Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Luke and Marmalade from Paws Patrol Green Valley, Sadie from the Animal League of Green Valley, Rose, Indica, and Airabella from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
STITCH
ID No.: A697555.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Stitch is not only handsome, but he’s friendly, playful, good with dogs, cats, and school-age kids. He’s a sweet pup who appreciates affection, takes treats gently from your hand, and has a loving and happy attitude.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
KODIAK and SUN BEAR
ID No.: A699670 and A699569.
Ages: 2 years.
Story: Kodiak and Sun Bear are the best of friends. These boys are love bugs who enjoy playing with squeaky toys and often will carry one toy between the two of them. They love any kind of attention and love from humans. Kodiak (the smaller of the two) tends to be more outgoing while Sun Bear is just happy lounging with his person and watching Kodiak’s shenanigans.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
RUBY
ID No.: A697805.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Ruby is a friendly and beautiful girl who enjoys spending time outdoors. She’s young, goofy and loads of fun! Ruby walks well on a leash and loves her toys. She’s shared her kennel while at PACC and has done well with the dogs she’s met in play group, engaging in play and described by staff as a silly pup.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
HOOCH
ID No.: A622348.
Age: 4 years.
Story: Hooch adores getting belly rubs and will flip over to let you know it’s time for one! He’s housebroken, knows sit and takes treats gently. Hooch is super-easy to handle and walk, is amazing in the car, does well with other dogs and gives the best kisses!
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
MISSIE — DSH
ID No.: A680192.
Age: 13 years.
Story: Missie spends her days being doted on at PACC. She gets endless servings of tasty treats, toys, and comfy beds, everything she deserves. We’re now putting her to work! She’s in the clicker program and would love to show you how well she can do nose to finger touches.
Fee: $0 adoption fee.
PEPPER — DSH
ID No.: A675262.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Pepper is one of our working cats. He’s not interested in being touched, instead he wants to spend time with his buddies patrolling your yard, ranch, or acreage and keep it rodent free! To learn more about the Working Cat Program, please email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: Working Cats have a $0 adoption fee.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
KIERI — BROWN TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1 year.
Story: Kieri is a beautiful brown tabby with bright eyes. She had a great home and then her dad suddenly got sick and she came back to Paws Patrol. This sudden change really has set her back. Kieri’s dad used to play fetch with her and they enjoyed each other’s company. When she was a kitten at Paws Patrol, she was used to other cats, but when she found a home, she was the only kitty, so she’s adjusting to having other cats around in her foster home. So far, Kieri is doing well socializing with other household cats. Her foster mom says she’s easy to care for and hardly ever says a word. So if you need a quiet companion, you and Kieri could be good for each other. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Kieri. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ, (520)207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
Meet: By appointment, give us a call.
ELI — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 1 year.
Story: Eli found his way to a ranch in Tubac and soon discovered he is too shy to be among horses and that environment. He likes to be around people and nice kitties. In December, Paws Patrol found a foster home that is working on his bravery skills. He will need to be in a small space until he gets comfortable but he still enjoys being petted and cuddled. His foster mom thinks Eli was quite frightened outside but he likes it when she cuddles him in a blanket and reminds him that he’s safe. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: It’s March Madness at Paws Patrol and adoption fees are 50% off all cats that are one year or older. Adoption fee is now $20 for Eli. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact Info: Paws Patrol.
LORELEI
Story: Lorelei is a sweet female who is looking for a lap to call hers forever. She loves pets and chin scratches and will jump on your lap when she wants attention. She was a great previous mama and now needs a family to care for her with all the love as she did for her babies. She likes to window watch and is more relaxed. She does OK with other cats and dogs but needs somewhere to have her own space.
Age: 3 years.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org, 520-200-1643.
KRINGLE
Age: 4 months.
Story: After being found with his sister in an empty house, Kringle was adopted but was returned for being too much puppy. He is quickly learning the rules, but remember that TALGV offers reimbursement up to $100 for professional basic training after adoption.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
RICKY
Age: 18 months.
Story: Ricky was found in someone’s garage and no one showed up to claim him. His polydactyl paws give him something special to meow about. Ricky’s sweet personality and handsome orange and white coat will win your heart.
Fee: $45 including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley.
WOODSTOCK
ID No.: 881559.
Age: 6 years.
Woodstock is looking for a fresh start. He has lots of energy and is sweet and smart.
Contact: Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, ext. 123.
SQUEAK
ID No.: 886715.
Story: Squeak is an independent female who used to be an outdoor cat. She likes attention but would prefer to not have to share it with another pet. Squeak loves to play and has an energetic play style, so you better have lots of cat toys for her to play with!
Contact: PAWSH Park Place or give Humane Society of Southern Arizona a call for more information at (520) 327-6088, ext. 133.
BOB — DSH SNOWSHOE
Age: 7 years.
Story: Bob was abandoned in a rural neighborhood several years ago. His lucky day came a few months ago when a couple of our volunteers decided to move into town and brought him with them. They have been fostering him to see how he would take to living inside. He has been wonderful and is now ready to find his true forever home. Bob is sweet and playful, loves to nap next to his person, and is well-mannered in the home. He hasn’t interacted much with other cats (though we think he’d be OK with proper introductions), and wasn’t upset when the big dogs in his foster home gave him a close-up sniff. He also did well with young children and loves a good belly rub. Come meet Bob at the shelter; you won’t be sorry.
Fee: $99, includes neutering, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
SIMONE — DSH LYNX POINT SIAMESE
Age: 2½ years.
Story: Simone is a calm female. She was roaming outdoors until she found herself a nice feral colony caretaker and made herself at home in his lap! We took her in a couple of weeks ago so she could find herself a true forever home. Simone isn’t too happy about other cats at the shelter but will probably be fine with one other calm cat.
Fee: $99, includes spaying, appropriate shots and microchip.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats.
GENEVRA — DSH BLACK
Age: 2 years.
Story: Are you looking for a sassy kitty who knows what she likes and wants to be your only feline love? Then we have the kitty for you! Genevra is a gorgeous female and can be seen monitoring the shelter, keeping an eye on the kitties and visitors, and letting us know when she wants attention. She can be a little picky about snuggle time, but when she wants love, she lets you know straight away. Genevra needs to be an only fur-kid, as she really doesn’t like other cats.
Fees: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 Years.
Story: Her backstory is that she was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
Fee: $150.
Meet: By appointment.