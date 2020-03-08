Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Are you looking for a sassy kitty who knows what she likes and wants to be your only feline love? Then we have the kitty for you! Genevra is a gorgeous female and can be seen monitoring the shelter, keeping an eye on the kitties and visitors, and letting us know when she wants attention. She can be a little picky about snuggle time, but when she wants love, she lets you know straight away. Genevra needs to be an only fur-kid, as she really doesn’t like other cats.

Story: Her backstory is that she was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but could not. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people and who will keep her well contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray that was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds.