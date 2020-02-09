Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Guinevere from Paws Patrol Green Valley; and Cousin Eddie, Midnight, Masquerade and Red from Pima Animal Care Center.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
GRETTA
ID No.: A695007.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Gretta is a happy-go-lucky female who is social with other dogs but does her own thing and explores the yard during her time in doggy playgroup. She’s friendly, mellow, sweet and easy to walk, enjoying a treat or two along the way.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.
KAHUNA
ID No.: A695419.
Age: 2 years.
Story: This adorable young brindle is delightful, gentle, kind and fun! Kahuna loves other dogs, people, belly rubs and toys. He’s housebroken, appears to be crate-trained and loves to cuddle.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
CRICKET
ID No.: A689364.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Cricket is a happy, handsome guy in search of love! He enjoys playing ball and is looking for a like-minded energetic family who will throw the ball in the backyard so that he can catch it. If you’re looking for a companion while you walk, run or hike, Cricket is your guy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
BOLT
ID No.: A691424.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Bolt is a playful pup who loves goofing off with the other dogs in play group. He came to PACC a shy pup, but he quickly found his personality at the shelter. Bolt is a nice walker, makes everyone laugh and is an all-around sweet and friendly guy.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
NIKI — DSH
ID No.: A498676.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Niki is as sweet as they come. He loves attention, he’ll take all the head scratches and loving you’re willing to give him. Niki is looking for a foster (or forever family) that can help him manage his diabetes. If you’re interested in fostering Niki, please contact PACC.foster@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
MINI ME — DSH
ID No.: A693806.
Age: 1 year 7 months.
Story: Mini Me is one of our working cats. She would love to patrol your yard, ranch or acreage and keep it rodent-free. To learn more about the Working Cat Program, email Stephanie.Stryker@pima.gov.
Fee: $0 adoption fee. Adoption includes spaying, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
LINZER — TUXEDO
Age: 3 months.
Story: Linzer is from a litter of five found in Elephant Head when they were only 5 weeks old. All have been raised in foster homes and are ready for their forever home. Linzer is a shy purring machine and gets along best with his brother, Sweetie Pie. Like most kittens, he likes to be held in your lap and is curious about everything. He is also very talkative and loves to be near you. He tested FELV-positive. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Linzer; $75 for him and Sweetie Pie. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
SWEETIE PIE — ORANGE TABBY
Age: 3 months.
Story: Sweetie Pie has the same story as his brother, Linzer. Sweetie Pie is a stunning orange tabby who is shy. He loves his brother Linzer, so we are looking for someone who can adopt both of them together. Like Linzer, Sweetie Pie tested FELV-positive. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Sweetie Pie; $75 for him and Linzer. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley. 520-207-4024. www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
LINA — LABRADOR SHEPHERD MIX
Age: 3 years.
Story: Lina is an affectionate female with lots of energy. She is friendly, housebroken, crate-trained, and learns quickly. She would be happy as an only dog, yet loves to play with other dogs. Young children and cats are unknown. She is looking for an active family who can provide daily exercise and is committed to more training. She is a loyal, devoted companion who isn’t timid or shy, and won’t chew your slippers.
Fee: $365, includes vaccinations, spaying and microchip.
Contact: Southwest Oasis Labrador Rescue (SOLR). 520-230-2840. www.solaraz.org.
SAM — AMERICAN BULLDOG MIX
Age: 3 years.
Story: Sam is a 77-pound bundle of energy whose family has to move and can’t take him along. He knows commands like sit, stop, and no, and he is reported to ask to go out. He needs a strong owner and would benefit from more training.
Fee: $85; including neutering, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
LATTE — SHORTHAIRED SIAMESE MIX
Age: 12 years.
Story: Latte’s mom had to move and could not take her along. Mom said she would do best in a quiet one-pet home where she could sit next to you while watching TV. She enjoys being brushed, and she will purr up a storm to let you know how happy she is.
Fee: $45 with Vet Care Support for Life; including spaying, shots and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
ATHENA
ID No.: 874712.
Age: 3 years.
Story: Athena is friendly, medium energy, and loves people. She is looking for a home with a family who loves to play and go on lots of walks.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
SHADOW
ID No.: 621655.
Age: 11 years.
Story: Shadow is sweet, independent, smart and looking for a fresh start in life.
Fee: $80.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
HOPE — BEAGLE MIX
Age: 6 Years.
Story: Hope was a stray in a neighborhood where the neighbors fed her and tried to catch her but couldn’t. Finally, she was humanely trapped and taken to the shelter. At first, she was shy of humans, but she has improved significantly since coming to rescue. She still tends to be afraid of big males in uniforms, but we believe in time she will overcome this. She enjoys the company of other dogs. We are looking for an adopter who has a doggy companion for Hope, who appreciates Hope’s need to continue honing her socialization skills with people, and who will keep her well-contained in a safe yard and on leash at all times, due to her history of being a stray who was shy of people. Once Hope gets used to you, she will be your best friend for life. Hope weighs about 55 pounds and could stand to lose about 5 pounds. She also has the softest fur you will ever feel.
Fee: $150.
Contact: Southern Arizona Beagle Rescue, 520-247-7720, or www.soazbeaglerescue.com.
PENNY aka THE HOUSE PANTHER
Age: 3 years.
Story: Penny is a previous mama, currently looking for her forever family. Penny is an independent sassy girl that doesn’t need companionship from other pets. Her favorite things in life include: treats, windows to gaze out, comfy blankets, canned food, sofas to lie on, personal space, the song “Cat Scratch Fever” and food. Her dislikes include: kittens, being held, other cats, not having food, too much love.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, adoption@sacatrescue.org or 520-200-1643.
PENNY B. — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 4 months.
Story: Penny B gets along well with the adult cats in her foster home. She is looking for a forever home with active playmates.
Fee: $110, includes spaying, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or pawsitivelycats.org for an appointment to meet Penny B.
MAIA — DLH GREY
Age: 5 years.
Story: Maia is a stunning, friendly and loving kitty who hasn’t had the best year. She lost her home when her family fell on hard times. She was soon adopted but didn’t get along with the other family cat. Maia would do best as an only cat with an adoring person who would make Maia the center of their world. She is a talker and playful.
Fee: $99, includes neuter, microchip and appropriate shots.
Contact: Pawsitively Cats, 520-289-2747 or savecats@pawsitivelycats.org.
Meet: 1145 N. Woodland Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
LIBRA — DSH BROWN TABBY
Age: 1½ years.
Story: This shy but gorgeous lady came to us with her kittens. She raised them and they found their forever homes, but we’re still working to find hers. She’s quiet and relaxed, and tends to just “do her own thing.” She gets along with kitties fairly well, but with her quiet temperament, we don’t know that she would be a good fit for dogs. She needs a patient family who will give her the space to adjust. She also needs treats and warm snugly beds.
Fees: $80.
Contact: The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.
Meet: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Closed Sunday-Monday.
MINERVA — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BROWN TABBY
Age: 3 years.
Story: Minerva loves to get pets and cuddles. She’s not a big fan of being picked up but loves treats, especially dried fishy ones. Minerva has a dominant personality, tons of energy and loves to climb, so scratching posts and toys are a must with her.
Fee: $100.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption. Stacey: 869-5705, savingatriskanimals.org.
POPPY — BLACK DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR
Age: 3 years.
Story: Poppy was adopted when she was 5 months old and lived with that family for 20 months. It is unclear what occurred that created problems, and the family returned her to the shelter. Her previous foster mom requested Poppy be placed with her again. Poppy was traumatized and needed time to overcome her anxiety. In time she learned to trust her foster mom and sought attention cuddling and was a purring machine. She loves people and wants to be close. She remains cautious around other pets and may do best being an only pet. She will need a pet parent that is patient and loving. You will be rewarded by a gentle and loyal companion that will be a joy in your life.
Fee: $100.
Contact: SARA (Saving At Risk Animals). All of our pet-children are cared for in loving homes and are socialized and loved until adoption. Stacey: 869-5705, savingatriskanimals.org.