud noises.

Fee: $85; including spay, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or talgv.org. We are currently closed to the public except for appointments to meet one of our animals.

Meet: By appointment. TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.

QUEENIE

Age: 2 years.

Story: Queenie came to the shelter when dad’s fiancé was allergic. Her kitty companion is no longer available, but she warms up to people more than other cats, so please call the TALGV office for an appointment to meet Queenie.

Fee: $45; includes spay, shots and microchip.

Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley

WOODSTOCK

ID No.: 881559

Age: 7 years

Story: Woodstock is a high energy, independent, loving boy who will make an excellent companion. Woodstock needs a home where he can be the only dog.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, Ext. 173

Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; Noon-5 p.m. Sundays

PINK

ID No.: 887387

Age: 14 years

Story: Pink is a mature girl who knows what she likes. She prefers to be a wallflower but will be affectionate once she’s comfortable. She has beautiful sparkling eyes and is quite independent. Pink needs a home with no other pets and no small children. Pink needs a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years.

Fee: $0

Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus

OREO — TUXEDO

Age: 3 months

Story: Oreo and her four siblings were rescued when they were just a few weeks old. They were underweight and starving. Under the loving care of their foster parents, they have all blossomed into healthy, happy kittens. Oreo is super charged bundle of energy. Fearless and feisty are the best adjectives for this tiny beauty. To adopt please complete online application https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6.

Fee: $110 for one or two for $165, includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 1145 N. Woodland; 520-289-2746

ALEXA — DSH BLACK

Age: 3 months

Story: Alexa is the leader of the pack. She is the first to do most things, including cuddle in her foster mama’s lap at the end of a busy day. To adopt please complete online application https://forms.gle/gR2PS4NMFFbY7SXN6.

Fee: $110 for one or two for $165, includes spay, microchip and age appropriate shots.

Contact: Pawsitively Cats

FABIANA — DSH BLACK

Age: 2½ years

Story: This beautiful girl came to us with her babies. They have been adopted, but she is still with us. She’s a little timid, and can take a little bit to warm up, but she loves to have her forehead scratched and adores treats. She would make a wonderful companion for a quiet home. She needs an understanding family who knows that a timid kitty will still love them with all her purring heart. She needs treats, snuggles and a safe place to be herself.

Fees: $80

Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Meet: By appointment only, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday

