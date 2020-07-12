Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Uno has only three legs but he doesn’t think so. He runs around the house, tussles with his foster family, chases moths and toys and snuggles on the bed. Uno’s leg got injured and the infection ultimately led to amputation surgery. He recovered quickly and has been living happily and playing with his foster family ever since. Some of his favorite things are chasing balls, being petted all over (in fact, if you stop petting me I’ll grab your hand back to keep it up), and watching the birds and butterflies out the window. He doesn’t much like other cats but loves people and might get along with dogs. Adoption qualifications required.