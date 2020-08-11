After 6 years, Blacktop Grill food cart moving to brick and mortar

“At one point, it just didn’t make sense for me to work there anymore,” Ceniceros said. “I wanted to be my own boss.”

Ceniceros purchased a food cart and initially chose hot dogs as his primary cuisine of choice.

”Hot dogs were a comfort food I was familiar with and a comfort food with endless possibilities for creativity,” he said.

Ceniceros relished in the experimentation.

“We must have tried 155 different hot dog combinations in the first two years,” he said. “We tried things like a peanut butter and jelly hot dog. That didn’t work.”

Eventually, Ceniceros nailed down a selection of dogs that he now offers on a seasonal rotation. He also dabbles in flatbreads and quesadillas.

The Elotero dog proved to be his biggest hit, taking home the best hot dog nod from the Wurst Festival Ever hot dog festival in Phoenix, in 2018. Blacktop won the award again in 2019 for its Shanghai dog.

Ceniceros spent his early days serving his creations outside of Dragoon Brewing Company on West Grant Road, which, at the time, was also just getting off the ground.