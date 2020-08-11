After 6 years, Black Top Grill food cart moving to brick and mortar

After six years of putting his own spin on gourmet hot dogs and quesadillas via food cart, Gabe Ceniceros is transitioning his Blacktop Grill concept into more permanent surroundings.
Ceniceros is leasing a space that once housed a Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-cue location at 8300 N. Thornydale Road on the northwest side of Tucson. He plans to launch his brick-and-mortar Blacktop Grill in mid-September.
The restaurant will offer menu items fans of Blacktop Grill have come to enjoy over the years, dishes like the Elotero, a hot dog with roasted corn, homemade chipotle lime sauce, powdered white cheese and a garlic sriracha spice on top; and its mango quesadilla, with organic, chopped mango, feta cheese, melted mozzarella and pickled jalapeños.
It will also provide expanded options not previously offered by Blacktop, including a selection of sandwiches, a torta and Ceniceros’ own take on the classic Sonoran dog.
Patio seating will be available both behind and in front of the new location.
“People want to get out of the house but are still iffy about sitting inside of a restaurant,” Ceniceros said. “The patio areas will give any family that chance to get some fresh air and have a good meal.”
Originally from Yuma, Ceniceros has spent the last 20 years working in the food service industry. Before Blacktop, he was a server with The Cheesecake Factory in Tucson.
“At one point, it just didn’t make sense for me to work there anymore,” Ceniceros said. “I wanted to be my own boss.”
Ceniceros purchased a food cart and initially chose hot dogs as his primary cuisine of choice.
”Hot dogs were a comfort food I was familiar with and a comfort food with endless possibilities for creativity,” he said.
Ceniceros relished in the experimentation.
“We must have tried 155 different hot dog combinations in the first two years,” he said. “We tried things like a peanut butter and jelly hot dog. That didn’t work.”
Eventually, Ceniceros nailed down a selection of dogs that he now offers on a seasonal rotation. He also dabbles in flatbreads and quesadillas.
The Elotero dog proved to be his biggest hit, taking home the best hot dog nod from the Wurst Festival Ever hot dog festival in Phoenix, in 2018. Blacktop won the award again in 2019 for its Shanghai dog.
Ceniceros spent his early days serving his creations outside of Dragoon Brewing Company on West Grant Road, which, at the time, was also just getting off the ground.
“They were a little lobby when they started,” Ceniceros said. “It was the start of the brewery boom. We were with them throughout the years and saw them expand. It was motivating to see that.”
Ceniceros said he was looking at several locations for Blacktop, but the Thornydale spot, located in Cortaro Plaza at North Thornydale and West Cortaro Farms roads, made the most sense for his family.
“The area is growing,” he said. “We live close by, so we don’t have to drive as far.”
Ceniceros said the whole transition into a brick-and-mortar location has been an organic experience.
“At some point, it is natural for people to want to grow,” he said. “That is the bridge we crossed and where we find ourselves now.”
