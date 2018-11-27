NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Jazz featuring Carl Cherry, Tyrone Williams and Gary Love. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 628-8533.
Wendigo Crossing — The Edge Bar, 4635 N. Flowing Wells Road. Rock, pop, blues and country ranging from 60s-90s. 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 7. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre Band: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. 8:30-9:30 Dance class; 9:30-midnight open dancing. All ages. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Dec. 7 and 14. $5. 444-0439.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 10. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Free. 344-8999.
Nancy and Neil McCallion — La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave. Acoustic sister/brother Americana singer/songwriters. 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Free. 622-0351.
State Of Mind — The Edge Bar. Classic rock. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 14. Free. 887-9027.