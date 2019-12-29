Adoptable pets in Tucson

Adopted: Athena, Bugatti, Kronk, Sir Lancelot, Calici, and Luna from Pima Animal Care Center, Marla and Squirrel from Paws Patrol.
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER
Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 724-5900.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Adoption includes spaying or neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free vet visit. A $20 license fee applies to adult dogs.
MICHAEL PHELPS
ID No.: A681365.
Age: 6 years.
Story: Michael Phelps has major personality and loves to explore while out on his walks. Don’t let his age fool you; this handsome senior is fun, funny, and super-entertaining. He’s a very happy guy who enjoys tasty treats and hanging out with his peeps.
SMOKEY
ID No.: A658259.
Age: 1 year 7 months.
Story: Smokey is an independent and regal pup with just the right amount of wrinkles. He’s housebroken, has done well around cats, and enjoys doggie playgroup. Smokey is super-smart too! He knows sit, paw, down, come here and where’s your toy?
HIPPOPOTAMUS
ID No.: A687811.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Hippopotamus is a simple gal who enjoys a leisurely stroll, delicious outside smells and some tasty treats. She’s easy to leash and walk, knows sit, and loves giving smooches if you’ll let her. Hippopotamus is a really sweet and gentle soul looking for a calm home and a soft bed.
REMUS
ID No.: A689222.
Age: 1 year.
Story: Remus has a list of favorites which include being active, toys, and playing with his favorite humans. This young pup is treat-motivated and loves learning new things every day. Remus enjoys going for walks, is great at picking out new toys while out shopping, and soaks up as much love as he can get.
WITCHITA — DSH
ID No.: A689897.
Age: 2 years.
Story: Witchita is a sweet female who would love to take naps in the comfort of her own home with a family to love her. She daydreams about having endless servings of tuna and tasty treats throughout the day.
DOUBLE O SEVEN — DSH
ID No.: A691877.
Age: 2 years.
Story: This guy loves getting petted! Double O Seven just can’t seem to get enough of it and he’ll show his gratitude by rolling around while being loved. Tell him how handsome he is and give him some yummy treats and you’ll have a companion for life!
ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT OTHER RESCUE GROUPS
ROGUE
ID No.: 880650.
Age: 7 years.
Story: Rogue is a a sweet, sassy gal who came to HSSA when her owner was no longer able to care for her. She’s affectionate and loves to be brushed. Rogue has never been around other animals before but is gentle with kids.
Fee: $50.
Contact: The Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Meet: 635 W. Roger Road. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
WILLY
ID No.: 859287.
Age: 5 years.
Story: Willy is a mellow, curious boy who love to seek out treats. He needs a family who will love his singing voice.
Fee: $80.
BEETHOVEN
Age: 2 years.
Story: Beethoven is a previous mama who is looking for a lap of her very own. She likes to talk, especially when it’s time for food. She is a darling girl who will give you plenty of purrs. Beethoven is not too old to play and she loves cat wand toys. She also knows she is a beautiful kitty and is proud of it.
Fee: $75.
Contact: Southern Arizona Cat Rescue, sacatrescue.org.
PANCAKE and WAFFLE — DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR BLACK
Age: 4 months.
Story: This cat’s name might be Pancake, but there’s nothing flat about her personality. She’s a fun-loving, petite and playful kitten who wants to be your newest family member. Her brother, Waffle (my black look-alike only bigger) and her were rescued from Rio Rico. Pancake has beautiful large round emerald eyes. Not only will she use her awesome charms on you, but she get along really well with other cats and even dogs. And if they would play with her that would be the best. A Pancake doesn’t have to be only for breakfast, this Pancake is a sweet treat all day long. Waffle is big and fluffy. He is an energetic kitty who loves to play with people, cats and dogs. He is best friends with his sister. Adoption qualifications required.
Fee: $50 for Pancake or $75 for both Pancake and Waffle together. Includes microchip, neutering and current shots.
Contact: Paws Patrol, Green Valley, AZ. 520-207-4024. greenvalleypawspatrol.org.
DUSTY — HOUND MIX
Age: 8 years.
Story: Dusty makes friends with big people real easy, especially the dog-savvy ones. He’s pretty laid-back, but stay away from his food. He’s not partial to small dogs but mostly just wants to sit by your side.
Fee: $85; including neuter, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley at 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
Meet: TALGV, 1600 W. Duval Mine Road, Green Valley, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily.
SUNDAE — SHORTHAIRED BLACK
Age: 3 years.
Story: After being found with a broken pelvis, Sundae has been cooling his heels waiting for the day he can get back to active cat business. Well, that day is here, so come in and meet this sweet male.
Fee: $45; including neutering, shots, and microchip.
