Adoptable pets in Tucson

Story: Beethoven is a previous mama who is looking for a lap of her very own. She likes to talk, especially when it’s time for food. She is a darling girl who will give you plenty of purrs. Beethoven is not too old to play and she loves cat wand toys. She also knows she is a beautiful kitty and is proud of it.

Story: This cat’s name might be Pancake, but there’s nothing flat about her personality. She’s a fun-loving, petite and playful kitten who wants to be your newest family member. Her brother, Waffle (my black look-alike only bigger) and her were rescued from Rio Rico. Pancake has beautiful large round emerald eyes. Not only will she use her awesome charms on you, but she get along really well with other cats and even dogs. And if they would play with her that would be the best. A Pancake doesn’t have to be only for breakfast, this Pancake is a sweet treat all day long. Waffle is big and fluffy. He is an energetic kitty who loves to play with people, cats and dogs. He is best friends with his sister. Adoption qualifications required.